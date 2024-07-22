5 Milwaukee Products You Should Steer Clear Of (According To Owners)
Whether you're browsing the tool aisle at Home Depot or walking through the doors of Ace Hardware, you're more than likely going to notice Milwaukee, a top-rated tool brand. Many professionals and amateurs use Milwaukee for different types of undertakings, whether it's a do-it-yourself project or a contract job. Aside from the over 250 tools being part of the M18 battery system, there are many that are not power tools but still useful items.
However, while you should think twice about buying any Milwaukee tools from Amazon, there are a few products that slip through the cracks and prove to be a less-than-desirable purchase altogether. Though Milwaukee won't admit to any item being a bad buy, there's nothing stopping users from voicing their thoughts on discussion forums and in review comments. Based on thorough research of said forums and comments, here are five Milwaukee products you may want to steer clear of. Keep in mind that the comments from owners are opinionated based on their personal experience with the tools, and you may still find positive reviews for the same items.
Fastback 8-3/4-inch Folding 6-in-1 Utility Knife
Sometimes even the most well-respected tool brands make gimmicky products that don't live up to the hype. One of those items is the Fastback 8-3/4-inch Folding 6-in-1 Utility Knife. The weirdest part of this tool is that there is a screwdriver that folds out. Though it can be convenient if you don't have one near you, it also feels a lot like a safety risk if someone doesn't fold the blade back in before using that feature.
At Ace Hardware, it got a 3.5 rating, and on the Milwaukee website, it got a three out of five stars. The biggest complaint is the ball bearing retainer clip for the screwdriver. The bit is known to easily jar loose and fall out while in use. In fact, nearly every comment on Milwaukee's website is regarding the ball bearing issue. Additionally, some have mentioned that the blade isn't quite secure either — it tends to fall out. Though other Milwaukee utility knives are highly rated, this one just doesn't make the mark.
M18 FUEL Cordless Belt Sander
Many people do not enjoy sanding — it's a time-consuming and messy process that can require multiple grits of sandpaper to finally get the wood as smooth as you want it. However, the last thing you want is for your sander to require so much power that even the battery system's biggest battery has a hard time keeping up. Milwaukee's M18 FUEL Cordless Belt Sander, though with a 4.2 out of five-star rating and part of the brushless FUEL line, seems to miss the mark for many users.
A common complaint on both the product's review page and in a Reddit forum is that even using a 12.0 Ah battery, the power tool dies quickly, leaving many projects half done until the battery recharges. Meanwhile, someone said that they tried using a smaller 8.0 Ah battery as a replacement, and the tool overheated it in 10 minutes.
A couple of other users in the reviews discuss how the sanding belt won't stay in place — it keeps sliding off towards the outside. Additionally, it's mentioned that the base of the sander doesn't match the belt width, which causes scratches in the wood if you tip the sander just a bit. In fact, many people suggest using an orbital sander or a corded sander instead if you want to get the job done in a timely manner without any technical issues.
M12 Cordless PVC Pipe Shear
If you spend money on a tool, you expect it to work well and to last. The M12 Cordless PVC Pipe Shear is not that tool according to quite a few owners, some of which are technically no longer owners because they returned the item. This tool is supposed to be able to cut through two inch schedule 80 PVC, but for some users, it couldn't even cut through 1.5 PVC pipe. The blade wouldn't move, and for some, it broke the tool. A few users have stated that using the tool on new PVC will help, but if you're replacing a section of piping, the age of the PVC shouldn't be of any consequence. The job still needs to get done.
Others have said that the blade won't cut the pipe straight because it works with a crushing action instead of actually cutting into the pipe. This can cause cracks in the pipe, which is usually a reason for originally replacing PVC. On a Reddit forum, many people have stated that replacing the tool with a bandsaw has worked for them or using manual PVC cutters for better control if you don't have wrist or hand problems.
M18 Lithium-Ion High Output 12.0 Ah Battery Pack
You can have an amazing tool that works perfectly every time and will last years, but if it's paired with a subpar battery, working with it can still be a frustrating experience. Many users have complained about the life of a tool while using Milwaukee's M18 12.0 Ah High Output Battery. Though sometimes this can be because the tool requires a lot of power to run, especially if the batteries are hooked up to an electric lawn mower, and you're cutting tall, thick grass. However, many users have stated that the M18 12.0 batteries do not work nearly as well as the smaller battery packs that the tool company sells. Even at Ace Hardware, this battery has a 2.4 out of five-star rating.
Additionally, the company claims that these batteries offer 33% more run-time, but that's hard to accomplish when the biggest written-about issue is its inability to hold a charge. Many have stated that the battery will show that it is dead, but once you put it on the charger, it will show a charge. One Reddit user explains that there is a way to possibly fix it yourself — however, understand that taking apart a Milwaukee battery will void the warranty.
250 Lumens Black/Red LED Pen Light
Whether you're fixing a vehicle or pulling out tools during a power outage, it's a good idea to have some type of smaller, easy-to-maneuver light. However, the Milwaukee 250 Lumens Black/Red LED Pen Light probably isn't going to be your best bet according to many buyers. In fact, on three different websites, such as Ace Hardware, Brownsboro Hardware, and Milwaukee, the highest star rating out of five is 2.1 from a minimum of 100 reviewers on the website.
The biggest issue with this tiny light is that, even with proper care, it seems to eventually stop recharging. Many owners have complained that it completely dies, anywhere from a few uses to a couple of months of use, and never gives any indication of charging afterward. Others have stated that they get flashing green and red indicator lights but nothing else will happen, and the light will never turn on again. Even more, one user commented that the laser that comes with the flashlight isn't very bright. So in all, it's probably not the best penlight to invest in.