10 Of The Best Utility Knives For Every Budget
Whether you plan to take on a home renovation project by yourself, need to open a lot of packages at home or work, or simply want to have a useful, sharp blade on hand at all times for emergencies, a utility knife might be exactly what you need. A good utility knife can assist with cutting materials like drywall, carpet, cardboard, rope, plastic, and even plywood, depending on the quality and sharpness of your knife. For cardboard boxes, you can use a utility knife to open the package and then cut the box into smaller, more manageable pieces to fit in your recycling bin. You can also use a utility knife to simply score surfaces, like drywall or plywood, indicating where it should be cut with a stronger tool, or use one for crafting-related tasks, like trimming felt or cutting stock paper.
There are a lot of great utility knives out there to choose from, but some are more highly rated than others. We've rounded up 10 of the best utility knives you can find right now, including basic and budget-friendly options alongside premium alternatives. Regardless of their price, there's one thing all these utility knives have in common: top-notch ratings.
What to look for in a good utility knife
Because utility knives are often used for tough projects, it's smart to prioritize good grip and overall sturdiness for your safety, whether you go for a retractable knife or a folding knife. In general, folding knives can be a safer option than retractable ones because the blade is fully stowed when closed. With a retractable knife, there's always a chance you might forget to retract it, or it could accidentally pop out in your pocket. Plus, retractable knives tend to wear out faster than folding ones.
That said, retractable utility knives tend to be cheaper than folding ones. A high-quality utility knife won't necessarily break the bank, but if you're after the most budget-friendly option, it'll likely be a retractable model. Retractable knives can also offer a stronger grip compared to folding knives. Whichever option you end up going with, choosing a reliable brand is the most important factor — and real-world reviews and customer ratings make that easier.
Gordon Utility Knife
One of the best basic tools from Harbor Freight no one should go without is this incredibly affordable utility knife from Gordon. Despite its wallet-friendly price tag of $2.49, this retractable knife packs in quite a few neat features.
Its solid die-cast aluminum construction makes the knife durable, even after years of reliable use, and there's room in the handle to store two replacement blades. Your purchase comes with two replacement blades included, and you can easily restock with Gordon blades whenever needed. The blade locks into nine different positions, depending on how deep you need to cut.
On the Harbor Freight website, the Gordon Utility Knife has an average rating of just over 4.5 stars from more than 3,100 reviews. Customers often rave about how easy the knife is to use, its affordable price, and how well and long it's withstood constant use. It's a dependable, practical tool that belongs in every DIY enthusiast's collection.
Stanley Classic 99 Utility Knife
At just over $5, Stanley's Classic 99 Utility Knife is a top option for shoppers looking for a good deal. A utility knife is an essential item for any home tool kit, and if all you need it for is to trim cardboard boxes or take care of other simple tasks around the home, there's no reason to invest in an expensive utility knife.
The Classic 99 from Stanley features blades made of carbon alloy steel, capable of cutting through cardboard, foam, and more with ease. It comes with three blades, and the handle can store all three at once, ensuring you always have a sharp blade on deck when you need one. This retractable knife also has three lockable positions to choose between, depending on how deep you need to cut. With over 400 reviews and an average rating of 4 stars at Home Depot, the Stanley Classic 99 proves that a utility knife can be both affordable and reliable.
Kobalt Compact Lockback ¾-inch Folding Utility Knife
Kobalt is one of the brands owned by Lowe's, and the company generally produces high-quality tools. In fact, multiple Redditors have raved about the durable nature of Kobalt utility knives, praising them for "[holding] a decent edge" and staying sharp over time and lots of use. This Kobalt utility knife, in particular, doesn't come with blade storage like the knives mentioned by Reddit, but it features the same aluminum handle and stainless steel head that provide good grip and great control — at just under $7.
The knife comes with a quick blade change mechanism and one extra blade for when your first starts to dull. And when you're done using the knife, it folds into itself, making it easy to store both safely and compactly. While the look of a utility knife should never take priority over functionality, it's a nice touch that Kobalt's utility knife handle comes in an easily noticeable shade of blue, rather than basic silver, gray, or black that could easily get lost among other tools.
Olfa L-5 18mm Heavy Duty Utility Knife
If you're looking for a relatively affordable utility knife that'll last for years, you may want to check out knives from Olfa. One Olfa Utility Knife review notes that a team member "has used the same OLFA knife for 17 years and [it] still performs perfectly," cementing the idea that Olfa constructs high-quality products.
Olfa's L-5 18mm Utility Knife has a rubber, fiberglass-reinforced handle that's comfortable to hold, whether you're cutting through something easy like cardboard or something tougher like roofing material. In addition to great handling, the knife comes with a unique 18mm blade with eight separate snap-off segments, helpful for quickly refreshing sharpness when the tip starts getting dull.
With a ratchet-based locking system, it's easy to control cutting depth and use the knife with different materials. The knife also features a multi-purpose metal pick that can help with prying tasks, like opening a paint can.
Milwaukee 48-22-1502 Fastback Utility Knife with Blade Storage
Milwaukee is the go-to brand for many people when searching for a top-notch utility knife, thanks to years of reliable service and products that seem to stand the test of time. The Milwaukee 48-22-1505 Fastback Utility Knife, specifically, is loved by Wirecutter, a New York Times publication.
