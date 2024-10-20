5 Milwaukee Products You'll Want For Your Next Camping Trip
When you think of good products and tools to have around when you take a camping trip, you might not immediately think of items from hardware-focused brands like Milwaukee. However, if you think about it, there's actually a decent amount of crossover between a jobsite and a campsite. Both have a need for products and containers that are resilient against the elements, both occasionally need reliable sources of portable light and power, and both can be potentially hazardous if you're not careful.
If you've got a head for creative uses of hardware products, there are actually quite a few quality Milwaukee products available at your local Home Depot that could prove to be immensely beneficial at the campsite, doubly so at night. We've got several such products that could serve you well both on the job and by the campfire, and if you'd like to know more about how we picked them out, check the bottom of the page for more info.
Be prepared for emergencies with the Compact Packout First Aid Kit
Whether you're at a commercial campsite or out in the middle of a forest, it's a fact that certain services may not be readily available to you should you need them. For example, if you or one of your fellow campers injures themselves, you could be in trouble if there isn't a campsite manager on call with a stocked first aid kit. This is why, even if you're camping relatively close to civilization, you should have your own first aid kit ready for action, a role that the Milwaukee Compact Packout First Aid Kit can serve.
This reinforced, impact-resistant first aid case has an IP65 water resistance rating, ensuring you won't lose your supplies even if you get caught in a heavy downpour or drop it in a puddle. Within that case are 79 different essential first aid supplies to handle a variety of different injuries and ailments, including (but not limited to) adhesive bandages, antibiotic ointment, burn dressings, cold packs, hand sanitizer, and disposable gloves. All of this is contained beneath a clear cover for quick and easy identification, which also serves to keep everything sealed and separate.
The Compact Packout First Aid Kit is available at Home Depot for $83.97. Tool review YouTube channel Tools4Sparks called this product the ultimate first aid kit for trade workers and a good way to remedy injuries and accidents in most situations. They particularly liked the inclusion of a small manual with first aid instructions printed in it.
Keep your snacks cool with the Packout Compact Cooler
Something else you definitely won't have readily available at a typical campsite is portable cooling. Some say the appeal of camping is the idea of "roughing it," but you can't deny that it would still be nice to have a few drinks and snacks at the ideal temperature, to say nothing of chilling ingredients ahead of lunch or dinner. Rather than lugging a full refrigerator on your back, a more reasonable idea might be to use the Milwaukee Packout Compact Cooler.
This simple 16-quart cooler features the same features as the rest of the Packout line, including its impact-resistant body and IP65 water resistance rating, so your snacks and drinks will be perfectly safe even if you drop this cooler in a puddle on the trail. Pop open the heavy-duty latch, and you've got a deep compartment with an interior storage tray if you need to keep anything separated from the rest. Dump some ice in there, and the cooler will keep it and your snacks frosty for well over a day. As an extra cherry on top, the front of the cooler has an integrated bottle opener for popping a few cold ones.
The Packout Compact Cooler is available at Home Depot for $109.00. Workshop YouTube channel WorkshopAddict put this cooler to the test against another soft-sided Milwaukee cooler and found it measured up just fine. After leaving some ice in the cooler for 24 hours, they checked it out and found that it was still nice and chilly within. They especially liked its compatibility with other Packout products, allowing you to create a seamless space-saving stack.
Get the campfire going and clear leaves away with the M18 Compact Blower
The hallmark of any proper campsite is a roaring, toasty campfire. You just can't complete the vibe without one. Unfortunately, actually making a campfire from scratch is a pretty tricky and involved process, even in the best possible circumstances. If it's a chilly night and you need that fire sooner rather than later, no one would mind if you used a couple of labor-saving shortcuts in the process. One shortcut you may not have thought of for this endeavor is the Milwaukee M18 Compact Blower.
The intended purpose of this bite-sized leaf blower is to blow away small messes, which it's definitely good at thanks to its 18V motor moving air at 100 CFM and up to 180 MPH. If you've got a bit of dirt or some small debris you need to get out of the way before you can set up camp, then this blower can definitely help out with that. The blower's secret secondary purpose is blowing a small amount of air onto a burgeoning campfire, feeding it oxygen and helping it to properly catch. It's a much safer way to do this than blowing on it yourself, not to mention easier on your lungs.
The M18 Compact Blower is available at Home Depot for $129.00. 2,226 Home Depot customers have given this product a cumulative user rating of 4.6 out of 5. Users love the surprising level of power output such a small blower can produce, making it great for cleaning up all kinds of minor messes. One user added that it's also great for inflating lake toys like rafts and inner tubes.
Power small devices with the M18 Compact Inverter
Obviously, electricity is going to be at a bit of a premium while you're camping. That's kind of the point; you're supposed to be enjoying the great outdoors and the company of others and all that. Still, having a little bit of juice on hand wouldn't hurt, especially for the sake of powering small lights or recharging your phone in the event of an emergency. For a modest modicum of electricity at the campsite, just snap a Milwaukee M18 battery pack onto the M18 Compact Inverter.
This electric converter can be attached to any M18 battery pack and used to deliver up to 175 watts of power wherever you need it. There's a 120V AC power outlet for most standalone devices, as well as both USB-A and USB-C plugs for charging small devices like smartphones. You can actually plug multiple devices into all three outlets at once while still getting the same amount of power delivery to each. As an added bonus, there's a built-in adjustable rafter hook, which you can use to hang the inverter if you don't have any good spots to set it down.
The Milwaukee M18 Compact Inverter is available at Home Depot for $99.00. Tool review YouTube channel Hammer and Home called this product an amazing product to have alongside a Milwaukee battery kit, as it's able to charge just about any small device you could need, even other tools! They particularly liked the manual power buttons on top, which you can use to start or cut the power flow as you prefer.
Light up the trail with the M18 Rover Flood Light
As nice as the campfire is for creating ambiance at your campsite, a fire might not always be the best source of illumination, at least on its own. After you put the fire out for the night, for instance, it's going to be a lot harder to find your way around. In such a case, it'd be good to have a powerful secondary source of light on deck to ensure you don't trip over anything. One promising candidate for the role is the Milwaukee M18 Rover Flood Light.
With the help of an M18 battery pack, this little lighthouse delivers an impressive 1,500 lumens of TRUVIEW high-definition output for up to 10 hours. With the help of 8 powerful LEDs, this light can illuminate an entire area all on its own while still being light and small enough to easily pick up and carry around with you. The octagonal shape of the roll cage design both protects the lens (which is also impact-resistant) and allows you to easily prop it up at a variety of angles, though it also has a built-in hook point if you want to hang it from something.
The Milwaukee M18 Rover Flood Light is available at Home Depot for $99.00. Returning again to the YouTube channel WorkshopAddict, they only had good things to say about this light. Even on its highest setting, the light never dimmed during their tests, making it great for working in dark spots and at the campsite.
Set up your next camping experience with Milwaukee
Milwaukee may be a hardware brand first and foremost, but it wouldn't be camping if you didn't know how to make effective use of everything you have, including jobsite products. Of course, it helps if those products are high quality, which is why we only chose Milwaukee products with either a Home Depot user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars based on at least 1,000 user reviews or a recommendation from a tool review YouTube channel with at least 20,000 subscribers.