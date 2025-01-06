Can You Leave Milwaukee Batteries On The Charger Overnight?

If you need a specific power tool for a specific job, odds are Milwaukee has you covered. From home improvement tools you didn't realize existed to tools that are as versitile as they are durable, the brand has accumulated a commendable catalogue. The bulk of its products are battery operated, with Milwaukee conjuring multiple battery sizes, power levels, and use times for users to keep in mind. Regardless of the specifics, though, batteries are appliances to be taken care of properly if you want to get the most out of them and not have to waste money on perpetual replacements.

One of the most important things to learn in terms of Milwaukee battery maintenance are charging best practices. Perhaps most relevant of all is whether it's safe to leave a Milwaukee battery on its charger overnight. It's explained on the Milwaukee website that the advanced Milwaukee Redlink technology, which allows for clear communication between tools, batteries, and chargers, prevents batteries from overcharging and overheating after prolonged periods. Still, the company explains that it's for the best not to leave batteries on the charger for too long.

When not in use, you should unplug the charger and remove the battery from it until it comes time to charge again. In addition to being mindful of when your Milwaukee batteries are charged and the condition of it and the charger, there are other steps one can take to keep them in good shape.