According to Wirecutter, this utility knife is "the best [they've] used," thanks to how easy it is to open and close with one hand, built-in handle storage that holds up to five extra blades, and overall durability. On top of those features, the knife's metal body is comfortable to grip, offers an on-board wire stripper tool, and comes with a belt clip in case you don't want to store it in your pocket. If you're on the lookout for even more tools to add to your kit, check out these cheap Milwaukee finds under $10.
Milwaukee 48-22-1505 Fastback 6-in-1 Folding Utility Knife
Milwaukee has earned a reputation as one of the best utility knife brands, thanks to years of producing durable tools that stand up to regular wear and tear. The Milwaukee 48-22-1505 Fastback 6-in-1 folding utility knife is a particular favorite among DIYers and tool review publications, including Tools in Action. On the Home Depot site, it has amassed over 1,500 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars.
When you hear everything this little utility knife can do, it's easy to understand why it gets such positive reviews. In addition to functioning as a traditional utility knife, Milwaukee's 48-22-1505 Fastback also functions as a wire stripper, bottle opener, screwdriver, and bit holder, with a reversible Philips #2 bit and a slotted ¼-inch bit included. There's also built-in storage for one extra blade. If you're not sure exactly how this utility knife will add value to your tool setup, check out these five DIY tasks you can use Milwaukee's 6-in-1 Fastback utility knife for.
Lenox 20354SSFK1 Quick-Change Utility Knife
Some utility knives serve multiple purposes, and while that's great for some DIYers, others simply want a utility knife that does one job really well, and that's exactly what you'll find in the Lenox Quick-Change utility knife.
It's a simple retractable utility knife that's constructed with a stainless steel handle, a shatterproof titanium blade, and a titanium-coated nose. The result is a knife that's quite durable and able to tackle tough jobs with minimal wear. The knife opens up to reveal storage for up to 10 blades at once — great for those with long jobs who don't want to keep returning to a tool kit to swap out a dull blade.
With over 1,350 reviews on Amazon, the Lenox Quick-Change utility knife's average rating of 4.4 stars is impressive. Happy customers particularly love the ease of changing blades, how great the grip feels, and the knife's overall durability.
ToughBuilt TB-H4S2-03 Reload Utility Knife
When searching for high-quality tools, ToughBuilt is often one of the first brands you'll come across. The company is well-known for creating durable tools that stand up well under pressure and are backed by a lifetime warranty. The ToughBuilt TB-H4S2-03 Reload utility knife is a unique take on a traditional quick-change knife. When you need to replace a dull blade, a spring-loaded magazine ejector releases the old blade, and spring-loaded blade magazines automatically load a new one. All the blade changes are done for you with a few simple finger movements — no need to manually remove and replace the blade.
This knife comes with a set of five universal straight-edge blades and a set of five specialized hook blades, both made by ToughBuilt. A three-position indicator switch on the magazine helps identify which blade is loaded at any given time. You can store a total of 15 blades in each magazine: five blades in the auto-loading chamber and 10 in storage. On top of ample storage and its unique spring-loaded mechanism, this knife also features a comfortable rubber handle with a finger guard to prevent slipping and accidental cuts.
ToughBuilt TB-H4S5-01 Scraper Utility Knife
The ToughBuilt TB-H4S5-01 is the best utility knife for people specifically looking for a tool that can both cut and scrape surfaces. With a simple mechanism that needs only a push of your thumb, the tool can transform from a utility knife to a scraper, or vice versa. It uses a steel universal blade for both tasks, simply flipping depending on which tool you need at that moment.
As a utility knife with a non-slip rubber handle and a finger guard, it can safely and securely cut through plastic, trim carpet, and break down cardboard boxes. As a scraper, it can easily remove labels, pesky adhesive, or stuck-on food from a stovetop. While its two main functions are as a knife and scraper, this ToughBuilt tool also features a built-in paint can opener. This utility knife and scraper combo earned a positive review from Pro Tool Reviews, along with an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon from over 2,300 customer reviews.
Gerber Gear Prybrid Multi-Tool
The Gerber Gear Prybrid Multi-Tool reminds me of a pared-down Swiss Army knife, the world's most popular multi-tool. With only eight functions, it certainly can't do as much as a traditional Swiss Army knife, but there are a few key similarities.
Like many expensive Swiss Army tools, Gerber's Prybrid Multi-Tool comes equipped with a bottle opener, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and of course, a sharp blade. Additionally, the tool includes a nail puller, a cord cut notch, a small flat driver, and a large flat driver, making it a handy little helper to have around on your next DIY project.
It's also quite a compact utility knife, measuring just 1.25 x 4.25 inches, so it's easy to throw in your pocket, backpack, or home tool kit. And with over 7,000 Amazon reviews, the Prybrid Multi-Tool has maintained an impressive average rating of 4.4 stars.
Methodology
While I haven't had a chance to test each of these utility knives personally, I have frequently used a utility knife to break down cardboard boxes at home and work, trim carpet pieces, and cut through plastic, so I understand what to look for in a good utility knife.
To find out which utility knives are regarded as the best, I sifted through multiple personal reviews on major retailer websites, including Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's, and Harbor Freight. I also read professional reviews of many of the selected knives. Additionally, I turned to Reddit for firsthand experiences, paying attention to how long ago the knife was purchased, users' favorite features, and how well-constructed the knife has proven to be over time.
These utility knives are ranked starting with the most affordable options and ending with higher-end models that often serve multiple purposes.