10 Useful Milwaukee Packout Storage Options To Help Keep Your Tools Nice & Organized
Milwaukee gear is frequently touted as a high-quality option for just about any job, be it professional or a more casual repair or renovation. The brand's equipment delivers immense power — its impact driver is among the top contenders in the entire marketplace — and its hand tools also pack a significant punch.
The Milwaukee Packout lineup compliments both of these tool segments perfectly, aiming to be a true game changer when it comes to productivity in the workshop, garage, and on the go (although there are some alternatives to the Milwaukee selection). Its storage and organizational boxes, tool carrying solutions, and attachments can be customized to support whatever specific needs you have for your tools, whether you're a DIYer trying to organize equipment that spends most of its time sitting in the garage, or a tradesperson with a mobile setup and constant usage needs. This remains true for tool users who frequent the red Milwaukee gear and those who tend to steer their attention toward other major tool brands (like Makita, DeWalt, or even Flex, the maker of the best impact driver around).
Packout gear is built to withstand punishing conditions and deliver consistent organization for years on end in the shop or the garage. These critical inclusions in the Packout catalog are highly rated by users. They all garner major praise and can help boost your productivity.
Milwaukee Packout Tool Box Caddy Attachment
The first Packout item on this list expands your toolbox. The Milwaukee Packout Tool Box Caddy Attachment will run you roughly $35 from places like Home Depot and Acme Tools. It connects directly to the outside edges of your toolbox stack, and provides a platform to expand your Packout stack's customization even further. In the same way that wearing a tool belt on the job site gives you easy access to the tools you need the most, the caddy attachment offers expanded tool holding capabilities that allow you to mount the tools you most commonly rely on directly onto the side of your modular system.
Screwdrivers, pliers, and other typical tools that often demand quick access can be stored outside of your toolbox rather than within its organizational bowels. The result is a Packout stack that can deliver fast access and search-free tool grabbing functionality when you need it most. This is great for professionals who bring their collection of critical work gear along with them. It affords users easy access to diagnostic equipment and small hand tools without pulling the whole toolbox out of your work truck, for instance. The same value can be found by those who plan on leaving their Packout stack in a corner of the garage. Rather than digging through your toolbox, the things you need most frequently like a tape measure, pencils, or a folding work knife are right there within the adjustable dividers and belt clip rack.
Milwaukee Packout Organizer
Modular storage is the name of the game here, and the Milwaukee Packout Organizer forms a crucial element in any Packout stack you may contemplate building. This organizational addition is essential for small components like fasteners, bits, screwdrivers, wrenches, and more. The tray offers 10 total storage compartments, with eight small and two large bins built in. These are perfect for organizing consumables like drill bits, nails or screws, and other components.
The organization tray within the Packout the universe of tool accessories also features wander-reducing interior compartment designs. This helps prevent things that you've placed in one storage bin from moving into another while the Packout stack is transported. This integral component of the Packout catalog gets rave reviews from users, as well, making it one of Milwaukee's most hailed Packout options. At Home Depot, over 1,600 reviewers have collectively given it an average of 4.9 stars out of 5, for instance. This toolbox component is available from all the usual suspects, with the price tag of $50 at Home Depot and elsewhere. A knock-off "letter brand" with a strange name is also available from Amazon, but for a slight markup at $69 (and without the Milwaukee name behind it).
Milwaukee Packout Crate
The Milwaukee Packout Crate will run you $50 at retailers like Acme Tools, and it may look like a big standard crate, but it's a little different from other tool storage options. Naturally, the crate doesn't close at the top, but this means it'll be a useful organizational solution for both cost effective Milwaukee equipment and the brand's largest and most expensive tools. The crate features attachment points for to stack on a Packout stack or hang up on your modular wall storage system. This makes it a solid choice for those who may end up needing storage on the go and within their garage or workshop.
Easy access handles on either side with a 50-pound weight capacity and an impact resistant body make this organizational solution an ideal choice for quickly gathering up tools you need for a job and sliding the crate into the bed of a truck or setting it down on the back seat of your car. The versatility that a seemingly basic storage crate can provide is immensely well-rounded. The top attachment plates also allow this crate to sit comfortably within a larger Packout stack, either on the top or within the central area of your personal build (adding something of a container top into the mix by default). Much like a number of other Milwaukee favorites, the Packout Crate garners major user loyalty. Home Depot carries the tool and almost 9,500 reviewers have weighed in to an average of a 4.8 star rating.
Milwaukee 15-inch Packout Tool Bag
Whether you are a weekend warrior trying to revamp the outdoor living space in your backyard or you spend your days working under the hood at an auto garage, the necessity of carrying around your most important and most-used tools is a core part of any tool management equation. The Milwaukee 15-inch Packout Tool Bag is a great solution for this quest to improve workflows and organization. The tool bag has soft sides, so it won't dig into your hip as you walk along with it your shoulder. Even so, it features metal hardware throughout and a durable build quality that won't let you down. The base features impact resistance and modular connectivity that allows it to be slotted into your Packout stack when a job demands an even greater set of resources that might include larger power tools and more.
The tool bag also comes with side handles and top handles for easy carrying no matter how you might need to grab the case. It's a highly rated storage solution with a 4.9 star average review across almost 1,200 individual testimonials at Home Depot (where it retails for $60). The tool bag is also available at Amazon, Acme Tools, and beyond for shoppers looking to compare sellers.
Milwaukee Packout Tilt Bin Organizer
Compatible with the wider modular stack components and hanging solutions alike, the Milwaukee Packout Tilt Bin Organizer costs $100 and is available from retailers like Home Depot and Acme Tools.
