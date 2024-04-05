5 Makita Tools For Your Next Demolition Job

While regular hammers can do an admirable job with demolition, you'll occasionally come across surfaces that are far too tough for even a sledgehammer. In times like these, you can rely on a demolition hammer to do the job. The reason demolition hammers work so well is that they are heavy and powerful, making it possible for you to dig through harder substances like granite and hard clay quickly.

If you're looking to add a demolition hammer to your arsenal of tools for an upcoming demo job, we recommend the Makita (HM0870C) demolition hammer. It has a powerful motor that delivers up to 2,650 BPM despite being fairly compact and lightweight. The tool also has constant speed control, which helps maintain its performance and stability under load. This can be useful if you're working on surfaces with varying levels of thickness. There's also a built-in soft start feature, which reduces the start-up reaction of the tool, increasing safety, control, and accuracy.

This demolition hammer from Makita is fairly easy to use and operate as well, thanks to features like the slide switch and the LED power lights that can indicate switch failure or upcoming brush replacements. If you'd like to purchase this Makita Demolition Hammer, you can find it on Amazon at a discounted price of $485.97. It has an overall user score of 4.5 out of 5, with multiple five-star reviews that speak well of the quality and dependability of the product. Additionally, Pro Tool Reviews recommends this product in a review, noting that it is versatile, feature-rich, and easy to operate.