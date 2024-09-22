6 Milwaukee Lighting Solutions Home Mechanics Will Love
Working on cars poses a lot of challenges. Due to things like seized nuts and bolts, mysterious leaks, and strange sounds, identifying malfunctions, repairing damage, and even performing routine maintenance can be tricky. One of the most imposing obstacles that mechanics often face is a lack of visibility while working in tight, cramped spaces. When it comes to modern vehicles, some of the most vital parts are located in hard-to-reach areas without adequate lighting. Working in a tight space is difficult enough on its own. Factor in the lack of visibility, and many repair jobs can turn out to be full-blown nightmares.
Fortunately, mechanics can use a wide range of lighting solutions to help them see. A lot of companies produce quality flashlights and other tools to help illuminate your workspace. However, if you're interested in products from one of today's top power tool brands, Milwaukee is definitely worth considering. The company is known for building high-quality power tools for mechanics, as well as for various other trades and hobbies. Some of Milwaukee's top-rated products include tools like leaf blowers, cordless ratchets, and impact drivers. The manufacturer also sells an extensive line of lighting solutions.
As a former professional auto repair technician and a lifelong gearhead who still enjoys tinkering in the driveway, I checked out Milwaukee's site and found six lighting tools that every home mechanic is sure to love. I chose these products based on things like price, features, and user reviews, but I'll dive into my methodology in greater detail later. For now, check out these six Milwaukee lighting solutions for home mechanics.
Internal Rechargeable Magnetic Headlamp and Task Light
A headlamp is one of the most basic and useful lighting tools that you can own. Headlamps may not be the brightest lights out there, but that's not why they're so incredibly handy. The real reason why headlamps are such vital tools for mechanics and various other tradespeople and hobbyists is that they allow us to illuminate our workspaces without using our hands. There is a never ending supply of repair and maintenance jobs that require us to use two hands. Many of us have probably tried to circumvent this issue using various tricks, like holding a flashlight in our mouths or trying to wedge a light in between a couple of parts and direct its beam where we need it. However, those methods rarely work well, and they can even backfire if your flashlight falls off its perch and comes crashing down onto your face. Headlamps allow us to free up our hands and avoid these issues.
The Internal Rechargeable Magnetic Headlamp and Task Light could be a solid buy for home mechanics or anyone who works with their hands. With 450 Lumens of light output, the Milwaukee headlamp is capable of handling virtually any automotive task you can imagine. It features five lighting modes, enabling you to select the intensity and beam-type necessary for the job you're tackling, while the IP54 rating means the lamp will stand up against moisture and dust for long-lasting performance. The elastic headband is designed to keep the light in place while being comfortable for all-day use, while four plastic clips allow you to attach the light to a hardhat. The Milwaukee headlamp costs $67.57 and features 4.4 out of five stars based on nearly 2,000 customer reviews.
Rechargeable Fixed Focus Flashlight and Aluminum Penlight Kit
When it comes to basic lighting tools, the standard handheld flashlight has long been one of the most important and widespread devices. Basic flashlights are useful for everything from finding your way to the bathroom in the middle of the night to locating some matches during a power outage. They come in various shapes, sizes, and power outputs. Despite the vast amount of advanced and niche lighting solutions out there, standard flashlights remain must-have tools not only for professionals but also for basically anyone else, including homeowners, renters, hobbyists, and casual DIYers.
The Milwaukee Rechargeable Fixed Focus Flashlight and Aluminum Penlight Kit provides hundreds of Lumens of light output and could be a worthwhile addition to any home mechanic's toolkit. The combo kit includes two flashlights: one 800-Lumen rechargeable compact flashlight and one 100-Lumen penlight powered by AAA batteries. The 800-Lumen light is ideal for inspecting engine bays, undercarriages, and fluid reservoirs, while the penlight is a great tool to keep in your pocket for quick inspections. The rechargeable compact flashlight features a range of up to 175 meters and is IP67 rated for protection against dust and water.
The 800-Lumen light features two lighting modes, allowing you to switch to the low-power mode when you need to save the battery, while a multi-function button enables you to see things like charging status and current lighting mode. The kit includes the two flashlights, one REDLITHIUM USB battery, one micro-USB charging cable, and two AAA batteries. It costs $89.94 and features 4.4 out of five stars based on 260 user reviews.
M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless LED Underhood Light
When it comes to auto-specific lighting solutions, underhood lights are hard to beat. These devices usually feature long LED light bars attached to a bracket that you can connect to the bottom of your car's hood. The powerful LEDs provide a wide beam of light that can illuminate most of the engine bay. That's extremely useful when performing a variety of repair and maintenance jobs, as the hood often functions as a shade and blocks any natural or shop light available. Not only do underhood lights help you see while working on the engine bay, but they also provide hands-free lighting, eliminating the need to struggle with a flashlight while trying to perform highly-technical work.
The Milwaukee 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless LED Underhood Light could be worth considering for professional technicians, home mechanics, and casual DIYers. With up to 1,350 Lumens of high-definition light output, the Milwaukee underhood light is bright enough to illuminate the entire engine bay, even at night. It features FINISHGUARD hooks to prevent scratching the paint on your hood, while the bracket extends up to 78 inches to accommodate larger vehicles. The device features two lighting modes, an aircraft-grade aluminum frame, and a five-year warranty.
