10 Of The Best Utility Knives For Every Budget

Whether you plan to take on a home renovation project by yourself, need to open a lot of packages at home or work, or simply want to have a useful, sharp blade on hand at all times for emergencies, a utility knife might be exactly what you need. A good utility knife can assist with cutting materials like drywall, carpet, cardboard, rope, plastic, and even plywood, depending on the quality and sharpness of your knife. For cardboard boxes, you can use a utility knife to open the package and then cut the box into smaller, more manageable pieces to fit in your recycling bin. You can also use a utility knife to simply score surfaces, like drywall or plywood, indicating where it should be cut with a stronger tool, or use one for crafting-related tasks, like trimming felt or cutting stock paper.

There are a lot of great utility knives out there to choose from, but some are more highly rated than others. We've rounded up 10 of the best utility knives you can find right now, including basic and budget-friendly options alongside premium alternatives. Regardless of their price, there's one thing all these utility knives have in common: top-notch ratings.