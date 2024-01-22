How To Troubleshoot Critical Process Died On Windows

The Critical Process Died error results in a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) and occurs when a critical process on which the system relies has unexpectedly crashed. This can result from various factors, such as hardware problems (like faulty RAM or hard drives), incompatible or outdated drivers, conflicts between software applications, or corruption in system files. While the error itself does not mention which critical process has crashed, there are multiple ways to identify the cause of the problem and fix it. Below, we share the different troubleshooting methods you can try.

However, these methods require you to access your system to perform the steps. If you are unable to do so because of the error, boot into Safe Mode before you proceed. For that, power on your computer and press the F8 key repeatedly before the Windows logo appears. This action will bring up the Advanced Boot Options menu. In this menu, navigate to the Safe Mode with networking option using the arrow keys, and then press Enter to initiate the boot process. Safe Mode loads Windows with only essential drivers and services, enabling you to troubleshoot and resolve issues that might be causing the system to crash or display errors.