10 Top-Rated Milwaukee Packout Tool Kits, Ranked By Price
The Milwaukee Packout system is a one-stop solution for tool storage and power tool accessory equipment. Ranging across the spectrum of toolboxes, consumables like drill bits and first aid equipment, and more, the Packout range is Milwaukee's answer to all the little, additional needs that a professional or DIY tool user will encounter throughout their day on the job.
Milwaukee's Packout toolkits are designed with extreme functionality in mind. All the Packout boxes feature slim profiles that help enhance your organizational process and allow for more gear to be packed away in your toolbox. Packout stacks designed to carry equipment are constructed specifically to offer significant compatibility with these accessory toolkits too, so if you're a prominent Milwaukee user (rather than a freelancer of sorts who utilizes a number of tool brands in your setup), the Packout toolkits deliver even more versatility. These are some of Milwaukee's highest-rated Packout accessories from users across the buying landscape. They expand your range of tool use and are listed in order of price, giving you an approachable scale to work with when considering new Packout gear to add to your own workspace.
60-Piece Shockwave Impact Duty Drill, Drive, and Fasten Packout Set
The first Packout toolkit on this list delivers extreme versatility to your mobile tool collection. The 60-Piece Shockwave Impact Duty Drill, Drive, and Fasten Packout Set is available for around $75 at a range of retailers. The set includes sockets, drill bits, and driving bits with both short and extended reach shafts. The impact bits use Milwaukee's Shock Zone technology, which helps absorb peak torque to prevent breakage and extend the life of your accessories. The kit's Helix Titanium bits offer up to five times the lifespan of a typical black oxide drill bit, and the 3/8-inch drive, six-point sockets feature easy-to-read markings and heavy-duty durability that rounds out a kit designed to tackle even the most demanding jobs. All three accessory units are housed in a compact Packout case that fits neatly into your Milwaukee toolbox stack.
The price puts this Packout toolkit first on the list, but that doesn't mean it's not well-loved. A 4.7-star average at Home Depot comes from over 3,500 reviewers. At Acme Tools, the smaller sample of two reviewers averages out at 4.5 stars — one 4-star review simply stating, "As advertised!" and a 5-star review praising its utility and build quality.
79-Piece Class A Type III Packout First Aid Kit
The Milwaukee Packout toolkit range isn't just a workplace solution for standard job site requirements. The catalog also features medical equipment that can help manage an emergency when things go sideways. The 79-Piece Class A Type III Packout First Aid Kit is available for $80 at Acme Tools and $88 at Home Depot ($63 with a Home Depot Consumer Card). Reviewers on Milwaukee give it a 4.9-star rating across seven reviews, while over 125 reviewers on Home Depot average it at 4.6 stars. At Acme Tools, eight reviews bring it to a 4.9-star rating, marking it as a practical and valuable addition to any Packout setup. Priced under $100, it's a welcome addition to the lower-cost end of the Packout ecosystem.
The storage box has an IP65 weather-seal rating, giving you confident containment for first aid essentials no matter the conditions. The lid is designed to keep contents from shifting around when the case isn't in use, and the heavy-duty latches and reinforced hinges add durability that rounds out this Packout equipment in style. Users often add their own items to a first aid kit to meet the specific needs of their worksite. Still, this Packout toolkit comes stocked with useful basics like burn dressings and cream, eye wash, an instant cold pack, and a CPR face shield with a one-way valve. As is, it provides a solid baseline to start or build out your medical preparedness on any worksite or in the shop.
100-Piece Shockwave Impact Duty Driver Bit Packout Set
Compact and majorly versatile, the 100-Piece Shockwave Impact Duty Driver Bit Packout Set features an expansive collection of driving accessories that run the gamut of screw fastening functionality. Phillips, square, Torx, and even star-shaped T bits can be found in this Packout toolkit. You'll also get a pair of magnetic nut drivers, a magnetic bit holder, and double-ended bits. All of these critical fastener accessories come packaged in a low-profile Packout organizer. The storage case features an IP65 rating and is constructed with impact-resistant materials and bin seals that prevent bits from moving between storage compartments while the lid is closed.
Naturally, this toolkit features plenty of great reviews. At Home Depot, more than 2,600 reviewers have given their two cents on the Packout set, with a 4.6-star average rating. Here, this set will run you $100. Acme Tools also carries the 100-piece Packout kit for $100, and it too features a 4.6-star average rating across 46 reviews.
