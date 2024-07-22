5 Milwaukee Products You Should Steer Clear Of (According To Owners)

Whether you're browsing the tool aisle at Home Depot or walking through the doors of Ace Hardware, you're more than likely going to notice Milwaukee, a top-rated tool brand. Many professionals and amateurs use Milwaukee for different types of undertakings, whether it's a do-it-yourself project or a contract job. Aside from the over 250 tools being part of the M18 battery system, there are many that are not power tools but still useful items.

However, while you should think twice about buying any Milwaukee tools from Amazon, there are a few products that slip through the cracks and prove to be a less-than-desirable purchase altogether. Though Milwaukee won't admit to any item being a bad buy, there's nothing stopping users from voicing their thoughts on discussion forums and in review comments. Based on thorough research of said forums and comments, here are five Milwaukee products you may want to steer clear of. Keep in mind that the comments from owners are opinionated based on their personal experience with the tools, and you may still find positive reviews for the same items.