Which Milwaukee Tools Have A Lifetime Warranty?

Briefly, let's go into a little extra detail on what differentiates Milwaukee's types of warranties. Many of the brand's tools and products only have limited warranties, which can only be claimed up to a few years after they're originally purchased. After that warranty period passes, even if the tool suffers some manner of problem that might normally be considered fair game for a claim, Milwaukee won't help you.

A lifetime warranty, however, is good for the tool's entire lifespan. We should stress "the tool" in that sentence — the warranty may cease to be valid if Milwaukee stops selling the tool in question, as that would mean the tool's "lifespan" has ended. Outside of that circumstance, as long as you own the tool and don't do anything to violate the warranty terms, Milwaukee will replace or fix it for you if it breaks.

No matter which kind of warranty the product has, Milwaukee will only honor it if the damage is a result of a defect in material or workmanship. If you use the tool improperly or attempt to have it serviced by someone who doesn't work for Milwaukee, the company won't honor it. Additionally, warranties go into effect as soon as a product is purchased from an authorized distributor. This means, if you buy something used from an unauthorized third party, the warranty may be voided.

