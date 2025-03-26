What Comes In Milwaukee's 191-Piece Mechanics Tool Set? (And Where Can You Buy It?)
With the sheer number of brands and products available to consumers today, there's no excuse for one to not have the right tool for the job. But as most mechanics, pro builders and DIYers might be quick to point out, most jobs you encounter will invariably require the use of different tools that do dramatically different things. That's particularly true of mechanics, who can encounter any number of different needs on the tool front whenever they pop the hood of a vehicle or tackle some other machining project.
Given this fact, it stands to reason that mechanics would be wise to find a tool kit that assembles the bulk of their needs in one comprehensive package. With the obvious market need for such kits, it should come as no surprise that there are dozens of high-quality toolsets available to mechanics, including a massive 191-piece set from Milwaukee Tools that's fit with a wide range of screwdrivers, wrenches, sockets, pliers, and more.
Cost is one of many factors to consider before you purchase Milwaukee Tools products. And yes, this package will set you back a pretty penny, with Amazon currently selling Milwaukee's 191-piece tool set for $1,046.73. However, the price tag will likely be more palatable once you see what's included, and even more so when you see the slew of largely 5-star reviews the set has received from users.
The Milwaukee Tools set can plug a lot of holes in a mechanic's arsenal
Whether you're looking to bolster the range of tools you currently have in your garage or looking to build a sort of starter kit to use on personal projects in the driveway, Milwaukee's 191-Mechanic Set could be a solid option. As the set includes nothing but hand tools, many should also be covered by either Milwaukee's lifetime or 5-year warranties.
Even still, you might now be wondering exactly what tools are included in this Mechanics Tool Set from Milwaukee. So, here's a complete breakdown of what's included. For a little over $1,000, you will get one 50-piece ratchet and socket set (SAE & Metric) with hardshell carrying case, one 15-piece Metric combination wrench set with storage drawer organizer, one 15-piece SAE combination wrench set with storage drawer organizer, one 15-piece SAE ratcheting wrench set with storage drawer organizer, and one 15-piece Metric ratcheting wrench set with storage drawer organizer.
You also get one White Inkzall liquid paint marker, a 4-piece pry bar set, one 56-piece 3/8" drive ratchet and socket set, and a 5-piece Torque Lock locking pliers kit. If that wasn't enough, this Milwaukee Tools kit also comes with a 6-piece screwdriver kit (with 3 Phillips Head and 3 Slotted drivers) and a 4-piece hook and pick set.
The set can be purchased through many online outlets that sell Milwaukee Tools
The Milwaukee Tools' 191-piece Mechanics set is currently available to purchase through Amazon, and it would appear that the online retail giant currently offers the lowest price for the set. However, this set of mechanic's tools is also available through The Home Depot, which is charging $1,049.97. Home Depot also offers a purchasing option that includes a rolling tool chest for $1,499 if you need extra storage in your garage.
According to the Milwaukee Tools website, you can also pick up the 191-piece Mechanics Tool Set through several other online outlets like Acme Tools, Northern Tool & Equipment, Zoro.com, Max Tool, Supply House.com, Summit Racing Equipment, Fastenal, FAO, and The Power Tool Store. We were also able to track the set down in the Grainger online outlet, though it's listed for $1,454.72 on that site and does not include a rolling chest.
It's also likely that you can pick up this Milwaukee Tools Mechanics Set at some brick-and-mortar stores throughout the country that carry the brand's products. It's a safe bet that not all of them keep a big kit like this in stock, though. As such, you should check if the set is available in-store and in stock through online avenues or by calling your local hardware store before you jump in the car and rush out to buy one.