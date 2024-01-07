6 Heated Camping Gadgets For Your Next Rendezvous With Nature
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are many reasons to go camping, hiking, or even fishing during the winter months. No mosquitos are attacking your face, there are fewer people out and about, and overall, nature tends to be quieter and more peaceful. However, the cold chill in the air can be a bother to many, especially if you don't have the right camping gadgets.
Many outdoor brands and companies have created heated gear specifically for winter camping and other outdoor activities to help keep nature enthusiasts safe from the colder elements. Although do keep that in mind before running off into the snowy forest, these gadgets tend to need battery power or need to run off of a reliable portable power station. With that being said, as attested by reviews from consumers who have used the products, here are six heated camping gadgets to bring with you during your next winter wilderness adventure. A more thorough explanation of this process can be found at the bottom of this article.
Ororo Heated Jacket With Battery Pack and Detachable Hood
There are many great heated jackets available online, but according to a 2023 Forbes article, the Ororo Slim Fit Heated Jacket is one of the best, which has a list price of $159.99 on Amazon. If slim fit isn't your style, Ororo's Soft Shell Heated Jacket has all the same specifications and price with a regular fit. Both of these jackets have a 4.6 out of five rating from over 6,000 buyers.
According to some reviews, it's suggested that you buy a jacket that will fit snuggly so you can feel the warmth of the heating pads. However, that may make it difficult to layer clothing underneath. Additionally, the battery pack does add some weight to the jacket.
These heated jackets come with a detachable hood and a battery pack that lasts up to 10 hours on the low or three hours on the high setting. You can also use the battery pack as a phone charging power bank, but understand that will decrease the runtime. The heating element of these jackets is contained within the upper torso and upper back area, which is the perfect place to help keep your core warm so the rest of your body still gets blood flow.
Gobi Heat Terrain Heated Camping Chair
Gone are the days when you have to use a blanket to stay warm in a camping chair. Gobi Heat has created the Terrain Heated Camping Chair, which runs for $179 on its website and has a 4.8 out of five rating. There are two heating zones on the chair, the back, and the bottom, and three heating settings with a max temperature of 131 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, even though this chair comes with a heating element, that doesn't mean it can't be used for all four seasons for any occasion.
The chair uses a 7.4v 6500 mAh battery, which only takes three to four hours to charge and can also be used as a phone charger. Just make sure to place your phone in one of the pockets during charger and not directly on the heated chair because heat can hurt your phone's battery.
According to users, one of the biggest complaints about the chair is its weight, which is 11 pounds. However, that is to be expected with its durable and collapsible solid steel frame, which can hold up to 325 pounds.
SAVIOR HEAT Heated Glove Liners
Many of the heated gloves out there tend to be so thick it's hard to use your hands, like trying to use a tool or even text on your phone. SAVIOR HEAT's Heated Glove Liners may be a better alternative. Depending on the size you need, these heated glove lines will cost somewhere between $82-$87, and they come with a 4 out of five rating from over 1,000 reviewers.
There are three heat settings, the maximum being 140 degrees Fahrenheit. The heat is based on the back of the hand and fingers, so there's no need to worry about holding anything that shouldn't have heat on it. These gloves are also rechargeable, with the batteries being stored in a small pocket and lasting up to six hours before charging is required. Additionally, they contain touch sensors on the thumbs and pointer fingers, so you can still use your phone without taking them off.
A downside is that these gloves are not meant for extreme cold conditions like heavy snow. However, because they are glove liners, you can still slip into a pair of thick snow gloves when needed, and when you don't, your fingers are still toasty and useable.
Mantuole Heated Sleeping Bag
Staying warm while bracing the cold elements in the wilderness is essential, especially when you're trying to rest for the night. Mantuole's Heated Sleeping Bag gives you everything that comes with a normal mummy-style sleeping bag, with the heating element embedded within the polyester lining and shell. This sleeping bag costs $70 on Amazon and comes in with a 4.2 out of five rating from nearly 300 consumers.
This heated sleeping bag has five heating pads made of carbon fiber compound heating wires to make your sleeping arrangement nice and toasty. However, it does not come with a USB power bank, but that gives you the advantage of using a large power source to keep the sleeping bag warm all night. Makita's Outdoor Adventure series has a power source connecting to the 18v LXT system to do that job.
The biggest drawback of this sleeping bag style is that it would be tough to clean because of the tech. The company does not state whether or not it is machine washable, either. However, some users have just inserted this sleeping bag into another one and slept wrapped in a blanket, which can help cut down on the need to clean it.
Day Wolf Heated Socks
Wouldn't it be nice not to have to layer your socks just to attempt to keep your feet warm? Instead, you can try using battery-powered heating socks. Day Wolf Heated Socks, with a 4 out of five rating from 350 buyers, come with 7.4v rechargeable batteries that can give you up to 13 hours of warmth at the lowest heat setting. The batteries stay in a little pouch located at the top of the sock, so they won't interfere with any boots you may be wearing.
These heated socks are made with a wool mix to help wick away any moisture that may occur due to the heating process. Additionally, they are anti-static, so no worries about accidentally shocking yourself when you go to take them off. Many of the reviewers used these socks during snowy outdoor activities, and they've stated that even in extreme cold conditions, their feet stayed warm. However, quite a few comments state that they aren't the best with ski boots specifically.
Autocastle 7.4v Heated Hat
Nobody likes having a cold head or ears, especially when the wind starts to pick up. The Autocastle 7.4v Heated Hat is a beanie that can keep your head warm while also keeping it ventilated, so there's all-day comfort. Priced at $65, this heated hat has a rating of 4.4 out of five from over 400 users on Amazon.
According to Autocastle, the hat only takes five minutes to heat up. However, it does suggest, for efficiency, turning the heat on high for five to 10 minutes and then turning it down to low or medium. This helps to get the heating element inside the hat working at full power and the hat staying warm longer. Additionally, the hat comes with a battery that can last up to six hours if you have it on low for most of the time.
One complaint about the beanie is that although it is not badly stitched together, you can tell it is double-lined because the two fabrics will move apart from each other. That said, the company recommends hand washing the hat because it is lighter on the heating elements. Still, it is also machine washable — just make sure you remove the battery before doing either.
Our methodology for choosing these heated gadgets
The products featured in this article were decided based on thorough research on heated camping gear. Both the products' features and the customers' reviews were looked at. The reviews came from consumers who tested the products during outdoor excursions or simply through everyday use. Each product has a four out of five rating or higher, costing no more than $250. We do encourage you to do extra research before purchasing any of these heated gadgets to enshat they best fit your outdoor needs.