5 Harbor Freight Finds You Should Have For Your Next Demo-Job

There are two sides to the coin of handiwork: creation and destruction. You might want to install some new flooring or tiles in your home or get some fresh new appliances set up, but before you can build things up, you've got to break them down. Old flooring needs to be smashed and pried away, concrete needs to be reshaped to properly accommodate what comes next, and hammered-in nails need to be yanked out.

Despite how simple it may sound to smash stuff, demolition is actually very sensitive work — approaching it without the proper tools and training can result in damage to a building and injuries to you. To help you with your demolition work, you should visit your local Harbor Freight Tools and pick up a few items, both to handle the smashing and protect you from whatever little bits come flying off.

We've selected five items available at Harbor Freight that could prove invaluable in small-scale demolition work — each backed up by recommendations from users and professional contractors. More information on our selection methodology will be provided at the bottom of the page.