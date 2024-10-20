5 Milwaukee Products You'll Want For Your Next Camping Trip

Something else you definitely won't have readily available at a typical campsite is portable cooling. Some say the appeal of camping is the idea of "roughing it," but you can't deny that it would still be nice to have a few drinks and snacks at the ideal temperature, to say nothing of chilling ingredients ahead of lunch or dinner. Rather than lugging a full refrigerator on your back, a more reasonable idea might be to use the Milwaukee Packout Compact Cooler.

This simple 16-quart cooler features the same features as the rest of the Packout line, including its impact-resistant body and IP65 water resistance rating, so your snacks and drinks will be perfectly safe even if you drop this cooler in a puddle on the trail. Pop open the heavy-duty latch, and you've got a deep compartment with an interior storage tray if you need to keep anything separated from the rest. Dump some ice in there, and the cooler will keep it and your snacks frosty for well over a day. As an extra cherry on top, the front of the cooler has an integrated bottle opener for popping a few cold ones.

The Packout Compact Cooler is available at Home Depot for $109.00. Workshop YouTube channel WorkshopAddict put this cooler to the test against another soft-sided Milwaukee cooler and found it measured up just fine. After leaving some ice in the cooler for 24 hours, they checked it out and found that it was still nice and chilly within. They especially liked its compatibility with other Packout products, allowing you to create a seamless space-saving stack.

