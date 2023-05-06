This Modified Toyota Hilux Is Built To Combat EV Fires On Any Terrain

The Toyota Hilux is one of the toughest pickup trucks around. It cemented its longstanding reputation for indestructibility after the boys of old Top Gear failed to put the Hilux to an early grave — even after succumbing to a lengthy ocean soaking, explosions, a wrecking ball, and a Viking burial, among others.

The Hilux's no-frills build quality enables it to survive extreme environments, and this inspired U.K.-based ProSpeed Engineering to use it for its latest project: the Hiload 6x6 Rapid Intervention Vehicle.

Prospeed

The Hiload 6x6 is typically a six-wheeled Hilux specifically outfitted to extinguish electric vehicle fires. With the dawn of electrification, modern EVs produce new challenges for first responders in an accident, specifically if the EV goes up in flames.

Research shows EV fires are still uncommon and have a .03% chance of igniting, compared to the 1.5% possibility of gasoline cars catching fire. However, EVs could potentially burn hotter and faster than a typical internal combustion car, and extinguishing the flames requires thousands of gallons of water.