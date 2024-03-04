5 Menards Tools That'll Come In Handy During Demolitions Jobs
Have you ever looked around a particular room in your home and thought to yourself, "This just isn't doing anything for me?" This is why the field of renovation exists, to wipe away outdated design sensibilities and replace them with something fresh and stylish. Before you can do any renovation, however, you first need to smash, rip, and tear up everything that's already there in order to make room. You can't exactly build a new room in your home over a room that's already there.
While you may be tempted to pick up the nearest sledgehammer and begin swinging with wild abandon, demolition is an art that requires precision tools to carry out the process properly. If you're looking to assemble an arsenal for an upcoming demolition job, you should pay a visit to your local Menards hardware store.
We've got five demolition-minded tools to recommend to you, all available at Menards either locally or online. More information on our selection methodology is available at the bottom of the page.
Bosch SDS-Plus Bulldog Xtreme Rotary Hammer Drill
When it comes to smashing up grody old rooms, a hammer is often considered the bedrock of smashing implements. However, while a handheld hammer or sledgehammer are good for this, it can get a bit tiring lifting and swinging such a thing over and over again. Instead of wearing out your arms lugging a giant hunk of wood and steel around, why not let a little tech handle the hard part for you?
Bosch's Bulldog Xtreme Rotary Hammer Drill packs two powerful tools, a power drill and a demolition hammer, into a single convenient package. By using the side-mounted dial, you can swap on the fly between three modes of rotation-only, hammer-only, and a hybrid mode. By swapping out the bit for a drill or chisel, you can get up to 1,300 RPM drilling or 5,800 IPM demolition, respectively. It's compatible with any bits in Bosch's SDS-Plus line, which you can change without any external tools.
The Bosch Bulldog Xtreme Rotary Hammer Drill is available at Menards for $219.00. Tool review YouTube channel Bruce Alan Reviews + Repairs tested this tool with a chisel head on a variety of solid materials like brick and concrete. The tool was able to handle every material type at varying densities, though since it's a bit small, it is better for DIY-level demolition rather than contractor work.
BLACK+DECKER 20-Volt Cordless Reciprocating Saw
Depending on the structural makeup of the room you're breaking down, you'll need some cutting implements in addition to smashing implements. For instance, if you're trying to get rid of standing wood or fiberglass installations like a bathtub, you'll want a reciprocating saw to cut it all apart. If you've got some bits and pieces you need to chop up, try the BLACK+DECKER Cordless Reciprocating Saw.
This toothy tool uses the juice from one of BLACK+DECKER's 20-volt lithium-ion batteries to deliver up to 3,000 SPM with a 7/8-inch blade stroke. With that kind of power and size, you can cleanly cut through materials of all kinds of shapes and sizes. In the event the saw blade wears out, just flip the tool-change lever on the side to pop out the old blade and stick a new one in, no extra tinkering required.
The BLACK+DECKER Reciprocating Saw is available at Menards for $59.99. At BLACK+DECKER's manufacturer website, the tool has a user rating of 4.6 out of 5, with users making extensive use of it in both home renovation and outdoor upkeep. Several users particularly like the tool's lightweight against its cutting power, making it good for those with weaker grips.
SKIL 20-Volt Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool
A demolition job is rarely as simple as "smash this, cut that." You might need to deal with unusual materials or worm your way into cramped spaces. If you're not completely sure what kind of work you're going to be doing, you should keep a tool on hand that can handle a variety of different demolition scenarios. The SKIL Oscillating Multi-Tool could provide just the level of modularity you're looking for.
This little wonder is compatible with a variety of different heads and attachments for any kind of job, whether you're cutting through drywall, scraping bathroom tile, sanding the edges off of wood, and more. It's got a light, compact design to reduce user strain during long jobs, backed up by a proprietary temperature-regulation system that keeps the battery from overheating after prolonged use. As a bonus, it's got a front-mounted work LED for when you need to work in dark, cramped confines.
The SKIL Oscillating Multi-Tool is available in a kit at Menards for $89.99, which includes the tool itself, a battery and charger, sanding pads, and three kinds of blade attachments. This tool has a 4.8 user rating on the SKIL manufacturer's website, with users using it for a variety of cutting and removal purposes. One user made use of it to both cut drywall out of their home and remove an outdated metal junction box from their wall.
CMT Xtreme 7-1/4 x 24-Tooth Demolition Circular Saw Blade
For really intensive demolition jobs, you're going to need a circular saw on hand to slice off large swaths of unwanted material. The only problem is that a regular circular saw blade isn't designed to handle materials above a certain density, usually anything thicker than regular wood. If you've already got a circular saw from a brand like Makita or Ryobi but need it to be tough enough to cut reinforced wood or wooden surfaces full of nails and staples, try adding a CMT Xtreme Demolition Saw Blade.
This vicious blade features 24 razor-sharp teeth in an overall diameter of 7-1/4 inches, all constructed from industrial-grade chrome carbide for slicing right through thick wood and nails. Using CMT's proprietary orange shield coating, the blade is naturally resistant against heat damage, corrosion, and gummy wood bits. It's also got tri-metal brazing for extra durability against sudden, heavy impacts, which is ideal for when you catch a sudden, unseen metal bit in your cutting target.
CMT Xtreme Demolition Circular Saw Blades are available at Menards for $14.97 each. Kenny Koehler of Pro Tool Reviews found the blade particularly interesting thanks to its low-mass design and secured teeth, making a saw with it equipped both more powerful and easier to handle. This blade also won the 2023 Pro Tool Award for circular saw blades thanks to its power and efficiency.
Crescent Code Red 11 Nail Plier
When you've owned a home for long enough, you tend to forget how many miscellaneous metal bits you've driven into the walls over the years. Staples for wallpaper, nails to hold up picture frames, and more get left in the walls and painted over, and suddenly discovering them can complicate a demolition job in progress. If these metal bits need to be removed for you to continue your work, then try the Crescent Code Red Nail Plier to yank them right out of there.
These potent pliers can latch onto any errant fasteners in your walls, floors, or wherever else and pry them up without damaging the surrounding material. Thanks to both its forged steel head and rubber grip handles, you can get a firm grasp on any nail or staple, no matter how small it is or if it's been damaged or warped.
The Crescent Code Red Nail Plier is available at Menards for $17.97. Woodworking YouTube channel The Wooden Rider called this tool indispensable for dismantling wooden materials like pallets and boards. It's especially useful in narrow areas where something like a crowbar wouldn't fit.
Selection Methodology
The preceding products were selected from Menards' online catalog of tools, with focus on tools that could be effectively utilized in demolition settings. Preference was given to products with positive feedback from users on manufacturer websites, accredited tool publications, or DIY YouTube channels with at least 5,000 subscribers. Menards stands out as a premier destination for tool purchases due to its diverse selection, competitive pricing, and commitment to quality.
