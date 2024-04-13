3 Milwaukee Battery-Powered Chainsaws For Your Next Big Lumber Project

In recent years, there has been a rise in the number of companies producing chainsaws that run on battery power rather than gas, which has traditionally been the method of fueling for the lumber power tools. Of course, a big reason for this shift is environmental, as battery-powered tools don't have any fossil fuel emissions. However, there are other factors as well, particularly if a person has a certain fondness for a power tool brand to begin with.

Take a company like Ryobi. It is a company that has created its ONE+ 18V battery system that allows you to use the same battery for a variety of different tools, and now, that also includes some Ryobi chainsaws. That is an unquestionably smart move if you want to keep customers within your orbit when they need to purchase new tools. Well, the same is also true for Milwaukee Tool.

Milwaukee's battery system is called M18 FUEL, and part of that system is the company's M18 REDLITHIUM batteries that can be used across the M18 line of tools. This could be a drill, a ratchet, and even a radio. This system also includes a good number of chainsaws that the company offers for all of your needs, be they pruning, hedge trimming, or any other major lumber job. The following three chainsaws are just a small selection of what Milwaukee has to offer, and they have been chosen to give you a good idea of the variety of sizes and applications that the company's battery-powered chainsaws offer.