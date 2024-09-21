12 High-Tech Milwaukee Products You Didn't Realize Existed
Milwaukee is an innovator in the world of power and hand tools. Among the most iconic brands in both the modern and vintage tool world, Milwaukee has been developing great job site and DIY-focused implements since 1924. Milwaukee, now owned by TTI alongside a number of other iconic brands such as Stiletto, invented the Sawzall reciprocating saw in 1951 and developed a lightweight 3/4-inch electric hammer drill that could handle concrete drilling applications in the mid-1930s. Right angle drills, the Hole Hog, and an ice hardening process designed to enhance tool durability and strength (adding as much as 50% to the lifespan of Milwaukee tool accessories over their competitors) are all key innovations that have come out of the Milwaukee pipeline through the years.
But innovation isn't just a thing of the past. Indeed, breakout technologies that bring new tools and phenomenal updates to the existing lineup continue to roll out among Milwaukee power tools and the brand's other offerings. Many DIYers rounding out their toolbox might simply overlook some of the feature rich products that Milwaukee has debuted, opting instead for more familiar ground. There's something special about these overlooked Milwaukee tools. They showcase industrious improvements over previous generations (and sometimes the models offered by competitors), as well as a number of valuable technological installations that help make them immensely effective at getting the job done with ease.
M18 Fuel Telescoping Pole Saw
The telescoping pole saw from Milwaukee is a member of the brand's vaunted "Fuel" range. Fuel products from Milwaukee will feature prominently among this list, specifically because they are loaded with amazing technological advancements that lift productivity, runtime, and reliability above the standard range of Milwaukee power tools. The most prominent difference between the two lineups is the brushless motor technology that features in tools with the Fuel label. This gives them better staying power because the brushes in a traditional motor must be replaced as a result of the natural damage they take on from the tool's heat.
In an outdoor landscaping tool, fighting off the thermal damage that naturally occurs in a typical tool is perhaps even more important. The M18 Fuel Telescoping Pole Saw provides not just an extendable reach that measures up to 13 feet, but the cutting head is made of magnesium for a lighter overall weight (an important inclusion at the far end of a lengthy tool) and features a sight line to help cut foliage with incredible precision. The PowerState motor features the Fuel lineup's classic brushless design and can deliver a peak power output of 2.3 horsepower without any ramp up time required, unlike a traditional gasoline powered motor. It's one of many electric tools from Milwaukee that rival or better their gasoline counterparts in the modern tool landscape.
M12 Fuel Installation Drill/Driver
Drills might not immediately seem like a tool that requires tons of technological thought. The basic footprint of the powered drill hasn't changed much since it was introduced in 1889. Shapes, sizes, and power sources have, of course, but the overarching concept is built upon the same basic foundation. This is not the case with Milwaukee's M12 Fuel Installation Drill/Driver. The drill features a removable head and offers four interchangeable solutions rather than a single chuck or hex connection. The installation drill is also part of Milwaukee's M12 range rather than the larger 18V family, providing users with a potent driver in a diminutive package (weighing two pounds and measuring just over 5 inches from front to back).
The drill/driver offers a slim profile in every dimension, giving users extreme maneuverability in any space that might require powered fastening. The top of the drill is flat, allowing for the tool to be lined up flush against a surface that might otherwise interfere with the operation. With 16 unique drilling positions including offset and right angle functions, the 300 in-lb of torque provide more than enough versatility to finalize the installation of nearly anything you might have to tackle. The technology packed into this drill's interchangeable head design makes for a revolutionized installation process that vastly improves the DIYer's workflow when putting together dreaded IKEA shelves (unlike these IKEA furniture options that don't require tools) or a professional's final build specs in a finish carpentry setting.
M18 Fuel 1-Inch SDS Plus Rotary 'HammerVac' Hammer with One-Key and Dust Extractor Kit
The SDS drill is another hole-creating tool that might not seem like a great candidate for technological expansion. The basic design calls for a more potent drilling option that can handle concrete and other heavy duty burrowing tasks. Many rotary hammer drills also operate a hammer-only function that allows them to be used to break up concrete or brickwork. The M18 Fuel 1-Inch SDS Plus Rotary "HammerVac" Hammer is capable of this both hammer drilling and singular hammer action or drilling functions (in three easy to access toggle modes). Milwaukee claims its SDS offering is the "fastest drilling rotary hammer in [its] class" while featuring technology like AutoStop Kickback Control to shut off the tool and prevent uncontrollable bucking when the bit is bound up. The SDS drill also offers an anti-vibration system to help reduce discomfort when using the tool for prolonged breaking or drilling tasks.
The tool is compatible with One-Key technology, allowing users to track its location and performance metrics for enhanced job site utility. But the real breakthrough in the HammerVac is the vacuum inclusion. This really sets the device apart from others in the heavy drilling category. Featured as an integration in the tool's body is a HEPA filter-capable dust extraction unit. The HammerVac also collects the waste produced to minimize later cleanup efforts and keep you efficient and focused on the job at hand.