You can rotate or hang the light in a variety of ways, depending on your needs and the job you're tackling, while its lens is designed to be impact and chemical resistant for long-lasting performance. It's part of the M12 family of tools, meaning you can swap the batteries between over 125 different products. The Milwaukee underhood light costs $199, but it does not come with a battery or charger. It's well-rated by customers and features 4.8 out of five stars based on over 300 user reviews.
M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless LED Underbody Light
While underhood lights are great for working on the engine bay, they aren't as useful when working on other areas of a car. That's especially true when you're performing repairs or maintenance below the vehicle, like when working on the undercarriage, suspension, or fuel system. If you work in a professional shop, you probably have access to hydraulic lifts, which allow you to stand upright under the vehicle while working and eliminate the need for a ton of extra light. However, home mechanics typically don't have professional-tier lifts, and many of them must lie on the ground in relative darkness when performing repairs or maintenance on the bottom of their cars.
If you're a home mechanic without your own shop or professional-tier hydraulic lift, the Milwaukee 12-Volt LED Underbody Light could be a solid investment and a worthy addition to your kit. The underbody light is capable of producing up to 1,200 Lumens of light output, making it powerful enough to see what you're doing while working under your car, even without a lift. It features a powerful magnet, allowing you to attach the light to a frame rail or other mounting point for hands-free use, while a 12-inch adjustable and pivoting arm enables you to direct the light wherever you need it. The tool features three power modes, allowing you to adjust the light's strength based on your current needs, while the built-in magnet helps prevent you from losing nuts and bolts as you work. The Milwaukee underbody light comes with a five-year warranty, costs $199, and features 4.9 out of five stars based on nearly 200 user reviews.
M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless LED Paint and Detailing Color Match Light
Being a home mechanic doesn't just mean performing your own maintenance and repairs on things like the engine, brakes, suspension, fuel system, etc. It also frequently means working on parts of the car that professional mechanics typically leave to specialists. While professional technicians usually don't engage in auto body repair or painting and generally leave those tasks to dedicated body shops, home mechanics may handle everything on their own. The downside to that is that home mechanics who also perform their own body work will most likely need more tools than those who focus solely on the mechanical side.
For DIYers and home mechanics who also perform body work, the Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Cordless LED Paint and Detailing Color Match Light could be a worthwhile investment. While not really a flashlight in the same sense as the previous products discussed, the Milwaukee color match light is a vital tool for anyone who works with paint and colors. It allows technicians and hobbyists to view paint under a full spectrum of light that mimics the appearance and color temperature of natural sunlight. This is critical when trying to match paint colors, as different types of light can cause the color to look different.
That means that if you're repairing a paint chip or scratch and want the vehicle to be uniform in one solid color, you need to ensure that you purchase the exact right type of paint. The Milwaukee color match light provides 1,000 Lumens of light in five color temperatures, ensuring that you can identify the correct color, whether it's day, night, or sometime in between. It costs $199 and features an impressive 4.9 out of five stars based on dozens of customer reviews.
M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 2500 Lumens LED Magnetic Extendable Boom Light
We've covered numerous Milwaukee lighting solutions, each with unique applications and features. However, what if you're looking for a tool combining the characteristics of multiple lighting devices into one versatile product? In that case, a boom light may be a solid choice. Boom lights look similar to underbody lights, but are significantly more advanced. They allow you to attach the light to various surfaces using a magnet or clamp, while a long, flexible boom arm lets you direct light at your workspace. Boom lights tend to have longer arms that pivot in more directions than underbody lights. They may also include larger and more powerful lighting elements capable of illuminating a greater area.
The Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Magnetic Extendable Boom Light could be a solid purchase for home mechanics or anyone who dabbles in home improvement or DIY projects. With 2,500 Lumens of light output, the Milwaukee boom light is the most powerful device on this list and capable of illuminating substantial areas for work or leisure. Its long arm can pivot up to 890 degrees horizontally and up to 900 degrees vertically, enabling you to direct the light in a virtually unlimited number of directions based on your needs.
The tool is capable of running for up to 4.5 hours in high-power mode, while three different modes allow you to choose the light's strength based on current conditions. The light comes with a protective rubber boot and folds up for convenient storage and transportation. It costs $279, but does not include a battery or charger. Although the Milwaukee boom light is a relatively new product, it's well-rated by customers and features 4.8 out of five stars based on numerous reviews.
Why did we choose to include these products?
We chose these lighting tools based on a few different criteria: price, product features, and user reviews. First of all, we wanted to showcase a selection of items that won't break the bank, and we set our budget for this piece at $300. Each of the tools covered here falls below that mark, and several of them come in under the $100-mark. Next, we looked for lighting solutions that provide real-world utility to home mechanics and other DIYers.
Every light on this list offers real practicality when working on cars, from helping us see while working on the engine bay to freeing up our hands for more efficient work. Additionally, basically every product on this list is useful for things outside the world of automotive work, including things as simple as moving around the house during a power outage or working in the crawl space below your home. Finally, we checked out the customer reviews, and we chose to highlight products that have at least 4.4 out of five stars.
All of that said, remember to do your own research and consider your personal needs when shopping for tools. Take some time to consider how much lighting your workspace receives and whether you may be able to benefit from the tools covered here. Doing so can help you select the right products for you and avoid spending unnecessary amounts of money.