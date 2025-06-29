Think Twice Before Buying Milwaukee Batteries On Amazon: Here's Why

While there are a lot of benefits to buying products on Amazon, like free shipping and installment options, it does come with pitfalls, especially if you're buying products from unauthorized sellers. For example, brands like Milwaukee don't have official stores on Amazon, which opens doors for third-party retailers to prey on unsuspecting buyers who think they're getting authentic products directly from the manufacturer. And when it comes to fake products like batteries, you risk everything from minor quality issues like reduced charging capacity to more dangerous implications, like being explosive hazards.

Unfortunately, several users have reported seeing very good counterfeit Milwaukee batteries on Amazon. Depending on the brand, there are a few key ways to know if your power tool batteries are fake. In the past, we've mentioned tips from the FBI, which include issues with packaging. However, reports from Reddit users like u/ButthealedInTheFeels shared that counterfeit products on Amazon can appear legitimate visually. Not to mention, while some sellers may be selling authentic batteries, it's possible that they are not covered under the Milwaukee warranty.

As of writing, Milwaukee doesn't share an official guide on how to tell if batteries are authentic. However, users have reported being able to tell the difference by comparing products bought on Amazon with what they know are original products. Although if you can't fully confirm if it is legitimate or not, it's best to err on the side of caution. Here's what to do if you suspect your Milwaukee batteries aren't the real deal.