10 Milwaukee Power Tools That Need More Maintenance Than You May Have Realized

If you're relatively new to the world of power tools — or buying a type of tool you haven't previously owned — it can be easy to overlook proper tool maintenance procedures. Trusted brands like Milwaukee have spent years developing and refining their power tools so that, in most cases, only minimal maintenance of each tool is required. However, no tool is entirely maintenance free, and some are always going to require a little more servicing than others to keep them running reliably over the long run.

Milwaukee offers a huge and varied range of tools, and its entire range of products has been electric-only for a while now. That helps cut down on maintenance compared to gas-powered tools, as well as making each tool cheaper to run. The brand's tools are consistently among the best-rated on the market, and are known for being among the toughest to boot, but that doesn't mean that they're indestructible.

We've rounded up a selection of ten Milwaukee tools that need more maintenance than most to help inexperienced buyers ensure they're getting the most out of their new purchases.