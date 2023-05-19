5 Of The Most Popular Android Games Of May 2023 Worth Checking Out

Mobile games are a great way to pass time. If you own an Android mobile device, you can easily go into Google Play Store, browse through a variety of game categories, and find a couple to enjoy. However, with literally millions of apps available through the online marketplace, you may become quickly overwhelmed with choice paralysis.

Rather than going through the process of downloading, installing, and uninstalling game apps that you don't find enjoyable, trying out any game listed in Google Play's top charts is usually a good place to start. You can filter results according to what's free to play and decide later on if any of the available in-app purchases are worth your penny. There are also some games that you can play offline, which is convenient for when you are in a place with limited internet connectivity. Whatever games you choose, it's best to only keep those that you think you'll enjoy playing pretty regularly to justify the mobile device storage space they will occupy.

To help you get a foothold in your preferred type of mobile game, here are five of the most popular games (as of May 2023) for Android that you can try out today.