What Is Milwaukee's Most Expensive Tool? (And What Makes It So Pricey?)

Having recently celebrated its 100th year, Milwaukee Tools is one of the oldest companies in the world to manufacture tools. With a wide selection of products that include heavy-duty power tools, hand tools, instruments, and accessories, the Milwaukee brand runs the gamut from simple DIY repairs to heavy-duty, professional-level projects. Its website lists over 936 products among its power tool range; among these is the Milwaukee Tool M18 325' Stiff Modular Pipeline Inspection System. Available for sale at many online hardware stores, it is currently priced at $11,499.00, making it the most expensive tool in the Milwaukee catalogue.

The Milwaukee M18 325' Stiff Modular Pipeline Inspection System is a professional-grade piece of equipment that is intended for sewage and drain repair specialists. It can be used to inspect sewer lines, drain lines, and pipes and be able to spot problems such as obstructions or damage. This ability to inspect pipes within the 3-inch to 10-inch diameter range is made possible because of its 325' stiff cable with a 34mm HDR self-levelling camera that has built-in features, including self-levelling cameras, 4X digital zoom, and pan capabilities.

Alongside its wide selection of features, the system also includes many high-end components, which are the reasons for its hefty price tag. The Milwaukee M18 325' Stiff Modular Pipeline Inspection System comes with the following: a 325' Stiff Modular Pipeline Inspection Reel, M18 500GB tool-only Control Hub, M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Extended Capacity Battery Two Pack, M18 & M12 Rapid Charger, carrying strap, lead clamp, grounding stake, barrel skids, star skids, and a tablet mount.