27-Piece Shockwave Impact Duty Socket ½-Inch Drive Tray Set (SAE)
The 27-Piece Shockwave Impact Duty Socket ½-Inch Drive Tray Set (SAE) offers a range of high-performance sockets in a removable tray organizer that fits seamlessly into tool chest drawers and Milwaukee's other Packout storage equipment. A forged steel build gives the sockets in this set a long-lasting durability rating, and the size markings stamped into (and painted on) each socket are noted as Milwaukee's "boldest, longest-lasting" design. The sockets also feature a non-slip hex geometry that helps prevent slippage when gripping even stubborn nuts. This ensures a long-lasting lifespan for the fastener accessories and helps resist rounding off the heads of fasteners, avoiding the need for time-consuming or costly replacements later on.
This tray set features a single 5-star review at Milwaukee. It's also readily available at Home Depot, MaxTool, and elsewhere. Priced at around $130, this kit delivers long-lasting performance in any setting where you might require sockets and ratchet-turning power. The kit is also backed by Milwaukee's Lifetime Guarantee, meaning you can count on the tool accessories to perform for as long as you do. And if they do eventually fail, you're backed by the brand's commitment to high performance and hassle-free replacement.
28-Piece 3/8-Inch Drive Ratchet and Socket Set with Packout Low-Profile Compact Organizer (SAE)
Low-profile organization is something of a bread-and-butter feature within the Milwaukee Packout universe. As is the case with many other pieces of equipment found in this list, the 28-Piece 3/8-Inch Drive Ratchet and Socket Set features a majorly compact carrying case. It's yet another tool storage solution that boasts an IP65 rating to protect against both dust and water to an extreme degree. Housed within the case, you'll find a 3-inch and 6-inch extension bar, a universal adapter, and a 90-tooth ratchet. Standard and deep sockets ranging from ¼-inch up to 1-inch sizes round out the kit. The organizer also features a removable tray, allowing you to repurpose it for some other need if you see fit. The ratchet offers a 4-degree arc swing and a minimal body profile that allows you to reach into tight spaces and get the job done even when working conditions are challenging. Each of the sockets also features stamped sizing identification and a "Four Flat" side profile. This allows them to sit still when put down on their side, even on tilted work surfaces.
Over 840 reviewers at Home Depot give this ratchet and socket set a 4.8-star rating, while Red Tool Store has a perfect 5-star review, albeit from just two feedback providers. Amazon also carries the Packout set, and 120 reviewers combined to give it a 4.7-star ranking. At Milwaukee, seven reviewers have given it a 4.9-star grade. The feedback suggests resoundingly that this member of the Packout toolkit catalog can provide significant value, and at a reasonable price, too. All three sellers have the Packout ratchet and socket set listed for $125.
10-Piece Hole Dozer Bi-Metal Hole Saw Kit with Packout Compact Organizer
Hole saws are a cutting tool accessory that many people won't have much experience with. However, as is the case with marking tools like a speed square (a common sight in woodworking shops), a multitool, or mole grip pliers, a hand tool worth shopping for on Amazon, the hole saw is something you just can't live without once you've experienced the value it brings to your projects. Hole saws come in a variety of sizes and specialize in hogging out large holes in your workpiece. They allow you to dial in the precise dimension you need and, with the help of your arbor, center up the puncture and slice through the material as your workflow requires.
One exceptional option for getting this job done and keeping your equipment well-organized is Milwaukee's 10-Piece Hole Dozer Bi-Metal Hole Saw Kit. It features a Packout compact organizer and is backed by Milwaukee's lifetime warranty coverage. Admittedly, the hole saws in this kit max out at 4-1/4 inches. However, there's more than enough coverage between the smallest option (1-1/2 inches) and the largest solution. Any larger, and you may be looking at a single-buy specialty hole saw rather than a kit variant. This part of the Packout range garners a 4.8-star rating from 323 reviewers at Home Depot (listed for $140) and a 4.8-star rating from eight reviewers directly with Milwaukee. It's also worth noting that one of Amazon's random-letter brands features a tool that looks exactly like this hole saw kit, complete with Milwaukee logos on the accessories. That product is listed for $230, however.
193-Piece Class B Type III Packout First Aid Kit
Another first aid kit makes an appearance on this list. The 193-Piece Class B Type III Packout First Aid Kit is a highly rated piece of safety gear, with over 120 reviewers giving it a 4.6-star grade at Home Depot, where it's listed for $145. Another non-Milwaukee-branded duplicate of this kit can be found on Amazon, selling for $200. With so many knockoff brands out in the marketplace, it's always worth doing your due diligence and making sure you're getting exactly what you expect when buying online. Another option at an online retailer that sells the real deal is Acme Tools. Here, you'll find it for $145 as well, and the five reviewers give it a perfect 5-star rating.