M18 Fuel Coil Roofing Nailer
A tool that's coming through the Milwaukee pipeline in the near future offers a new look and technological upgrade on a longstanding tool class. The M18 Fuel Coil Roofing Nailer offers pneumatic nailer performance in a compact and totally cordless tool body. The nitrogen air spring innovation that features in Milwaukee's cord cutting nailer revolutionizes what an installer might consider possible. The tool comes with a detachable tip for nailing vinyl siding, as well, adding even greater versatility to the unit.
Bump fire and sequential nail driving modes also introduce varied options for a user looking to get the most out of their tools. Milwaukee notes that when the nailer is paired with a high output CP 3.0 battery pack, it can sink 1,100 nails on a single charge, "providing best-in-class runtime to maximize productivity." Additional features round out this precisely engineered tool; a pivoting belt hook allows for hanging on scaffolding, ladders, or your own belt in a range of demanding ways. The tool also features replaceable wear pads that help keep the nailer from sliding when it's placed down on its side. Nail length options and a depth of drive adjustment knob complete the tool's widely applicable form factor.
M18 Fuel 12 Gallon Dual-Battery Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit
No matter what kinds of DIY or professional building projects you're working on, there's always going to be a mess left over. In many workshop applications, garage DIY spaces, and professional building sites, cleanup gear needs to be more substantial than a simple broom and shovel. When you're installing a new door, framing a house, or even just sharpening your chisels in the garage, there's going to be waste. A shop vac is the way to go in most scenarios you're performing upgrades or building operations in. Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 12 Gallon Dual-Battery Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit provides users with all the gear they'll need to clean up just about any messy byproduct of a day on the job.
The cordless vacuum features interchangeable parts throughout the tool, including motor heads, cart components, and tanks, and its brushless PowerState motor can outperform a corded 4.25 peak horsepower model. Even the hose is built with exacting specifications and technological upgrades in mind. The lengthy suction component features crush and twist resistance that makes for a usable lifespan that can double the standard vacuum's hose. Add to this a removable telescoping handle, and you'll be able to suck up messes both wet and dry through three adjustable heights and plenty of tight and narrow spaces. Max power mode offers extreme suction over 34 minutes of continuous cleaning while the max run-time selection delivers 49 minutes and vac power to cover up to 1,800 square feet.
M18 Fuel Compact Vacuum
In addition to large, powerful suction to perform precise cleanup operations, every shop owner, DIYer, and construction pro should invest in a smaller vacuum solution to ensure that every little detail is cared for. Small crevices and tight corners can create havoc on a workpiece's final dimensions and details, and when performing basic carpentry tasks, leaving behind construction debris can ultimately create potential fire hazards, trouble with later precision fits, and other issues. It's just better when you are able to completely remove debris and waste from your work area, rather than leaving behind small pieces of junk that can't be reached with larger solutions.
Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Compact Vacuum is the answer to this problem. With a bevy of attachments (from a powered floor tool to a crevice tool), the vacuum delivers immense versatility to reach into any space you might need to clear debris and waste from. Technically, the vacuum is sound, as well. Not only is the Milwaukee compact cleaning tool a highly functional shop vac that's been scaled down tremendously, it features a two-stage debris separation platform that provides up to 50% more suction over sustained usage. The vacuum includes a foam pre-filter and a HEPA filter, but doesn't feature a bagging solution. With this change from bagged collection, the shop vac can separate out smaller particles from large debris for better overall efficiency and a reduction in clogs and lost power.
M18 Fuel 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill/Driver with One-Key
Milwaukee comes out of the gate with a bold claim on the performance of its M18 Fuel 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill/Driver (featuring One-Key technology). The tool, Milwaukee, proudly notes, "is the industry's most powerful hammer drill, delivering the capability to drill the largest holes at high speed into the densest materials." Not only that, Milwaukee goes on to call it "the most compact solution in its class." Indeed, the tool is 6.9 inches long, providing incredible maneuverability in tight spaces and awkward recesses. The tool features two important technologies that allow it to stand out, however. The One-Key functionality is a valuable addition for those working in professional settings. The technology allows users to track tools and monitor productivity to understand how the toolbox on the whole is being utilized in an effort to optimize overall performance.
The AutoStop control, though, is the real shining light in Milwaukee's Hammer Drill. The 1/2-inch chuck makes for an incredibly powerful rotational force, making it relatively easy to lose control of the potent power solution. The AutoStop features three sensitivity settings that help prevent over-rotation and binding within a workpiece. The technology prevents damage to workpieces and keeps the tool working smoothly throughout the entirety of its life in your toolbox. What's more, with 1,400 in-lb of torque produced by the drill, it will likely feature in your arsenal for many years to come.
M12 Fuel Green 360-Degree 3-Plane Laser Kit
A shift from the M18 range, and the highly powerful fasteners and cutters that often gain prominence in these kinds of roundups, there's absolutely no overlooking a laser level tool. Milwaukee's M12 Fuel Green 360-Degree 3-Plane Laser Kit is a force to be reckoned with, and it's loaded with technological features that make it a leading choice for DIYers and professionals alike seeking to measure and align workpieces with extreme precision.
