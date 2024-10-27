6 Milwaukee Power Tools You'll Find Useful This Winter
Milwaukee has a rich history of tool innovation, which has helped the company become well respected by professionals on the job and beginners working through DIY projects. The tool company, owned by Techtronic Industries, has a wide range of tools that can be used for different types of projects, among other activities. There are trade-specific tools to assist with mechanical work, along with smaller pieces of equipment to help you tackle daily home needs. You can even bring Milwaukee products on your next camping trip.
The company has created some nifty gadgets to help out with seasonal activities, such as summer vacations. That said, with winter around the corner, other necessities are coming to mind, but don't worry, Milwaukee has you covered there as well. Based on a variety of user ratings and reviews, here are six Milwaukee cordless power tools and products that you'll find useful this winter. A more thorough explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this article.
M18 Compact Heat Gun Kit
Though it should never be used as a personal heater, a heat gun can come in handy for heating other things when the temperature gets low in the winter. The M18 Compact Heat Gun Kit comes with the tool and two 5.0 Ah batteries for retail for $467 — if you just want to the tool, you can find it for $149. However, if you're starting out, buying bundle kits can be cheaper since one 5.0 Ah battery costs $159. This tool can heat up to 875 degrees and reaches operational temperature in six seconds. According to Milwaukee, that is 30% faster than corded options. It also comes with a guarded nozzle and an LED light to see where you're pointing the heat.
This heat gun received a 4.6 out of five star rating from over 2,700 consumers. Many are pleased with how well the power tool works, though some do say that it isn't a full replacement for a corded option which can run longer and get hotter. In terms of winter use, one commenter uses it to defog and deice their windshield — they just advise that you keep moving the tool around, so you don't get your windshield too warm. However, keep in mind that though a heat gun can be used on PVC pipes when you're replacing them, it is recommended not to use them to thaw frozen pipes in the winter.
M12 FUEL 6 Inch Brushless Pruning Saw
Though pruning isn't advised in the colder months of the year since trees and shrubs tend to grow a lot slower, many winter storms can bring broken branches and a necessity for a smaller chainsaw. The M12 FUEL 6 Inch Brushless Pruning Saw runs for $199 and comes with a 4.8 out of five star rating from over 2,500 users. Many users state that they have used this tool on trees and limbs to left behind by damaging winds and freezes of winter without issue. One person even reported keeping it in their vehicle as a safety protocol for when ice storms cause issues on the road.
With this five pound tool and a 6.0 Ah battery, you can get 180 cuts through two inch diameter branches or 60 cuts through six inch diameter branches. However, be advised that the full bar length is six inches, so you may have to do more than one cut through a six inch branch. When dealing with smaller tree debris, though, this little guy is much more manageable than a larger and heavier chainsaw.
M18 FUEL Quik-Lok Rubber Broom Attachment
For $299, the M18 FUEL Quik-Lok Rubber Broom Attachment is part of Milwaukee's Quik-Lok attachment system. Unfortunately, this attachment does not come with the powerhead, but you can purchase it by itself for $200 at Acme Tools. However, it is more advantageous to purchase the M18 Fuel String Trimmer Kit for $229 or the M18 Fuel 10-inch Pole Saw Kit for $299.
This rubber broom comes with a drum of rubber paddles that provides a 23-inch clearing width. With an 8.0 Ah battery, it has a runtime of approximately 26 minutes and can clear up to 2,250 square feet of debris. However, you may be wondering how this rubber broom can help during the winter months.
With a 4.6 score, a few commenters have used it on walkways and decks without a problem. One person even stated that it does some serious damage to snow. A few others have mentioned that snow blowers and the snow plows will through gravel into their yards, and once the snow melts, this broom does a great job at sweeping the rocks back out of the yard and is 10 times faster than raking by hand.
