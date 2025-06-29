Think Twice Before Buying Milwaukee Batteries On Amazon: Here's Why
While there are a lot of benefits to buying products on Amazon, like free shipping and installment options, it does come with pitfalls, especially if you're buying products from unauthorized sellers. For example, brands like Milwaukee don't have official stores on Amazon, which opens doors for third-party retailers to prey on unsuspecting buyers who think they're getting authentic products directly from the manufacturer. And when it comes to fake products like batteries, you risk everything from minor quality issues like reduced charging capacity to more dangerous implications, like being explosive hazards.
Unfortunately, several users have reported seeing very good counterfeit Milwaukee batteries on Amazon. Depending on the brand, there are a few key ways to know if your power tool batteries are fake. In the past, we've mentioned tips from the FBI, which include issues with packaging. However, reports from Reddit users like u/ButthealedInTheFeels shared that counterfeit products on Amazon can appear legitimate visually. Not to mention, while some sellers may be selling authentic batteries, it's possible that they are not covered under the Milwaukee warranty.
As of writing, Milwaukee doesn't share an official guide on how to tell if batteries are authentic. However, users have reported being able to tell the difference by comparing products bought on Amazon with what they know are original products. Although if you can't fully confirm if it is legitimate or not, it's best to err on the side of caution. Here's what to do if you suspect your Milwaukee batteries aren't the real deal.
What to do if your Milwaukee batteries from Amazon are fake
If you have discovered or suspect that the Milwaukee batteries you purchased from Amazon are fake, you'll want to remove them from your legitimate Milwaukee power tools or charger immediately to avoid any unwanted damage. Although we've mentioned before how you probably shouldn't leave Milwaukee batteries on the charger anyway, even real ones, for safety reasons. Next, you should take photos of the battery for reporting purposes, which will come in handy when you're trying to dispute the purchase via your financial provider or with Amazon. Afterward, you'll want to get in touch with Amazon through their Report Infringement Form and provide the link to the fake product listing for investigation.
These days, bad actors are getting so good at cloning legitimate websites that it is becoming increasingly difficult to determine if you're on a scam website. Unfortunately, even power tool manufacturers like Milwaukee are not excluded from their schemes. If you encounter any of these websites, you can report them on this page to help prevent other users from becoming victims in the future. In addition, Milwaukee recommends contacting your financial institution to let them know you've used your credit cards on a scam website, so they can stop any potential fraudulent uses. In general, if you want to avoid these problems in the future, it's best to simply purchase from the right sources. Here's how to find where to buy genuine Milwaukee batteries, whether online or in-store.
Where to buy Milwaukee batteries instead
To check where you can get your specific Milwaukee batteries, you can go to the battery product page on the official Milwaukee website. Next, under the product description, click "Where to Buy" for a full list of authorized retailers. If you feel more comfortable buying products from a physical store, where you can test the batteries in person and easily return them if there are any problems, Milwaukee can help point you in the right direction. To find physical stores carrying the battery you want, click the tab that says "Find Local". Next, type your location, such as your state (i.e., New Jersey), to reveal the location of the sellers on the map, as well as a list of the actual addresses. Before dropping by, it is also possible to confirm if they have stock of the battery you want. In some cases, Milwaukee lists the available contact numbers of some stores for your reference.
Alternatively, if you discover that there aren't any physical stores that carry the Milwaukee battery you need near you, Milwaukee also lists their authorized online partners as well. On the Where To Buy page, all you have to do is click "Shop Online" to get a full list of online retailers. Among them, you can usually see a ton of popular options, like The Home Depot, Ace, Tool Up, MaxTool, and Acme Tools. Once you select your preferred seller, click "Buy Now" to be redirected to their official website.