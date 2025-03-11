4 Milwaukee Packout Products Under $100 That Are Great Value

Since launching in 2017, this diverse series of products has brought a boost to countless storage systems. Any product with the Packout name is designed to be able to interlock with one another, providing users with an added level of convenience and organization that few other brands can match. With everything from storage bins and tool boxes to wall mounts and organizers, as well as various accessories, there's something for everyone within Milwaukee's ever-expanding family of storage solutions.

As you can imagine, this level of quality doesn't come cheap. Given their durable, high quality construction, interlocking capabilities, and the prestige that comes with the Milwaukee name itself, many of the heavy hitters within the Packout lineup can easily exceed $100. But to say that Packout contains no affordable options worth looking into would be untrue. Quite the opposite, as there is a fair amount of lower-priced Milwaukee Packout items that have more than enough to offer.

While the interconnectedness of Packout products gives them an inherent level of value over much of the competition, we wanted to dig a bit deeper with our choices. The following picks are items that can stand out on their own merits when compared to similar items within their category, which we judged by looking at each pick's functionality, price, and their overall user reception. More of our selection process being described at the end of this article.

