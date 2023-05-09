How To Use ChatGPT To Write Better Midjourney Prompts

As Midjourney's official website reports, providing prompts for the service (which no longer offers free trials) to work from is a hit-and-miss business. The service will generate an image from a single emoji or word, but naturally, the result may be only loosely related to the topic the user was looking for.

Generally speaking, the longer and more detailed a prompt, the more specific, and the more particular, the service can be in turn. Parameters to alter the aspect ratio of an image (and more besides) can be added, with multiple words and an image URL or two. Every element helps to ensure near-perfect results, but the caveat with this is obvious: the longer and more complex a prompt becomes, the more chances there are to add something "wrong" and negatively affect the end result.

Midjourney's Explore Prompting guidance suggests things like adding a specific decade (via ) to a prompt, thereby adding a 1990s vibe to the topic being generated. There is, in short, an awful lot to think about. Some users have, rather brilliantly, been using the ever-convenient ChatGPT to generate prompts to use in other AI programs, with Midjourney being just one example. Here's how it works.