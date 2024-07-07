10 Ways To Automate Your Daily Activities With An iPhone

Shortcuts are wonderful, but they do present a potential risk. After all, a shortcut is a script, and a script can be programmed to do an incredible amount of damage in the wrong hands. Shortcuts have access to most of the apps on your iPhone and could theoretically take data from them and send it elsewhere. It's unlikely that a hacker could use it to own you and compromise your Apple ID, but better safe than sorry, right?

Always be mindful of the source you are downloading from; you might think you're downloading a shortcut when in reality you're downloading an infected executable. Use common sense. Avoid sketchy ad-infested websites, gaudy download links, and anything that isn't secured with HTTPS. Ask community members about a shortcut if you're unsure. Subreddit r/shortcuts has a ton of resources and posts. Any shortcuts that Apple advertises directly in an app or via iCloud have been vetted, and are highly unlikely to be problematic — though it never hurts to check.

Finally, always review a shortcut before you run it. Don't scroll through the settings as quickly as possible like it's a terms of service. Check URLs, or instances where the shortcut would appear to send something via messages or email. See if it accesses an app it shouldn't. When running the shortcut, pay close attention to permissions prompts that pop up and deny any that don't seem right. A shortcut can't do any damage just by being in your Shortcuts library, so if you get a bad gut feeling, just delete it. One can never be too careful.