Can You Leave Milwaukee Batteries On The Charger Overnight?
If you need a specific power tool for a specific job, odds are Milwaukee has you covered. From home improvement tools you didn't realize existed to tools that are as versitile as they are durable, the brand has accumulated a commendable catalogue. The bulk of its products are battery operated, with Milwaukee conjuring multiple battery sizes, power levels, and use times for users to keep in mind. Regardless of the specifics, though, batteries are appliances to be taken care of properly if you want to get the most out of them and not have to waste money on perpetual replacements.
One of the most important things to learn in terms of Milwaukee battery maintenance are charging best practices. Perhaps most relevant of all is whether it's safe to leave a Milwaukee battery on its charger overnight. It's explained on the Milwaukee website that the advanced Milwaukee Redlink technology, which allows for clear communication between tools, batteries, and chargers, prevents batteries from overcharging and overheating after prolonged periods. Still, the company explains that it's for the best not to leave batteries on the charger for too long.
When not in use, you should unplug the charger and remove the battery from it until it comes time to charge again. In addition to being mindful of when your Milwaukee batteries are charged and the condition of it and the charger, there are other steps one can take to keep them in good shape.
More goes into Milwaukee battery maintenance than proper charging
Looking into the dos and don'ts of charging Milwaukee batteries is a major step in taking care of them. It's one of the major mistakes that can ruin your power tool batteries, sending you back to the store to buy even more of these pricey pieces. To take this a few steps further, there are other precautions Milwaukee recommends users take to prevent damage to their batteries and the tools they're attached to. Some may seem like common sense, but be that as it may, they're worth going over anyway just to be safe.
A major component of prolonging the life of a battery is how it's stored. When not in use, it should not only be removed from the charger, but stored in a dry, room temperature setting. The internal components of lithium-ion batteries can degrade rapidly if exposed to moisture for extended periods and low temperatures can reduce efficiency and their useful lifespan over time. You also want to use Milwaukee batteries with Milwaukee tools only, or you run the risk of damage to the battery, the tool, or even yourself. It's also not recommended to run the battery down completely before placing it on the charger.
Even with all of this effort, though, in time, Milwaukee batteries will inevitably need to be replaced at some point. In that event, it's necessary to go about disposal in the proper, responsible way.
Disposing of Milwaukee batteries correctly
Regardless of how good you are at properly taking care of your Milwaukee battery and charging it right, over time, it will likely lose its luster. There's not necessarily a set in stone amount of time a Milwaukee battery will last, with some users claiming to get around a decade with personal use and others recalling near the same level of longevity with much heavier use. Once they do lose their ability to hold a charge — even with best charging practices — or present significantly diminished performance, you'll want to replace them and dispose of the previous batteries by the most environmentally-conscious means possible.
For one, lithium-ion batteries contain materials such as cobalt, graphite, and lithium, which aren't exactly in high supply. So, recycling these batteries for future use is a great idea. More importantly, though, lithium-ion batteries can become a major hazard if not disposed of safely. Mishandling of lithium-ion batteries can result in them catching fire or, in more extreme instances, exploding. That's why you shouldn't just toss them in a dumpster or trash can. It's best to do the research into where in you can locally take the batteries so that they don't become a danger. The recycling database of Earth 911 is a great resource to locate such places in your area.
On the whole, it's pretty easy to take care of a Milwaukee battery, with the charging process presenting little danger in the grand scheme. So long as you store it right, don't misuse it, and get rid of it correctly when it comes time to do so, you'll be in a good spot.