10 Ways To Fix Common Android Notification Problems

Android notifications are pretty great, it's one of those features Android still does better than iPhone even after all these years. Want a history of all your notifications? Done. Want to snooze notifications for later when you're not busy? Done. Want to control which specific notifications an app can send you, to winnow out the marketing crud? Done, and done. In the tech world, though, the more power you have, the more potential there is for things to go wrong. That's the price you pay for functionality and customizability. If Android notifications stop showing up for some reason, the reasons could be difficult to pinpoint.

Your solution might be a simple one; notifications not showing up on the lock screen has a pretty straightforward fix. But sometimes it's less obvious, and rather than trying to diagnose which sort of notification error you are having, it feels easier to just go through and flip some settings until the issue resolves itself. So after you've done all the typical restarting and resetting — with no dice — try our recommendations on for size. Here are 10 ways you can fix most common Android notification issues.