What Is Milwaukee's Most Expensive Tool? (And What Makes It So Pricey?)
Having recently celebrated its 100th year, Milwaukee Tools is one of the oldest companies in the world to manufacture tools. With a wide selection of products that include heavy-duty power tools, hand tools, instruments, and accessories, the Milwaukee brand runs the gamut from simple DIY repairs to heavy-duty, professional-level projects. Its website lists over 936 products among its power tool range; among these is the Milwaukee Tool M18 325' Stiff Modular Pipeline Inspection System. Available for sale at many online hardware stores, it is currently priced at $11,499.00, making it the most expensive tool in the Milwaukee catalogue.
The Milwaukee M18 325' Stiff Modular Pipeline Inspection System is a professional-grade piece of equipment that is intended for sewage and drain repair specialists. It can be used to inspect sewer lines, drain lines, and pipes and be able to spot problems such as obstructions or damage. This ability to inspect pipes within the 3-inch to 10-inch diameter range is made possible because of its 325' stiff cable with a 34mm HDR self-levelling camera that has built-in features, including self-levelling cameras, 4X digital zoom, and pan capabilities.
Alongside its wide selection of features, the system also includes many high-end components, which are the reasons for its hefty price tag. The Milwaukee M18 325' Stiff Modular Pipeline Inspection System comes with the following: a 325' Stiff Modular Pipeline Inspection Reel, M18 500GB tool-only Control Hub, M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Extended Capacity Battery Two Pack, M18 & M12 Rapid Charger, carrying strap, lead clamp, grounding stake, barrel skids, star skids, and a tablet mount.
Premium precision tool
Maintaining the good condition of the plumbing system within homes or buildings is a must to ensure the proper flow of its water supply and sewage. Leaks, blockages, and other associated problems can result from plumbing wear and tear over time, and if not identified and addressed early, these can cause more costly problems later on. Because of its high dynamic range camera, the Milwaukee M18 325' Stiff Modular Pipeline Inspection System is an ideal tool to use to identify any issues or problems with the various water and sewage pipes.
The 34 mm HDR self-levelling camera head of the Milwaukee M18 325' Stiff Modular Pipeline Inspection System is currently the shortest available on the market and is capable of generating images with more detail. The HDR camera's ability to pan allows it to look up close and further down the pipe while simultaneously removing the washed-out areas and highlighting the interior details of the pipes, even in low light. This makes it ideal for pipe inspections where viewing clarity and sharpness are essential.
To control the system, the M18 325' Stiff Modular Pipeline Inspection System includes the M18 500GB Control Hub, which also acts as the power conduit and data storage for the video recordings. The control hub also facilitates for quick removal and installation of the different reel sizes depending on the need. Powering all the components is the M18 REDLITHIUM 5.0 battery, which can be recharged with the included M12 rapid charger, and because the system is cordless, it can be used in outdoor or confined spaces without an external power source.
Quality and capability comes at a price
The Milwaukee 325' Stiff Modular Pipeline Inspection System is robust and capable enough for use in other trades. This adaptability in use is made possible by its modular design that allows its users to customize its setup for specific applications. This flexibility of its use also extends outside of the primary operator and can be shared with others as well. The M18's data management system is not limited to just storing the video or inspection data, as the video can be streamed to compatible mobile devices using the Milwaukee ONE-KEY software.
The camera resolution of the Milwaukee 325' Stiff Modular Pipeline Inspection System can be viewed via the M18 Wireless Monitor, which it connects to through the built-in wifi. This has a range of 200 feet, and it can be connected to several monitors. For data and theft protection, Milwaukee also provides several options for its buyers using its One-Key App. To secure both the data and the tool itself, Milwaukee included Tool Lockout, Geofencing, and Community Bluetooth Tracking, features that can lock the tool from unauthorized access and track the tool if it is lost or stolen.
In the long run, investing in expensive tools like the Milwaukee 325' Stiff Modular Pipeline Inspection System can be cheaper, as factors like durability, efficiency, precision, and decreased downtime can outweigh the initial purchase cost. Buying a costly tool would need evaluating its long-term use and practicality, but for those looking for quality and dependable equipment that can save time and effort in a job, acquiring a tool like the Milwaukee 325' Stiff Modular Pipeline Inspection System justifies its expensive price.