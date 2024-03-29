Yes, There Are Hot Glue Guns That'll Work With Your Milwaukee Tools 18V Battery

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the great things about Milwaukee brand tools is the company's M18 battery system. With this, you have the ability to use the same 18V Milwaukee battery on a great variety of tools that the company has to offer, just as Ryobi has with its ONE+ system. That same battery can be used on anything from sanders to circular saws to impact wrenches. While it works perfectly with so many Milwaukee tools, the company doesn't produce every single tool possible. For instance, Milwaukee does not currently make a hot glue gun at all, regardless if it uses that 18V battery or not.

The company makes tools for heating, for caulking, and for adhesives, but a hot glue gun is not in its arsenal. While that may seem disappointing if you would like to use that 18V battery for a tool that seems like it would fit so seamlessly in line with the rest of Milwaukee's products, there are other companies out there who do make hot glue guns where your Milwaukee battery would actually work perfectly. These hot glue guns may not brandish the Milwaukee name, but they are still highly rated, perfectly capable glue guns for all your crafting or building needs. Let's spotlight three of these hot glue guns designed to work with your Milwaukee 18V battery, which also happen to aesthetically fit into the Milwaukee line as well.