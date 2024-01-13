5 Harbor Freight Finds You Should Have For Your Next Demo-Job
There are two sides to the coin of handiwork: creation and destruction. You might want to install some new flooring or tiles in your home or get some fresh new appliances set up, but before you can build things up, you've got to break them down. Old flooring needs to be smashed and pried away, concrete needs to be reshaped to properly accommodate what comes next, and hammered-in nails need to be yanked out.
Despite how simple it may sound to smash stuff, demolition is actually very sensitive work — approaching it without the proper tools and training can result in damage to a building and injuries to you. To help you with your demolition work, you should visit your local Harbor Freight Tools and pick up a few items, both to handle the smashing and protect you from whatever little bits come flying off.
We've selected five items available at Harbor Freight that could prove invaluable in small-scale demolition work — each backed up by recommendations from users and professional contractors. More information on our selection methodology will be provided at the bottom of the page.
Pittsburgh 8 lb. Fiberglass Sledge Hammer
If there were a single patron tool of the entire field of demolition, let it be none other than the humble yet mighty sledgehammer. It's Newton's second law of motion in action: mass times acceleration equals force. Swing a heavy metal object as hard and fast as you can, and it's going to smash stuff. If smashing is the name of the game, then try Pittsburgh's Fiberglass Sledge Hammer.
This classic sledgehammer packs eight pounds of weight, concentrated into its high carbon steel head, for crushing through any kind of hard material you can think of, be it cement, brick, or masonry. The handle is made of fiberglass, standing strong against the vibrations of the head to reduce user strain, and the rubberized head saver protects the handle from being damaged by overstrikes.
The Pittsburgh 8 lb. Fiberglass Sledge Hammer is available at Harbor Freight for $24.99, where it has a user score of 4.8 out of five. Users enjoy the hammer's sturdy construction, saying it's great for all kinds of smashing jobs in and around the home and worksite. Several users have complimented the fiberglass handle, saying it feels much more resilient than sledgehammers with wooden handles.
Bauer SDS-MAX Type Demolition Hammer
If the sledgehammer is the patron tool of demolition, then the demolition hammer is the secret final boss. If you're dealing with a destruction target that's especially large and sturdy or otherwise sequestered in a small place, even the powerful overstrike of a sledgehammer won't remove it. When the laws of nature fall short, technology steps up to the plate with powerful tools like the Bauer SDS-MAX Type Demolition Hammer.
For those situations where a regular hammer is too slow, the Bauer Demolition Hammer absolutely pummels hard surfaces with 18 foot-pounds of impact power at 1900 BPM, ensuring whatever you point it at will be reduced to dust and small chunks in short order. The 12.5 amp motor keeps output strong and consistent, while the chuck accepts all SDS-MAX type chisel bits. The 360-degree handle helps to ensure you can hold the hammer in whatever way is comfortable for you, while the ergonomic design and built-in shock absorber keep you from shaking your own arms apart.
The Bauer SDS-Max Type Demolition Hammer is available for $349.99 at Harbor Freight, where it has a user score of 4.7 out of five. Professional tile setter and bathroom remodeler Bob Doyle of the YouTube channel StarrTile highly recommends this device, saying that it packs the same power as a jackhammer for a substantially lower price, making it a great workhorse tool for contractors.
Pittsburgh 10-Inch Multi-Purpose Pry Bar
When it comes to demolition, while smashing may be the top priority, it can't carry the whole job itself. Depending on how you smash stuff, after all, you might inadvertently make the actual process of removal even more difficult. It's a lot harder to clean up a bunch of fragments than one big, loose piece, after all. This is why, in addition to smashing implements, you want a strong pry bar to yank loose the chunky parts. In such a case, try Pittsburgh's 10-inch Multi-Purpose Pry Bar.
This compact carbon steel pry bar is designed to give you the extra leverage you need when dealing with strong and stubborn materials in confined spaces. Just jam the bar underneath the tile, flooring, or other smashed bits, press the other end down and watch it pop right up. The included rocker head allows the bar to double as a nail prier, and the entire thing is treated with a powder-coated enamel finish to keep it from getting rusty.
The Pittsburgh 10-inch Multi-Purpose Pry Bar is available at Harbor Freight for $3.99, where it has a user rating of 4.4 out of five. Users appreciate the sturdy design, more so given its low price and the fact that it can pry just about anything from wood to tile to drywall. One user said it's a perfect companion tool to a sledgehammer, prying off remnants after a good overstrike.
Ranger Heavy Duty Safety Goggles
Demolition is a very dangerous business, though not always in the most obvious ways. Of course, there's a risk of kneecapping yourself with a sledgehammer, for example, but with all the little solid bits flying through the air, there is also a real risk of something sharp flying right into your eye. This is why no one's allowed on a demolition site without proper safety eyewear.
To keep your peepers safe, try the Heavy Duty Safety Goggles from Ranger. These ANSI-compliant wrap-around goggles are designed to provide the utmost in both safety and comfort. The polycarbonate lenses are impact-resistant and both shatter- and scratch-proof, ensuring no errant debris can get anywhere near your eyes. The sealed frame keeps anything from slipping underneath the lenses, while the flexible design keeps the fit flush and comfortable. The lenses also have an anti-fog coating to maintain visibility, as well as indirect venting for breathability, not to mention resistance to the occasional liquid splash.
The Ranger Heavy Duty Safety Goggles are available at Harbor Freight for $8.99, where they have a user rating of 4.6 out of five. Users attest to the secure, comfortable fit of these goggles, making them great for not just demolition but farmwork, yard work, and household handy tasks.
Western Safety Multi-Purpose Dust Mask
Flying debris in your eyes isn't the only thing you have to worry about while performing demolition work. As you smash up concrete into microscopic particles, those particles can get into your nose and mouth, which can severely damage your throat and lungs. This is why adequate face protection is just as important as eye protection.
To keep your mouth shielded, try Western Safety's Multi-Purpose Dust Mask. With a heavy-duty neoprene body, this mask filters out both physical debris and gaseous, airborne particles like smoke, vapors, and fumes. This is accomplished through an activated carbon filter, which can last anywhere from one to several months, depending on usage. The filter is easily replaceable, and the mask itself is washable for easy and convenient upkeep. As a bonus, the mask comes with a pair of attached earplugs, which protect your ears while performing noisy work.
The Western Safety Multi-Purpose Dust Mask is available at Harbor Freight for $27.99, where it has a user rating of 4.2 out of five. YouTube channel The Crawlspace Craftsman praised the mask for its quality air sealing and comfortable, obstruction-free fit. The mask helps ensure regular, consistent breathing, even when worn right in front of an active table saw.
Selection methodology
The preceding products were chosen amongst the top-rated available items on Harbor Freight's digital storefront, with preference given to items with a user score of at least four out of five based on at least 100 reviews.