M18 175-Watt Powered Compact Inverter
Having a power source on hand during the winter months is always a good idea, whether you're charging your phone during a power outage from an ice storm or want to heat your best-selling electric throw blanket while sitting in the cold. With a 4.6 out of five star rating and pricing at $99, Milwaukee's smallest power source is the M18 175-Watt Powered Compact Inverter which slides right on top of any M18 battery. This compact inverter comes with one USB-C port, one USB-A port, and one 120V AC outlet. There are two on/off buttons between the outputs as well — one turns on the USB port and the other turns on the AC receptacle.
The larger the battery that is used, the more power you'll get out of it. A 5.0 Ah will charge a phone approximately 5.5 times or run a box fan for 72 minutes. A 12.0 Ah battery can charge a phone 12 times and run a fan for 151 minutes. That said, this little power supply can only output 175 watts of power at a time, no matter the size of the battery, so make sure whatever is being plugged in does not pull more.
M12 Heated Jacket Hoodie
If you're looking for a heated gadget for camping or working outside the home, Milwaukee's got you covered. Within Milwaukee's M12 battery system, the tool company has several heated jackets and vests. Among the clothing line is the M12 Heated Jacket Hoodie, which looks and fits just like a standard zip-up hoodie. For $159, you can get the hoodie with a 2.0 Ah battery in sizes smaller through 2X large — if you need a 3X large, the price is $169.
This hoodie has two heating areas which are the chest and the back, and three heating settings per zone, which are controlled with a one-touch LED controller. According to Milwaukee, this jacket will run up to eight hours set on low with a 2.0 ah battery. There are a total of four pockets as well — however, none of them are heated. It is also washer and dryer safe, so there is no worry about damaging the technology built into the gear.
This hoodie comes with a 4.1 score from over 850 buyers. Of the positive reviews, many were happy with how well it fit them and how toasty it could get. One person stated it felt great for their back pain. Like any product, there were some negative reviews, though. Some people were not thrilled with the fabric or how thin it felt. However, many of the negative reviews have nothing to do with the actual jacket — customers were upset that it came with a 2.0 Ah battery instead of a previously advertised 3.0 Ah.
M18 Compact Blower
Whether you have a small dusting of snow on your back porch or the last of the leaves are falling in your yard, a small blower can be a useful tool. The Milwaukee M18 Compact Blower for $129 has an extension nozzle to easily channel the wind. Additionally, it has a three speed switch and variable speed trigger as well as a lock-on switch to keep the tool running, which will save your hand strength. Furthermore, it can deliver up to 100 CFM (cubic feet per minute) at 160 MPH and weighs only 3.6 pounds. That said, it's not as powerful as other electric blowers on the market, but being as lightweight and compact as it is, this little power tool has value.
This compact blower comes with a 4.6 out of five star rating from over 2,200 users. Many people have used this tool to effectively clear snow from their decks as well as leaves and even cobwebs. One commenter has even used it to remove snow from their car before work in the morning, which can really save time on the clearing process. It's also small enough for easy transport, so you can use it as the snow keeps falling throughout the day. However, keep in mind that most comments about snow state that it was a dusting or light and fluffy. There isn't much indication that this tool would work well on several inches of heavy, wet snow.
How we chose these Milwaukee tools for winter
These tools were selected based on chores and situations that occur during the winter season, whether it's handling usual outdoor yard tasks or being prepared for a winter storm power outage. Of those beneficial tools, we chose ones with high ratings and positive reviews from users. Each tool has at least a 4.1 out of five star score. Since Milwaukee is known for having trade-specific tools, within the positive reviews, we made sure they were applied in typical jobs and situations. This helps to ensure that the products are universally useful.
However, we do encourage you to do extra research so that you are purchasing the right tools for your needs, especially if you have not already invested in a battery system. For example, if the M12 hoodie is appealing to you, look around and see if any other M12 tools could be useful in the future. This will allow you to utilize the same battery system with multiple products, saving you money in the long run.