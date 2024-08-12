How Long Is The Warranty On Milwaukee Power Tools?

There are several solid power tool brands out there, though Milwaukee is certainly one of the best. The more than a century-old brand ranks well among the major power tool brands and offers a wide selection of tools for, naturally, a wide selection of jobs. Milwaukee tools are durable, long lasting, and generally worth the money, but they're not perfect. Some Milwaukee power tools require more maintenance than you might realize, and, like with most power tool lines, some units can slip through the cracks. You may end up having to fix or replace a tool through no fault of your own.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Milwaukee knows there's a chance that some tools can unexpectedly give out, and it offers warranties to help fix them up. Better yet, these warranty plans last a decent amount of time, too. They can range anywhere from one to five years, or, in some cases, are valid for the entire lifespan of the tool. Warranties begin on the day you make your purchase and are applied automatically so long as you made your purchase at an authorized Milwaukee distributor. It's recommended that you keep your receipt handy to further verify your tool's warranty status. Milwaukee also keeps a handy list online of warranty information for specific tools.

So long as your Milwaukee tool is under warranty, what does it do?

Advertisement