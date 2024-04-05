5 Makita Tools For Your Next Demolition Job
Whether you're renovating an old bathroom or expanding the living room, you'll likely have to tear down a few things before you can build what you want. To do this efficiently and safely, you're going to have to purchase a few power tools. While there's no shortage of stores and online platforms that sell demolition-specific tools (for instance, Menards offers tools that are helpful during demo jobs, and so does Harbor Freight), it's important that you know which types of power tools are likely to serve you best.
Makita Tools, one of the world's leading producers of power tools, offers a range of products that can be extremely useful during a demolition project. Purchasing a few products from this brand can help you get through your demo job quickly and get started on the next phase of your renovation. To help you make informed buying decisions when purchasing from the brand, we've put together a list of the best Makita tools for your next demolition project. These products were selected based on professional reviews as well as user ratings and reviews on platforms like Amazon. You'll find a more detailed methodology that explains how we went about selecting these products toward the end of this list.
Makita Demolition Hammer (HM0870C)
While regular hammers can do an admirable job with demolition, you'll occasionally come across surfaces that are far too tough for even a sledgehammer. In times like these, you can rely on a demolition hammer to do the job. The reason demolition hammers work so well is that they are heavy and powerful, making it possible for you to dig through harder substances like granite and hard clay quickly.
If you're looking to add a demolition hammer to your arsenal of tools for an upcoming demo job, we recommend the Makita (HM0870C) demolition hammer. It has a powerful motor that delivers up to 2,650 BPM despite being fairly compact and lightweight. The tool also has constant speed control, which helps maintain its performance and stability under load. This can be useful if you're working on surfaces with varying levels of thickness. There's also a built-in soft start feature, which reduces the start-up reaction of the tool, increasing safety, control, and accuracy.
This demolition hammer from Makita is fairly easy to use and operate as well, thanks to features like the slide switch and the LED power lights that can indicate switch failure or upcoming brush replacements. If you'd like to purchase this Makita Demolition Hammer, you can find it on Amazon at a discounted price of $485.97. It has an overall user score of 4.5 out of 5, with multiple five-star reviews that speak well of the quality and dependability of the product. Additionally, Pro Tool Reviews recommends this product in a review, noting that it is versatile, feature-rich, and easy to operate.
Makita 7 Angle Grinder (GA7021), with AC/DC Switch
An angle grinder, which is a popular type of power grinder, is a pretty versatile tool that is helpful during demolition work, thanks to its ability to slice through metal surfaces like bolts and wire fences. This type of tool has abrasive wheels that can help cut metal and stone, remove mortar, and strip paint off surfaces, among other things, making it a suitable option to include in your arsenal of tools.
Given how powerful and useful an angle grinder can be when it comes to demo jobs, it pays to buy a quality product, like the Makita (GA7021) 7" Angle Grinder. It has a powerful 15 AMP motor that delivers 6,600 rotations per minute. Although this is a heavy-duty tool, it's pretty easy and comfortable to use for extended durations, thanks to the rubberized soft grip handle. The side handle, which is adjustable, adds to your ease of use as well. Since angle grinders are used in demanding situations, durability is key. The good news is that this angle grinder from Makita has been built to last, thanks to features like the labyrinth construction, thicker coil wires, and the zigzag varnish.
If you decide that this is the right angle grinder for you, you can purchase it on Amazon for $166.34. On the platform, this product has received a user score of 4.7 out of 5, with reviewers noting that it offers great value. One downside that a few reviewers have noted is that the product is quite heavy, which can make it difficult to use at times.
Makita AVT Recipro Saw - 15 AMP (JR3070CT)
A reciprocating saw uses a reciprocating blade to slice through materials like wood and metal, making it useful to have around for demolition projects. While other types of saws can be practical for the same reason, many DIYers prefer reciprocating saws because of how little time they take to cut through building material. A solid option, if you're looking for one, is the Makita (JR3070CT) AVT Recipro Saw. The tool comes with an impactful 15 AMP motor that can maintain a steady speed under load.
Thanks to the Anti-Vibration Technology (AVT) counterbalance and clutch system, this power tool also vibrates less, even when cutting through tough material. It allows for six different speed settings, as well as orbital cutting. The tool delivers up to 2,800 strokes per minute, which is sufficient for most use cases.
In terms of the design, the tool is built with a durable body, rubber and felt seals, and a tool-less blade change system, ensuring not just a long lifespan but also convenience when it comes to usage. The tool has been positively reviewed by Jason Saw Reviews; however, the review notes that the product might be a little too heavy for casual usage. Still, if you're using this tool for demo projects, you'll find that you need the power this tool offers. This Makita reciprocating tool is currently available on Amazon at a discounted price of $199. It's received an average user score of 4.6 out of 5, with multiple positive reviews.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless SDS-PLUS Rotary Hammer (XRH04Z)
If you have to break through hardened concrete during a demo project, a rotary hammer is indispensable. The Makita (XRH04Z) Cordless SDS-Plus Rotary Hammer makes a solid choice in this category, thanks to its powerful motor that can deliver up to 1,200 RPM and 4,000 BPM. This rotary hammer has three different modes: one that delivers rotations alone, one that hammers and rotates, and another for hammering alone. The versatility of this tool ensures you can use it for different projects. There's also a built-in torque limiter, which keeps the torque stable while you're drilling.
This rotary hammer from Makita, while powerful, comes in a pretty ergonomic design and weighs just 7.7 lbs. Another noteworthy feature of this product is that it has a shock-absorbent handle, which offers extra durability to the battery. Currently, the tool is available for sale on online platforms like Amazon, where it is priced at $198.08. It has an average user score of 4.7 out of 5, and reviewers have praised the tool's performance, ease of use, and value. One downside that a few reviews mention is that the battery drains quickly. If you intend to use this tool often, investing in a rapid charger may be best, so you're not waiting too long between charges.
Makita 7-¼ Magnesium Circular Saw (5007MG)
Circular saws are commonly used in renovation and construction projects. However, they can also be useful during demolition, given that they can quickly cut into wooden panels and flooring, allowing you to easily take apart fixtures, like a deck or patio. If you're looking for a circular saw that is lightweight enough to hold and operate for long hours but is still durable, the Makita (5007MG) 7-¼" Magnesium Circular Saw is a solid pick.
It has a 15 AMP motor, which Makita claims "delivers enough power to cut through the densest lumber." A feature worth highlighting about this tool is that it has built-in LED lights as well as a dust blower, which keeps the line of cut visible even in low-light conditions. The carbide-tipped blade is extremely durable and can cut and destroy nail-embedded wood. Makita has also ultra-coated the blade and added heat vents to reduce heat and ensure a smoother, quicker cut while you're operating the saw.
Currently, this nifty demolition tool is available on Amazon at a discounted price of $199. The product has an average user score of 4.8 out of 5, which indicates the value of the performance of this tool. In Amazon reviews, customers noted that this circular saw provides solid power and cuts accurately.
Why these products made it to this list
The above-mentioned tools were selected from Makita's online portfolio of power tools. Since Makita does not list customer reviews or user scores on its website, we picked products that had the best feedback from users on Amazon. Every single product mentioned on this list has an average user score of 4.5 or higher, with multiple positive reviews that praise various aspects of these tools. Additionally, we also considered the reviews of professional reviewers whenever possible. Ultimately, the tools that were selected for this article offer a combination of performance and value that is difficult to beat.