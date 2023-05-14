Google Used AI To Make A Bunch Of Games - Here's How To Play Them

While there are several Arts & Culture activities available for you to try out, only a few have anything to do with AI, including Haiku Imagined. In that game, you're tasked with watching the unique type of short-form poetry (which originated from Japan) play out onscreen enhanced by AI-generated typography, video imagery, and music, some elements of which animate when clicked or tapped on. Choose between traditional or modern haiku poems, each one represented by a graphic tile. As of this writing, an icon for the experiment doesn't seem to be featured on the Arts & Culture Play page but can be searched for on the platform.

That's joined by Odd One Out, a fun and potentially difficult guessing game that asks you to identify and root out the AI-generated art among several actual masterpieces that can be found on Google Arts & Culture. You have a time limit and a total of four tries to get it right before it's game over. If you enjoy geography and world history, you may be more interested in Un-Dough!

In that game, famous world landmarks will be covered in dough, thanks to generative AI. Uncover the monument by guessing its name and clicking on the correct letters being asked for. You have seven tries to complete the landmark name. Finally, there's XYZ Toy, another guessing game. This one requires you to figure out a word based on AI-generated typography. Every Scrabble-like tile will have a letter in a clue-laden font style that should tell you what the word is. You have five tries to guess before the game ends.