10 Milwaukee Tools & Products That Will Come In Handy While On Summer Vacation
Milwaukee is one of the premier toolmakers in the world today. Founded in 1924, the company has had a century of innovations, introducing iconic tools like the Sawzall reciprocating saw. Reliable performance and durable tools have also seen the "red brand" grow a veritable cult of followers — customers who will defend Milwaukee in any debate over the best tool brands. The company even hosts a Comic-Con-like event for its most die-hard fans and distributors, Pipeline, a convention where it introduces new tools and products for the year.
Given the time it's been in business, Milwaukee has made many products that aren't necessarily tools. Nonetheless, those products are great, well-made innovations that make the job site more comfortable or easier to manage. If you've already made the investment in other Milwaukee tools, it tracks that you'd want a Milwaukee cooling fan or radio, too. Sticking with one brand isn't just a loyalty thing, either. SlashGear has discussed the financial motivations behind choosing a single brand, and if you're in the market for a specific tool like a drill or circular saw, you might choose your brand based on the best version of that tool for you.
As we here at SlashGear are against the concept of a unitasker, we've found several Milwaukee gadgets that happen to work great off the clock, as well. Whether you're driving cross country, camping, or enjoying a bonfire on the beach, these 12 products will come in handy for any summer vacation.
Milwaukee M18 Carry-On 3600/1800-Watt Power Supply
Whether it's a road trip or a stay at a campsite, the ability to recharge gadgets is a must. Phones, laptops, tablets, and portable gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch all need power, and while SlashGear has ranked several generators, a bulky, noisy gas-powered generator is simply too loud (and environmentally unfriendly) for most vacation applications, and a propane-fueled unit isn't very practical either.
Milwaukee's M18 Carry-on 3600/1800-watt Power Supply is marketed as a portable power source at the job site. However, it's also a handy substitute for a generator when outlets aren't available. It runs off four of Milwaukee's M18 batteries, and doubles as a charger for those batteries when plugged in. Featuring two standard 120-volt outlets and both a USB-A and USB-C port, this power supply is great for keeping those phones and other sensitive electronics powered while powering plug-in items like a heater or coffee maker.
The M18 Carry-on 3600/1800-watt Power Supply can be purchased from Amazon for around $600.
Milwaukee M12 Heated Jackets, Hoodies and Vests
When you talk about summer vacation, images of swimsuits and beaches are often the first to come to mind. But here in Colorado, trips into the mountains are just as great and help get the family in touch with our country's beautiful mountains and forests. These trips to beloved National Parks are great, especially when you have the right gadgets, but they often can surprise camping or hiking newbies with how cold those areas can get overnight.
Packing for a summer vacation is all about being prepared, and Milwaukee's line of M12 battery-powered heated vests, hoodies, and jackets can provide warmth on chilly nights while also taking up less space than a traditional heavy coat. Axis vests generate heat for the user's chest and back while also providing four pockets and up to eight hours of run time on a single battery charge. M12 Heated Hoodies are warm even without a battery, with fleece and jersey lining, making the sweaters flexible and warm for an early morning hike in cooler weather. Heated Axis Hooded Jackets provide separate heating zones for the back, chest, and pockets, along with wind and water resistance and up to 12 hours of runtime.
Milwaukee's line of M12 heated hoodies, jackets, and vests is available from The Home Depot, ranging in prices from $90-$250.
Milwaukee M18 Brushless 18 Fan
On the other end of the summer vacation spectrum, far removed from cool forests and mountains, are the vacations that take place in sun, heat, and humidity. These are the summer vacations for getting a tan, finishing a novel, or just doing nothing and watching the waves roll in. The problem, however, comes when the heat gets uncomfortable, and the air coming in from the ocean feels more like a hot hair dryer than a cool breeze. For those times, a portable fan can be a life saver.
The Milwaukee M18 18-inch fan is the largest one the company makes. Milwaukee claims that this brushless fan can produce over 50 feet of reach and 13.5 MPH air speed, making it great for those trips to a cabin or beach where a cool breeze is desperately needed but mother nature isn't providing one. It's designed to resist impact, water, and dust, which are all things that could be found on a job site or a campsite.
