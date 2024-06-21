Is Wireless Charging Bad For Your Phone's Battery?

Most modern smartphones have wireless charging capabilities. Though the technology seemed novel in its infancy, we've long since taken for granted that we can drop our phones onto plastic pucks and pick them up later, fully charged. The technology behind this minor miracle is called inductive charging, and it works because both your phone and the wireless charger have a set of inductive coils built into them. When the coils are aligned, they help create an electromagnetic field that transfers energy. But the convenience of even the best wireless chargers comes with some serious drawbacks for both you and the planet.

Today, wireless chargers can be found in cars, coffee shops, and even built directly into some furniture. However, the technology has limitations that might make you think twice before dropping your phone onto a charging puck.

If you regularly use both wired and wireless charging, you may have noticed that wireless charging is slower than plugging in a cable. Beyond being inconvenient, it may be contributing to larger environmental issues too.

So, is it time to swear off wireless charging entirely, or can you plop your phone onto a Qi pad with reckless abandon? Here's how the pros and cons of wireless charging could impact your smartphone's battery.