The kit features an expanded set of first aid equipment, with 193 pieces included in the setup. Antibiotic ointment, a CPR face shield featuring a one-way valve, two instant cold packs, gloves, gauze, offset scissors, and more (even a tourniquet) can be found within the IP65-rated weather-seal protective packaging. An impact-resistant body helps bring it into the most demanding workplace scenarios, keeping your first aid equipment safe and ready to use whenever an emergency strikes.
Shockwave Impact Duty 3/8-Inch Drive 36-Piece Packout Socket Set
The Shockwave Impact Duty 3/8-Inch Drive 36-Piece Packout Socket Set is a big deal for those who frequently work with ratchets and impact wrenches. The sockets are built with high-strength forged steel that can withstand the intense demands of even the most heavy-duty applications. Inside, the sockets feature a non-slip hex geometry that helps prevent fasteners from being rounded over by the intense torque of an impact wrench as it delivers turning force through the connected socket. Naturally housed in one of Milwaukee's low-profile Packout organizers, the socket set is placed in trays that help keep each component in its correct location for easy identification and quick changes between sizing needs.
The kit includes a hex conversion and deep-well sockets in a range of sizes that feature both metric and SAE measurement standards. The tools are backed by Milwaukee's lifetime guarantee, too, giving them enhanced durability even beyond the lifespan of the sockets themselves. On Milwaukee's website, one reviewer gave the kit a 5-star rating. Elsewhere, 360 reviewers at Home Depot combine to offer a 4.8-star grade. Here, the kit is retailing for $180 ($155 with a Home Depot Consumer Card). At Acme Tools, you'll find a slightly higher price at $200, alongside three reviewers who give it a 4.7-star average rating.
106-Piece ¼-Inch and 3/8-Inch Metric and SAE Ratchet and Socket Set with Packout Low-Profile Organizer
Many of the tools included in Milwaukee Packout toolkits revolve around fastening solutions. The 106-Piece ¼-Inch and 3/8-Inch Metric and SAE Ratchet and Socket Set is a great example of this focus. The socket set is housed in a low-profile Packout organizer. The kit is condensed to an extreme degree, making it a fantastic option for a mobile mechanic or anyone else who requires nut-fastening capabilities on the go or in a space-saving package within their workshop or garage. The setup features two ratchets That are built with 90-tooth gears and a 4-degree arc swing rating. The kit is a combination solution that features both a typical Packout ¼-inch drive set and 3/8-inch drive set combined into one. This means you'll get all the standard equipment expected from either kit, alongside the compact carrying case.
The Packout case itself features an IP65 ingress protection rating, and all the reinforced durability features that are expected from Milwaukee Packout gear. The kit garners a 4.8-star rating from 840 reviewers at Home Depot. Here, you'll find it for $249. Directly from Milwaukee, 40 reviewers have given it a 4.6-star grade. Alternatives are abundant, and there's even a letter brand from Amazon that carries a duplicate build of this Packout kit. You can also find it at Northern Tool + Equipment, but here it gets a little pricier, listed at $315.
½-Inch to 2-Inch High Speed NPT Portable Pipe Threading Die Head Kit
The last tool on this list ramps up the price significantly. Available from Red Tool Store and Home Depot for $1,200 each, the ½-Inch to 2-Inch High-Speed NPT Portable Pipe Threading Die Head Kit is another Packout tool set that yields high praise from users. At Milwaukee, the two reviewers who have thrown their recommendation behind the product give it a 5-star rating. Both note the weight-saving forged aluminum construction, and one calls it "the real deal." Increased slot sizes in the die heads also make visibility improvements a core part of the equation, flipping the script on what this tool accessory typically requires of users. At Home Depot, 27 reviewers give it a 4.8-star rating, in keeping with the high praise.
The pipe threading die heads are something of a niche tool accessory and are compatible with the M18 Fuel Pipe Threader (see: M18 versus M18 Fuel), as well as Rigid and DeWalt options. The die heads are backed by Milwaukee's Limited Lifetime Warranty and feature a smoother threading process than competing options on the market. For many, pipe threading kits aren't strictly necessary; however, if you're in the market for one, this might be the best option available.
Methodology
These Milwaukee Packout toolkits were chosen based on the volume of reviews and the star ratings they received from users. Reviews were gathered from as many sources as possible, including outlets like Red Tool Store (a Toolup-affiliated storefront and authorized Milwaukee retailer specializing in this brand's equipment), Home Depot, Acme Tools (another authorized retailer), and Amazon. They were organized based on price to help keep the equipment in an easy-to-follow order.