The fan isn't terribly heavy at 17 pounds, making it ideal for trips where mobility is a must. While an AC cord is included, Milwaukee says that the fan can run for up to 23 hours on low when using an M18 HD 12.0 battery.
The Milwaukee M18 18-inch fan can be bought from Ace Hardware for $250.
Milwaukee M18 Top-Off 175-Watt Power Supply
While the ability to recharge gadgets is important, it's the kind of thing that you almost don't want to be able to do while on vacation. After all, isn't the whole point to get away from the screens and the grind of everyday life? However, the unfortunate reality is that we are expected to be reachable all the time, and even if we do our best to let it be known that a vacation will be fully "off-grid," having a fully-charged phone available in case of an emergency is never a bad idea. With that in mind, a small, portable power solution is a solid precaution.
While we discussed a full-bore power station earlier, we also wanted to mention the Milwaukee M18 Top-Off 175-watt Power Supply. This odd little accessory attaches to any M18 battery as a mini-power inverter and charging station. It provides recharging or running power for up to three devices, and has a standard 120-volt AC outlet, USB-C port, and a USB-A port. It's a convenient tool that turns one of your existing M18 battery packs into a portable charging station, and even has a little metal rafter hook to allow for convenient storage on a camp table or other impromptu charging stand with limited space.
The Milwaukee M18 Top-Off 175-watt power supply sells as a kit with a M18 RedLithium 5.0aH battery. Pick it up at The Home Depot for $258.
Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Cordless Tire Inflator
Summer vacations can mean great, memorable road trips across our beautiful country, but nothing can derail those good times as quickly as a flat tire. The brief panic that sets in when the TPMS light comes on, trying to remember the last time you aired up the spare — or if you even have one. If you don't have AAA, it's worth investing in a portable air compressor, just in case.
Milwaukee's 18-volt Cordless Tire Inflator is able to inflate most light truck tires in under a minute, and is rated for up to 150 PSI, meaning any trailer tires or larger off-road tires should be easy to inflate too. Bike tires, basketballs, and even that big pink flamingo pool floatie will all get inflated in seconds.
For something as simple as a tire inflator, this tool has a lot of useful features as well. Automatic pressure testing waits for the item's pressure to stabilize before taking a reading, and auto shut-off allows users to punch in the desired pressure and walk away. That "set it and forget it" system is great for larger items like paddleboards, which can take a while to fully inflate. If you're buying this for a less mechanically inclined person, up to four presets can be programmed so they don't have to panic trying to figure out what pressure to set a tire at after filling it with sealant.
The Milwaukee M18 Cordless Tire Inflator is available from Northern Tool and Equipment for $179.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Compact Vacuum
Vacations are inherently messy, no matter where the trip takes you. Beaches bring sand, shells, and seaweed; cabins end up full of pine needles, dirt, and muddy boots. And if it's a road trip, that vehicle will end up with rogue gummy bears and Combos turning up for months after you're back on the clock. Messes simply come part and parcel with a good vacation, but most of the time, they aren't a big deal. After all, who cares about crumbs at a campsite? However, when it's a rental car or you're using your aunt's condo on the beach, it's a good idea to clean up before you're done.
The M18 Fuel Compact Vacuum from Milwaukee is a compact vacuum that takes care of all of those small disasters. With a brushless motor and two-stage debris separation that keeps suction powerful while quickly picking up dry debris, it's as useful for vacations as it is on the job site. The vacuum comes with a ton of accessories, from extenders and floor tools to brushes and dual filters. Combinations of those add-on parts make the M18 Vacuum a handheld vac, a full-size floor vacuum, and a long-necked stick vac for hard-to-reach areas, giving you the versatility to get into small crevices in a car or quickly clean a large floor of debris.
The M18 Fuel Compact Vacuum can be purchased online from Acme Tools for $199.
Milwaukee M18 Packout Radio + Charger
In a world where so many of us depend on Bluetooth speakers like the Anker SoundCore 2, the ability to just tune into a radio station is often overlooked. On job sites where fiddling with your phone to set up a playlist means risking damage to the phone and a talking to from the boss, radios are still popular. Local sports and classic rock are often the soundtracks for warehouses, auto shops, and construction zones all over the country, and they're often provided by a shop radio.
