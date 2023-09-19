How Often Should You Change Your PC's Thermal Paste, And Why Is It Necessary?

Thermal paste, also known as heat paste, thermal gel, CPU paste, and other similar names, is a putty-like substance designed to capture and ferry ambient heat within your computer tower. Thermal paste can be made of a variety of different substances, including ceramic, metal, and carbon, but they all serve the same purpose: keeping the heat off your vital components.

The paste is usually applied between the CPU and your internal heatsink, grabbing any heat produced by the former and quickly ferrying it along to the latter, where it can safely dissipate without damaging your PC's internals. A blob of paste may also be applied beneath dedicated cooling components like a liquid system to increase its cooling proficiency.

Without thermal paste, heat produced by your PC's components won't travel as cleanly to your heatsink, if at all. In this case, all that heat is just floating around your components, raising the overall temperature of your case and gradually damaging everything.