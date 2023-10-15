3 Telltale Signs Your Power Tool Battery Needs To Be Replaced

There's no shortage of power tool brands on the market, with a wide assortment of models and types to choose from. And if you own any cordless tools, you're most likely familiar with the need for specialized, rechargeable batteries such as the Ryobi 18V.

Power tool batteries come in various shapes, sizes, and voltages, with those made for specific brands generally usually (but not always) working with most of their own hardware. Though they may not look the same as or fit into electronics that use AAs, nine volts, etc, they will inevitably start to fail.

You can usually expect to get about one to three years of life out of your tools' batteries, with some exceptions depending on the battery itself, so if enough time passes, they may simply run out of juice. Where batteries are stored can also impact performance and longevity, so try to keep them out of extreme temperatures and away from moisture as best you can. Using off-brand batteries carries the risk of a reduced lifespan as well, and sometimes, a battery can just fail on its own, regardless of the manufacturer's age.

No matter the reason, your power tool's battery is bound to need a replacement at some point in the future, so it's a good idea to know what to keep an eye out for.