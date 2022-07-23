How To Factory Reset Your MacBook Before You Sell It

With Apple releasing incredible tech every year, it's no wonder why you would want to upgrade your MacBook, even if yours is still working pretty well. Thankfully, the second-hand market for used MacBooks is pretty good. Because of Apple's strong branding and ecosystem, you're likely to still get a good price for your Mac, even if it's an older model — although, it's important to remember that your second-hand MacBook's value will still depend on its model, specs, and cosmetic condition.

However, before you can send your old MacBook off to serve another person, there are still a few things that you should do to keep you and your personal information safe. One of the quickest ways to make sure that no one else gets access to your online accounts, old files, banking info, and similar is to perform a factory reset, which is something you can do yourself at home in just a few minutes.