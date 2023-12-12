What Is Qi2 Wireless Charging And How Fast Is It?

Qi2 wireless charging is right around the corner, but what is it, and how is it different from its predecessor?

Qi (pronounced "chee") wireless charging has been around since 2009. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) developed it as a universal charging solution for OEMs and third-party accessory manufacturers. Over the years, both Android and iOS devices have benefitted from the Qi standard.

However, since Apple released MagSafe charging with the magnetic ring that helps align iPhones with the charging coil and higher 15W charging speeds, regular Qi-certified chargers have felt a tad outdated. On the other side of the spectrum, Android phones went ahead with faster proprietary charging techniques, such as those developed by OnePlus and Google.

To bridge this gap between manufacturers and establish an improved and efficient wireless charging standard, the WPC announced Qi2 (pronounced "chee two") in November 2023, which promises "faster charging, higher efficiency, and greater convenience."