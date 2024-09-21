12 High-Tech Milwaukee Products You Didn't Realize Existed

Milwaukee is an innovator in the world of power and hand tools. Among the most iconic brands in both the modern and vintage tool world, Milwaukee has been developing great job site and DIY-focused implements since 1924. Milwaukee, now owned by TTI alongside a number of other iconic brands such as Stiletto, invented the Sawzall reciprocating saw in 1951 and developed a lightweight 3/4-inch electric hammer drill that could handle concrete drilling applications in the mid-1930s. Right angle drills, the Hole Hog, and an ice hardening process designed to enhance tool durability and strength (adding as much as 50% to the lifespan of Milwaukee tool accessories over their competitors) are all key innovations that have come out of the Milwaukee pipeline through the years.

But innovation isn't just a thing of the past. Indeed, breakout technologies that bring new tools and phenomenal updates to the existing lineup continue to roll out among Milwaukee power tools and the brand's other offerings. Many DIYers rounding out their toolbox might simply overlook some of the feature rich products that Milwaukee has debuted, opting instead for more familiar ground. There's something special about these overlooked Milwaukee tools. They showcase industrious improvements over previous generations (and sometimes the models offered by competitors), as well as a number of valuable technological installations that help make them immensely effective at getting the job done with ease.

