Yes, There Are Hot Glue Guns That'll Work With Your Milwaukee Tools 18V Battery
One of the great things about Milwaukee brand tools is the company's M18 battery system. With this, you have the ability to use the same 18V Milwaukee battery on a great variety of tools that the company has to offer, just as Ryobi has with its ONE+ system. That same battery can be used on anything from sanders to circular saws to impact wrenches. While it works perfectly with so many Milwaukee tools, the company doesn't produce every single tool possible. For instance, Milwaukee does not currently make a hot glue gun at all, regardless if it uses that 18V battery or not.
The company makes tools for heating, for caulking, and for adhesives, but a hot glue gun is not in its arsenal. While that may seem disappointing if you would like to use that 18V battery for a tool that seems like it would fit so seamlessly in line with the rest of Milwaukee's products, there are other companies out there who do make hot glue guns where your Milwaukee battery would actually work perfectly. These hot glue guns may not brandish the Milwaukee name, but they are still highly rated, perfectly capable glue guns for all your crafting or building needs. Let's spotlight three of these hot glue guns designed to work with your Milwaukee 18V battery, which also happen to aesthetically fit into the Milwaukee line as well.
Mellif cordless hot glue gun
Mellif is a company that offers a pretty good variety of handheld tools. Unlike bigger companies like Milwaukee, Ryobi, and Dewalt, it does not actually make batteries for its tools and instead relies on the batteries of other manufacturers to operate. That does not mean every tool Mellif makes is universal. Some require a Dewalt 18V or 20V battery, while others need a Makita 18V Li-ion battery. They also have a collection of tools designed with the Milwaukee 18V battery in mind, and among those is a cordless hot glue gun.
Once you've plugged in your Milwaukee battery, Mellif's hot glue gun takes three to five minutes to warm up and is able to get through 0.63 oz of glue per minute, which is terrific if you are working on a particularly large craft project that requires a lot of glue. With the aid of a LED indicator, you also know when the gun is ready for use. It being a battery-powered glue gun also means you have the benefit of freely taking it about your workspace. In terms of user ratings, it has a 4.9 star rating on Mellif's own website and a 4.7 on Amazon. As an added bonus for Milwaukee tool lovers, the hot glue gun comes in red, which fits right alongside Milwaukee's predominantly red tool line.
The Mellif hot glue gun sells for $29.99.
Livowalny cordless hot glue gun
Another company that produces tools that are usable with the batteries of other companies is Livowalny. Although its selection of cordless tools and lightning equipment are more selective in which batteries are able to work with them — as the company just supports either Dewalt or Milwaukee batteries, depending on the tool — one of the tools in its line is indeed a cordless hot glue gun.
The heating speed for Livowalny's glue gun are actually a lot faster than Mellif's, taking only one to two minutes to fully heat up. That makes this an excellent option if you are someone who either does not have a lot of time to craft or just wants to be moving fast. However, it falls quite a bit short to the previous hot glue gun in how much glue it is able to discharge, with it being able to handle about 0.35 oz of glue per minute. Depending on your project, that amount and the quick heating time could be exactly what you require.
Livowalny doesn't have user reviews on its website, but over on Amazon, this glue gun still earns a very respectable 4.5-star rating from customers, and if this is the right glue gun for you, you can pick it up for $32.99. Luckily, it also fits into Milwaukee's red color scheme.
LouSdZoke cordless hot glue gun
The final hot glue gun on our list — which also happens to come in Milwaukee's signature red color scheme — comes from the company LouSdZoke. While I am a little dubious of this particular hot glue gun, it does have a solid 4.4-star rating from customers over on Amazon, where it sells for $29.99. The reason for the skepticism comes from the fact that the listed specifications of the hot glue gun, be it the preheating time or the amount of glue it discharges, are identical to that of the Mellif hot glue gun. As for the physical design of the LouSdZoke product, it bears a striking resemblance to the Livowalny gun. Because it is Amazon-sold and not available through a LouSdZoke website, you might go in with a arched eyebrow with this one. However, it's tough to argue against users reporting positive experiences with this particular hot glue gun.
LouSdZoke also makes hot glue guns that are compatible with Dewalt and Makita batteries, and depending on which one you need, the color scheme of the glue gun will also match that particular brand. Strangely enough, the prices for all these hot glue guns are different, as the company's Dewalt gun is currently cheaper than the Milwaukee one. The LouSdZoke hot glue gun would probably come in last of the three glue guns on this list if it was ranked, but if it's the one you pick up, it is still probably going to do exactly what you want for your crafting projects.