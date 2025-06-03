How To Spot Fake Power Tool Batteries (And What To Do If Yours Is Counterfeit)

Collectively, we've come a long way when it comes to power tools, no longer being limited to being plugged into a wall or inhaling gas fumes. These days, high-powered batteries have made it possible to work with power tools without all that. But convenience doesn't always come cheap, and many bad actors are looking to fill the gap with fake power tool batteries.

Advertisement

Because of their combustible nature, all lithium-ion batteries are at risk of fires, even the original ones. However, there are two main differences when it comes to real and fake batteries, which really boil down to accountability and testing. When batteries come from reputable manufacturers, they are held liable for issues related to them and have things like warranty coverage in place to help protect consumers. Plus, official products hold certifications from different independent testing bodies relevant to the particular country or region. In addition, official batteries are optimized to work on not just the battery system that includes the charger, but also take into consideration their performance when used in tandem with the brand's portfolio of power tools.

Advertisement

Now, it's important to note that even fake batteries can work with your power tools. After all, some of them have been engineered to be able to perform similarly to authentic ones. However, how long they can continue to do so safely is not always guaranteed. So, how do you know if your power tool batteries are fake or not?