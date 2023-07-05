Repairable, Sustainable Fairphone 4 Is Finally Making Its Way To The US

It's been 10 years since Dutch smartphone maker Fairphone declared a bold mission to create sustainable and ethical smartphones. The company distinguished itself from other players in the smartphone industry by focusing on factors like the reparability and longevity of its products, fair sourcing of materials, and improving working conditions throughout the supply chain.

Fairphone never intended to be a mass-market player, and initially chose to restrict itself to the European market. That, however, is set to change after the company confirmed the launch of its latest smartphone offering — the Fairphone 4 — in the United States, making it the first Fairphone device to officially be sold to the U.S.

📢 BIG NEWS! We just arrived in the US 🇺🇸 and couldn't be more excited! Yeah, you read that right. If you live in the States, you can find Fairphone 4 through Murena's website.

➡️ Available here: https://t.co/uChtzXQ9Ac pic.twitter.com/JfDik834Kr — Fairphone (@Fairphone) July 5, 2023

For its U.S. operations, Fairphone has tied up with Murena — another company with European origins — known for its "deGoogled" Android fork dubbed "/e/OS." This tie-up also means that the U.S.-bound Fairphones will run Murena's version of Android on the device instead of Fairphone's own Android build. According to ArsTechnica, Fairphone is treating this collaboration as a way of testing the U.S. market before it makes a full-fledged entry into the country.

U.S. consumers interested in getting themselves this /e/OS-powered device can buy it from Murena's U.S. website starting today. Prices for the device start at $629.90.