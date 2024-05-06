Rotary Hammer Vs. Hammer Drill: What's The Difference?

Power drills aren't only used for shoving screws into wooden planks. Whether you're remodeling your home or building one from scratch, holes need to be made into all kinds of surfaces, both for the aforementioned purpose of adding fasteners and for wholesale destruction and removal. It'd be one thing if you were remodeling a log cabin, but if you're working on a normal home with concrete walls and foundations, a regular power drill won't do. In these situations, you'll need to move up to something with a little more muscle, something with the destructive force of a hammer in addition to the rotational force of a drill.

As it happens, there are actually two power tools that fit this bill: the rotary hammer and the hammer drill. In a vacuum, these two tools kind of sound like the same thing, a hammering device that also spins. But while these two tools have some similarities in their uses, they're intended for completely different jobs. Before you run off to your local Lowe's for remodeling tools to grab the first spinning hammer you set eyes on, you should know the difference, as well as which you need for your particular job.