This tilt bin organizer offers quick access bins that tilt out of the main storage body. There are two large bins and eight smaller ones, and it offers included labels in the package to help support enhanced organizational capacity in your workflow. There's also a divider added for both large bins so that you can transform this part of the tool into smaller storage compartments if necessary. The tilt bin organizer features a 40-pound weight capacity and an impact resistant body that can withstand jostling and even drops while being used on the move. Installed in conjunction with a Milwaukee Packout wall plate, this storage solution can be mounted right on your workshop wall for a (semi) permanent component holding option that's easy to use and infinitely customizable in its gear holding tasks.
Milwaukee Packout Two-Drawer Tool Box
The Milwaukee Packout Two-Drawer Tool Box can be found from all the typical retail outlets you might expect. Red Tool Store carries it for $156, Home Depot offers it for $153, and you'll find it for $156 at Acme Tools, as well. All three outlets display solid reviews for the storage tool. Home Depot, in particular, has a substantial reservoir of user comments offering thoughts on the tool box. Almost 9,500 reviewers combined to give it a 4.8 star rating.
Much like the Packout organizer above, this toolbox forms a critical layer in any modular Packout system you may be looking to build. The toolbox features durable construction with metal reinforced corners and an impact resistant body. It offers a 50-pound weight capacity across its pair of large drawers, as well as compatibility with accessory units like the tool box caddy attachment. The drawers feature quick adjust dividers and metal ball bearing slides for easy use and a simple approach to locking in the perfect organizational personalization for your needs.
Milwaukee Packout Two-Wheel Cart
The Milwaukee Packout Two-Wheel Cart is a mobility solution that can't be ignored. At Home Depot the tool cart is listed for $229, while it's also stocked at Amazon (with the lowest price at $228) and Acme Tools ($199) as well. However, customer reviews seem somewhat split on their opinions about it. Many offer glowing reviews with 5-star ratings that often highlight the tool accessory as one of the most important pieces of equipment in users' arsenals. Others who've shopped online note that the construction of the cart feels less than sturdy. There may be a discrepancy in build quality across production years to account for (as there was with the brand's third-generation impact drivers, which have since been updated). No matter the cause, it's probably worth heading into a brick and mortar store to get your hands on the physical product when selecting one, as a result.
As a mobility tool, however. The cart offers immense coverage for all kinds of tool movement requirements. It features a 400-pound capacity as well as two 10-inch flat free wheels. The backing rails are compatible with modular Packout components, making it a useful solution for tool storage and on the go kits beyond the simple hauling functionality of a typical hand cart.
Milwaukee Packout 10-inch Structured Tote
In addition to the more typical tool bag, Milwaukee's Packout lineup includes the Packout 10-inch Structured Tote. This tote bag is built like an open top toolbox of old, featuring tear resistant ballistic material and a reinforced structure to maintain its shape, even in extreme work conditions. The top features all-metal buckles and clips, and the impact resistant molded base retains compatibility with other Packout storage solutions. This means you can mount the tote on top of your Packout stack and then remove it for greater mobility when tackling smaller jobs that only require some of your equipment.
The Structured Tote is readily available at all the typical retailers. It's listed at Home Depot and Acme Tools alike for $220, for instance. The interior pockets are segmented to allow for easy organization, allowing for accessible and easily found gear without issue or hassle. The side pockets add to the viability of the tote as a potentially-singular solution for holding your equipment when heading off to tackle relatively routine tasks.
Milwaukee Packout Rolling Tool Chest
The Milwaukee Packout Rolling Tool Chest comes in at $229 at Home Depot and Acme Tools. A non-Milwaukee branded duplicate is also available at Amazon, but it's listed at $360 here. The similarity with a genuine Milwaukee product is uncanny, so it's important to stay vigilant to avoid accidentally overpaying for an off-brand alternative. Home Depot reviewers (almost 1,700 of them) give the pack out solution a 4.7 star average rating, adding to the total package that the genuine article offers users in their tool storage requirements.
The tool chest features a 250-pound weight capacity, providing more than enough storage volume to support even your heaviest power tools and battery systems. It offers an IP65 protection rating that's capable of keeping your gear safe even in torrential downpours and the dustiest workplace conditions. Metal reinforced locking points help keep the lid on your tool chest no matter what the conditions around it might look like. It also features a heavy duty extension handle and a metal kickstand for the lid, as well as 9-inch all terrain wheels to help you simplify rolling your gear through mud and muck or across uneven ground. The top also features a dual stack compatibility. This means that you can use the rolling tool chest as your base layer in a growing Packout stack. Placing two organization boxes on top of the chest side by side expands on its carrying potential and naturally allows for even greater expansions beyond this first level of additions.
Milwaukee Packout Tool Box Set with Low Handle Rolling Tool Box
The most expensive pack out solution on this list, the Milwaukee Packout Tool Box Set with Low Handle Rolling Tool Box is available for $320 at Acme Tools. Amazon also stocks the storage solution (the real article, this time), but it's priced at $459. Unlike some of the other inclusions on this list, this toolbox set features everything you'll need to confidently organize a wide set of tools for just about any job you might find calling out for a solution. The collection stands ready to immediately deliver comprehensive storage right off the bat.
This kit features three Packout boxes, including a large base toolbox with 9-inch all terrain wheels. The box can hold 250-pounds of equipment without flinching. On top of that, the set features the large Packout box that offers metal reinforced corners and a top handle, as well as an interior organizer tray. Rounding out the set. You'll find the squat, Milwaukee Packout toolbox with an IP65 weather seal and heavy duty latches. The kit features 425 pounds of combined weight carrying capacity and plenty of side rail room for expansion through accessory additions to complete your complete Packout stack with easy access inclusions. Accessory attachment additions to the Milwaukee Packout catalog can be a real boon to your stack, but bringing together the main thrust of your Packout collection is an important first step. This kit can jumpstart that process in one fell swoop.