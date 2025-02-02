Can Milwaukee Batteries Be Left In The Cold? Here's How Weather Affects Them

These days, if you're looking for high-quality power tools, most major brands won't have you confined to corded models. The bulk of the major power tool brands out there have very much embraced battery-powered tools, making their offerings more versatile and portable than ever before. However, with this innovation has come the need for users to be mindful of how their tool usage habits impact the health of their batteries. Even the likes of Milwaukee, known for high-quality, high-durability products, require that its batteries are taken care of properly to remain operational.

A major factor to consider when it comes to using, charging, and storing Milwaukee batteries is temperature. Can they be left out in the cold and still be usable? According to the Milwaukee website, Milwaukee REDLITHIUM batteries can be used in temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius or -4 degrees Fahrenheit. Thus, they can power your useful winter Milwaukee tools with little to no trouble. Before putting them to hard work in such frigid conditions or charging them up, though, it's best to give them time to warm up.

This involves attaching them to a tool and using it in a light application, a job that's not too demanding in terms of power but still gets battery energy flowing. Milwaukee's REDLITHIUM batteries are undoubtedly tough and can withstand some pretty low temps. At the same time, prolonged exposure to cold temperatures will likely impact their performance, like with any lithium-ion battery.