The laser lines are displayed in a brilliant green hue that makes visibility a given, and with a 4.0 XC battery from the M12 range the laser can deliver over 15 hours of continuous runtime for all day performance in even the most demanding worksite conditions. The laser's integrated bracket features micro controls and pivots to dial in the perfect line every time you need to square up a workpiece or trace a perfectly level line. The tool's amplified rare earth magnets also deliver a firm grasp on steel studs and other metal components, allowing for a quick and easy attachment to metal features around the worksite. A 3-plane laser makes for a massively versatile tool that can perform multi-functional leveling from a single anchor point, and with a 250-foot laser diameter, it can even provide leveling functionality in outdoor layout settings over large areas.
M18 Fuel Rear Handle 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw
The rear handle saw might seem foreign to some users. The layout makes for a different sort of cut deck visualization, but the elongated body actually places the blade in a better position for users to look straight down overtop and line up a precision cut. While circular saws aren't particularly dangerous when used correctly (and, of course, extremely dangerous in inappropriate use cases), the rear handle design can also make a user feel a bit more secure with their power tool usage by changing the handling ergonomics for the better. The rear handle design is typically referred to as a worm drive saw, and Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Rear Handle 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw is a fantastic example. The PowerState brushless motor featured throughout the Fuel range allows this circular saw to cut at 5,800 RPM or higher, even under load. This output rivals that of a 15 amp corded saw, while Milwaukee notes that the tool can actually perform a cut faster than its corded competitor (up to 25% faster thanks to the technology found within the motor).
Integrated features like a multi-size rafter hook and all-magnesium shoe and guards provide crucial, premium features that elevate the saw and enhance its functionality. The tool also offers an LED work light and features an electric blade break to slow down the cutting head rapidly when the tool is disengaged, adding to the saw's overall safety features.
M18 Fuel 1-1/2-Inch Magnetic Drill Kit
Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 1-1/2-Inch Magnetic Drill Kit is a game changer for those utilizing magnetic drilling on a regular basis. The drill delivers its signature function faster than the premier corded competition and offers the strongest magnetic hold against 1/4-inch steel. This makes for a technologically sound magnetic drill press, and vastly improves upon the safety standard set by the pack — faster drilling and a more secure hold equates to less variability, heat, and potential tear-out or sheared debris. The drill delivers on these promised by utilizing permanent magnets rather than a magnetic solution that requires a power source. This also means that the magnetic hold won't fail even if the battery becomes completely drained in the middle of a cut.
The drill also utilizes an integrated Auto-Stop lift-off detection that deactivates the drill's motor if excess rotational motion is detected. The tool is compatible with a 1/2-inch twist bit and 1-1/2-inch annular cutters. Underpinned by a two speed gearbox that delivers 400 and 690 RPMs (in each gear, respectively), the M18 Fuel magnetic drill is a powerhouse solution built on categorical improvements from the ground up.
M12 M-Spector Flex 3-Foot Inspection Camera with PivotView Kit
Inspection tools are precision devices powered almost entirely on innovation and technological prowess. They don't cut, drill, or fasten materials, but rather allow for better understanding of the workpiece or site by delivering crucial information back to the user. The M12 M-Spector Flex 3-Foot Inspection Camera features an exclusive innovation within the Milwaukee stable: The PivotView cable. The cable turns via a precision connection with a dial on the control device. The camera head can pivot in a 270-degree arc and the cable attaches in four unique directions to take full advantage of the entirety of the tool's mobile capabilities.
The three-foot cable length is ideal for reaching into lengthy recesses and investigating all kinds of problems that may be afoot under the hood, within a wall cavity, or behind sensitive or delicate machinery and parts. The camera head features a tiny, 12.5mm diameter and shortened stature for vastly improved access and mobility over standard 17mm inspection cameras. The LCD console built into the unit provides a wireless 3.5-inch viewing window into everything the camera can see, and with LED installation that's 15 times brighter than standard inspection lighting, that vision is expanded out to quite a large swath.
M18 Fuel 21-Inch Self-Propelled Dual-Battery Mower Kit
Returning to the yard, it's no surprise that Milwaukee's walk behind lawn mower would feature among some of it's most technologically proficient tool offerings. The steel deck is matched up with incredible blade speed to produce a precise cut and improved airflow to help with clipping collection or mulching, depending on your settings preference. The M18 Fuel 21-Inch Self-Propelled Dual-Battery Mower Kit brings together everything you'll need to get mowing right out of the box. With two M18 HD 12.0 batteries and a dual bay simultaneous rapid charger, powering up the lawn mower in a hurry is as simple as a plug and play operation. On a full charge, the mower delivers 60 minutes of runtime with a 3 MPH self-propelled speed engaged. This is enough mowing power to cut down a 1/2-acre of landscaping while shaving off a full inch of grass height. Power is a prominent feature, too. In addition to rapid blade speed that enhances the overall cut performance, the mower's brushless motor produces more max torque than a competitor's 200cc gas mower, and the tool starts up instantly rather than demanding a lengthy pull-start sequence.