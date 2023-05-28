How To Use Android's New App Auto-Archiving Feature

For any smartphone user, one of the most annoying things that could happen is running out of storage space on your device. When it happens, you almost always have to painstakingly go through the contents of your phone and find photos and videos you can finally delete and mobile apps to remove. However, what do you do if all the apps you have installed on your phone thus far are ones that you deem necessary?

If you own an iPhone, the answer is pretty simple. You can "offload" apps if you quickly need to free up some space on your device — this lets you do so without needing to uninstall apps and potentially lose data. On an Android phone, though, for the longest time, the only options you have to gain back some storage space without app deletion are clearing app cache files or removing app data. A new Android update adds a third solution that may relieve any anxiety you might feel in choosing which apps to get rid of.

Google recently rolled out an auto-archive feature that automatically tucks away rarely used apps into a half-life state: they are reportedly deleted from the device to relieve up to 60% of the storage space each one occupies, but all the data you've accumulated while using them will be kept safe. When you need to use an archived app, all you need to do is to tap its icon to re-download it.