Tesla Semi Fire Took A Plane And 50,000 Gallons Of Water — Proof EV Fires Are A Nightmare

A large fire broke out in an all-electric Tesla Semi-truck on a large freeway in Northern California. Heading east out of the city of Sacramento in the early hours of August 19, the truck collided with a traffic marker affixed to a metal post on a curve in the road. Following the initial impact, the semi-truck also struck several trees after leaving the freeway and descending a hill into the forest.

Advertisement

Fortunately, the driver was unharmed during the collision, but it resulted in a fire emanating from the truck's large 900kWh lithium-ion battery. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene, including a specialist from Tesla that could evaluate the condition of the EVs systems for added safety. Photos taken of the scene show a significant fire threat as a massive cumulation of flames are seen through the trees just off the freeway.

As fire fighters battled to extinguish the towering flames, they utilized around 50,000 gallons of water and required fire retardant that was dropped onto the scene from an aircraft. The plane delivering fire suppressing chemicals was needed to counteract toxic fumes coming off the wreckage. Following the freeway closure after first responders arrived, the road remained closed until the following evening with the freeway closure spanning around 16 hours.

Advertisement