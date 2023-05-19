5 Of The Most Popular Android Games Of May 2023 Worth Checking Out
Mobile games are a great way to pass time. If you own an Android mobile device, you can easily go into Google Play Store, browse through a variety of game categories, and find a couple to enjoy. However, with literally millions of apps available through the online marketplace, you may become quickly overwhelmed with choice paralysis.
Rather than going through the process of downloading, installing, and uninstalling game apps that you don't find enjoyable, trying out any game listed in Google Play's top charts is usually a good place to start. You can filter results according to what's free to play and decide later on if any of the available in-app purchases are worth your penny. There are also some games that you can play offline, which is convenient for when you are in a place with limited internet connectivity. Whatever games you choose, it's best to only keep those that you think you'll enjoy playing pretty regularly to justify the mobile device storage space they will occupy.
To help you get a foothold in your preferred type of mobile game, here are five of the most popular games (as of May 2023) for Android that you can try out today.
Monopoly Go!
Anybody who considers themselves a board game geek will know Monopoly as it's one of the most iconic, classic dice games. Those who enjoy passing "Go" can do so on an Android phone too. In Monopoly Go!, the objectives are pretty much similar to the boardgame: you roll the dice, earn currency, acquire land, build properties, steal whatever your opponents own, and push them into bankruptcy. However, in this mobile version, you also get to bulldoze other players' builds and earn additional income in the process — an added angle that increases the already heightened competitive aspect Monopoly is known to foster.
Currently topping the game app charts among Android users for the boardgame category, Monopoly Go! has over ten million downloads and currently sits at 4.7 out of 5 stars in Google Play. It's free to play but also has useful in-app purchases that'll increase your chances of winning.
2248 - Numbers Game 2048
2248 is the perfect game to exercise your brain muscle even in your downtime. It's pretty basic and easy to follow: Connect similar number blocks that are adjacent horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to merge them into a higher value number block. When you combine two similar number blocks, you can connect it to a block that has the number of its sum and keep going until you run out. For example: after connecting two number 2s, you can merge it with a 4, then an 8, then a 16, and so on.
The more blocks you merge, the higher the resulting number you get and the quicker you can clear a level of all its blocks. You can use boosters like block swap or block smash to clear the stage a lot easier. These special perks require diamonds to use, which you can earn by winning stages, watching in-app ads, or shelling out actual money.
2248 is currently in the top spot for free games in the puzzle category of Google Play and has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars with over 10 million downloads. It can also be played offline.
Roblox
If you enjoy immersing yourself in virtual worlds that require you to design and build things, Roblox is a game that will likely get you hooked. In this Android app, you are in largely in charge and are free to explore your creativity — you can design and dress up your own avatar as well as create and build games and experiences for you and others to explore. You can also check out what other players made and even interact with them via chat, making it not only a great boredom killer but also an excellent way to meet friends online.
With over 500 million downloads under its belt in the Android marketplace and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it's no surprise that Roblox is currently the #1 game in the adventure category for free apps. Since Roblox is essentially a popular and highly active online community, a stable internet connection may be required to fully enjoy the game on your mobile device.
Subway Surfers
Subway Surfers is a fun and action-packed game that's super easy and can be played offline. The object of the game is to finish a run through a subway line before you get caught by an inspector, who will be hot on your heels. Using swipe gestures, you can control your character by jumping, rolling backwards to duck, sidestepping trains and other obstacles, and more importantly, riding a hoverboard among other things. The course will be laden with coins and a variety of power-up items you can collect that'll improve your current run through. You can also avail of boosts by using coins you collect or watching in-app ads.
In each stage of the game, you will have a set of missions to accomplish in order to earn points and coins. Accumulating more unlocks in-app rewards like new characters and cool hoverboards as well as bragging rights when you place high on the leaderboard.
To date, Subway Surfers has over one billion downloads and is the #1 game under the arcade category. It also has the distinction of bearing the Editor's Choice badge in the Android app store and is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars.
Happy Hospital: Doctor ASMR
Your goal in Happy Hospital: Doctor ASMR is to expand and modernize a medical center in need of a makeover. In order to upgrade your hospital's facilities, you need to earn money by playing mini-games. In each mini-game, you are required to cure a patient with a certain ailment. More mini-games become accessible when you unlock certain portions of the hospital map. You also will be able to play different roles within the game, namely a doctor, nurse, and hospital administrator. Each character has specific duties that'll also earn you money and gems when you fulfill them.
Although this is mostly a build-a-world type of simulation game that has plenty of room for you to explore, Happy Hospital isn't an option for the easily grossed out. The ailments that you need to address in the game can get quite graphic — albeit in a cartoonish sense — but this shouldn't be a problem for those who are fascinated with light medical gore. As in turns out, lots of Android users love the game, as it's currently in the top spot for simulation games in the Play Store, has a 4.4 out of 5 star-rating, and has been downloaded over five million times.