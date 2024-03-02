5 Mini-Chainsaws That Could Come In Handy For Camping And Overlanding

With nicer weather around the corner, many people will venture out into nature, whether that be through truck bed camping in the middle of the woods or simply setting up a tent and hammock by a stream. However, after the brutal ice and snow storms of winter, there's a good chance that many smaller trees have fallen and paths have been blocked. Not to worry, though, because there is a solution.

Having a mini-chainsaw can help alleviate many wooded obstacles you may find in your way, or allow you to cut up already fallen trees for firewood — though it's important to remember, if you do not have the proper permits, many national forests or other places do not allow you to cut down established trees. Because of their size, these smaller chainsaws don't take up much space. Based on a variety of reviews from users — as well as SlashGear's own experience with using chainsaws to reach campsites — these are five mini-chainsaws that could come in handy during your next trek out into the wilderness. The methodology used to select these mini-chainsaws is explained in more detail at the bottom of the article.