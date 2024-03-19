6 Sustainable Tech Products Made Out Of Recycled Materials

If you're a Gen X-er or younger, you've probably been told all your life to recycle anything and everything recyclable. That includes cans, bottles, glass, paper products, and so on. It's easy enough to recycle the aforementioned materials, because your local trash collectors will gather all of those when you set them aside in clear bags or properly labeled bins.

However, when it comes to other potentially recyclable items, like old electronics, it gets more complicated, and usually requires you to bring your e-waste to specialized recycling plants. Trying to find electronic products that contain recycled materials can prove difficult as well, particularly when it comes to tech. This has become more and more of a concern in recent years thanks to the rare earth minerals required by many computers and computer-adjacent tech products, especially since they're often sourced under less than ethical circumstances.

This has resulted in a bigger push for more sustainable and fair trade tech products, both sourcing materials more ethically, and using recycled materials whenever possible. Though this is becoming more popular, it's not super-common just yet, so let's take a look at a range of tech products you can buy right now that include a significant amount of recycled materials.