Milwaukee's M18 Packout Radio + Charger is a dependable, durable radio that serves a number of other purposes, too. It's an AM/FM radio with 18 presets, 10 speakers, and connectivity via Bluetooth and an AUX port. It also features clever extras like a weatherproof storage compartment and a built-in bottle opener. Plugging the radio in serves as a charger for an M18 battery, and it also has a USB 2.1A output port so you can charge your phone. The radio's modular design means it's compatible with other Packout gear, and I've personally had our shop radio run off a single charge for a full 12-hour shift (or a full day at the beach when I "borrowed" it) without any issues.
The M18 Packout Radio + Charger can be bought from Amazon for $265.
Milwaukee Rechargeable 500L Everyday Carry Flashlight w/Magnet
A flashlight is one of those tools one just doesn't think about until it's needed. I can't count the amount of times I've pulled into a campsite late and needed a little extra light to get settled in while trying not to disturb fellow campers. Fortunately, as a firm believer in the EDC (or every day carry) flashlight, I always have a small, versatile light on hand for occasions like this.
Milwaukee's version of the EDC light is the Rechargeable Everyday Carry Flashlight, a 500-lumen pocket-sized torch. It's equipped with both a clip and magnet for pocket security and hands-free use. A run time of up to 75 hours means that you won't be left in the dark if you forget to recharge, but the light's onboard rechargeable battery is easily plugged into your vehicle as you travel. While Milwaukee is not the best brand of flashlight, it's rugged and bright enough for a vacation hike, or a late-night beach walk to see the little hermit crabs run around. This flashlight is a fine addition to Milwaukee's lineup, and a nice gift for the red brand enthusiast in your life.
The Milwaukee Rechargeable 500-liter Everyday Carry Flashlight w/Magnet can be purchased from Ace Hardware for $60.
Milwaukee Packout Structured Backpack
A backpack is an incredibly useful addition to any vacation. Whether you're lugging things to the best spot on the beach or taking a day hike in the woods, a backpack allows you to strap your daily necessities on your back rather than trying to overstuff a tote bag or trust your kids not to drop the champagne and laptop. If you don't happen to have one lying around, perhaps that backpack you bought for work is a plausible substitute.
The Packout Structured Backpack, a part of the Milwaukee Packout system, provides several storage and transport options for tools and accessories, with little spots for all your tools that can easily be repurposed for up to 50 pounds of vacation essentials. The flat base is great if there's nowhere to lean the bag up against when it's not in use, and while this backpack isn't necessarily another crate for the Packout system, it can be attached to the top of those stacks if one is already moving things. With 42 total pockets, including a slot for a laptop or tablet and specialized tool spots that can double as gear pockets for camping or hiking equipment, this comfortable backpack is a great dual-use product for both work and a more rugged brand of vacation.
The Packout Structured Backpack is available from The Home Depot for $319.
Packout Rolling Tool Chest
While we're not suggesting one goes and purchases an entire modular storage system for a summer vacation, the Milwaukee Packout System can be a fantastic addition to your trip if it's already in the garage. SlashGear selected the Packout modular storage system as the top pick on our ranking of every major portable toolbox brand due to its versatility, durability, and incredible range of products. Clearing out a few Packout cases and boxes to load up with camping gear is a great way to get extra use out of those expensive crates while you're away from the job site.
Specifically, the Packout Rolling Tool Chest is a great fit for a summer vacation. The box itself has a capacity of 35 gallons and includes a small tray for organizing little pieces of gear. As it's designed to protect tools at a job site, the tool chest is resistant to water and debris, and at 38 inches by 24, larger items can be stowed inside — handy for things like blankets or beach towels. Its nine-inch wheels and extension handle make the box great for lugging items from the truck to the beach or cabin, and the Packout system's design means additional Milwaukee products like coolers, tumblers, and the backpack we mentioned in our previous entry can be affixed to the boxes.
The Milwaukee Packout Rolling Tool Chest can be purchased from The Home Depot for $199.