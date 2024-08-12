How Long Is The Warranty On Milwaukee Power Tools?
There are several solid power tool brands out there, though Milwaukee is certainly one of the best. The more than a century-old brand ranks well among the major power tool brands and offers a wide selection of tools for, naturally, a wide selection of jobs. Milwaukee tools are durable, long lasting, and generally worth the money, but they're not perfect. Some Milwaukee power tools require more maintenance than you might realize, and, like with most power tool lines, some units can slip through the cracks. You may end up having to fix or replace a tool through no fault of your own.
Thankfully, Milwaukee knows there's a chance that some tools can unexpectedly give out, and it offers warranties to help fix them up. Better yet, these warranty plans last a decent amount of time, too. They can range anywhere from one to five years, or, in some cases, are valid for the entire lifespan of the tool. Warranties begin on the day you make your purchase and are applied automatically so long as you made your purchase at an authorized Milwaukee distributor. It's recommended that you keep your receipt handy to further verify your tool's warranty status. Milwaukee also keeps a handy list online of warranty information for specific tools.
So long as your Milwaukee tool is under warranty, what does it do?
What your Milwaukee warranty covers
With the aforementioned information in mind, it sounds like Milwaukee's warranty is a great deal. Milwaukee warranties typically last one to five years, but others a lifetime — it will depend on the tool. The term of a warranty starts when you purchase, and your receipt can help you figure it out. If you don't want to keep your receipt around to keep track of your warranty, you can register it to your One-Key app inventory using the information before tossing the receipt. Speaking of warranty information, it's worth taking a look at what Milwaukee's warranty coverage actually looks like.
There's not a whole lot to go over when it comes to Milwaukee's warranties and what they cover. Simply put, they cover any defects in material and workmanship, There are only a small handful of situations it won't cover. If damage was caused by an attempted repair by non-Milwaukee personnel, misuse or abuse to the tool in question, lack of maintenance, or standard wear and tear, you're out of luck. If those descriptors don't apply to you, though, you can expect your busted tool to be repaired or have defective parts replaced completely free of charge.
Though some owners feel there are multiple Milwaukee products you should steer clear of, on the whole, the brand has a lot to offer. It has a reputation for solid power tools, and if it doesn't meet that standard, that's where the warranty comes in. The folks behind the brand are happy to do whatever they can to get your warranty-covered tools up and running again.