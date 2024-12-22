What Causes A Swollen Battery In Your Laptop & Is It Safe To Still Use?

From smartphones to laptops to even styluses like the Apple Pencil, many devices rely on lithium-ion batteries. These batteries have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their slim design, enabling thinner and sleeker laptops that offer ultimate portability.

Advertisement

While these batteries are undeniably the reason why our devices can run the entire day with a single charge, they're far from perfect and can be prone to swelling under certain conditions, such as overcharging, excessive heat, or age-related degradation. With lithium-ion batteries, the amount of charge they withhold diminishes as they chemically age. As these batteries age, the repeated charge and discharge cycles cause chemical reactions within the battery to become less efficient over time. This eventually leads to the buildup of gasses, such as oxygen and carbon dioxide, alongside other hazardous gasses potentially, which in turn causes the battery to swell.

So, can you still use a laptop with a swollen battery? The short answer is no, a laptop with a swollen battery isn't typically safe to use and is a clear warning sign that your laptop needs to be repaired immediately. Let's take a closer look at what causes a swollen battery, if there's anything you can do to prevent it, and what it means for your device's performance and safety.

Advertisement