10 Milwaukee Tools & Products That Will Come In Handy While On Summer Vacation

Milwaukee is one of the premier toolmakers in the world today. Founded in 1924, the company has had a century of innovations, introducing iconic tools like the Sawzall reciprocating saw. Reliable performance and durable tools have also seen the "red brand" grow a veritable cult of followers — customers who will defend Milwaukee in any debate over the best tool brands. The company even hosts a Comic-Con-like event for its most die-hard fans and distributors, Pipeline, a convention where it introduces new tools and products for the year.

Given the time it's been in business, Milwaukee has made many products that aren't necessarily tools. Nonetheless, those products are great, well-made innovations that make the job site more comfortable or easier to manage. If you've already made the investment in other Milwaukee tools, it tracks that you'd want a Milwaukee cooling fan or radio, too. Sticking with one brand isn't just a loyalty thing, either. SlashGear has discussed the financial motivations behind choosing a single brand, and if you're in the market for a specific tool like a drill or circular saw, you might choose your brand based on the best version of that tool for you.

As we here at SlashGear are against the concept of a unitasker, we've found several Milwaukee gadgets that happen to work great off the clock, as well. Whether you're driving cross country, camping, or enjoying a bonfire on the beach, these 12 products will come in handy for any summer vacation.

