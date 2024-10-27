6 Milwaukee Power Tools You'll Find Useful This Winter

Though it should never be used as a personal heater, a heat gun can come in handy for heating other things when the temperature gets low in the winter. The M18 Compact Heat Gun Kit comes with the tool and two 5.0 Ah batteries for retail for $467 — if you just want to the tool, you can find it for $149. However, if you're starting out, buying bundle kits can be cheaper since one 5.0 Ah battery costs $159. This tool can heat up to 875 degrees and reaches operational temperature in six seconds. According to Milwaukee, that is 30% faster than corded options. It also comes with a guarded nozzle and an LED light to see where you're pointing the heat.

This heat gun received a 4.6 out of five star rating from over 2,700 consumers. Many are pleased with how well the power tool works, though some do say that it isn't a full replacement for a corded option which can run longer and get hotter. In terms of winter use, one commenter uses it to defog and deice their windshield — they just advise that you keep moving the tool around, so you don't get your windshield too warm. However, keep in mind that though a heat gun can be used on PVC pipes when you're replacing them, it is recommended not to use them to thaw frozen pipes in the winter.