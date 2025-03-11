4 Milwaukee Packout Products Under $100 That Are Great Value
Since launching in 2017, this diverse series of products has brought a boost to countless storage systems. Any product with the Packout name is designed to be able to interlock with one another, providing users with an added level of convenience and organization that few other brands can match. With everything from storage bins and tool boxes to wall mounts and organizers, as well as various accessories, there's something for everyone within Milwaukee's ever-expanding family of storage solutions.
As you can imagine, this level of quality doesn't come cheap. Given their durable, high quality construction, interlocking capabilities, and the prestige that comes with the Milwaukee name itself, many of the heavy hitters within the Packout lineup can easily exceed $100. But to say that Packout contains no affordable options worth looking into would be untrue. Quite the opposite, as there is a fair amount of lower-priced Milwaukee Packout items that have more than enough to offer.
While the interconnectedness of Packout products gives them an inherent level of value over much of the competition, we wanted to dig a bit deeper with our choices. The following picks are items that can stand out on their own merits when compared to similar items within their category, which we judged by looking at each pick's functionality, price, and their overall user reception. More of our selection process being described at the end of this article.
22-inch Medium Red Tool Box
Of course, we couldn't make a list of Milwaukee's signature storage lineup without including at least one of its storage containers. For this list, we chose the Packout 22-inch Medium Red Tool Box. While every Packout tool box is sure to have some level of value for someone, this particular product best fits our criteria by standing toe-to-toe with similar offerings from other brands both in terms of quality and price.
When compared to other Home Depot modular system offerings such as the Ryobi LINK 20-inch 3-Drawer Modular Hand Tool Box, it becomes easy to see how the Milwaukee product comes out on top. While the Ryobi tool box is taller and equal in depth, Milwaukee's is wider and comes with a 6-inch handle. It also beats Ryobi's 40-pound weight capacity by quite a bit, with an impressive 75-pound limit. Most surprising are the drastically different cost of both items, with the Milwaukee Tool Box going for $80 while Ryobi's goes for $139.
And while both have largely positive reviews, it is once more, Milwaukee that stands tallest. On Home Depot's website, nearly 1,000 buyers have given it a near-perfect 4.8-star rating average, compared to the 4.5-star average from only 110 customers for Ryobi. The rugged construction, spacious design, and customization options are among the most common recurring factors that customers have praised about this capable tool.
Red 20-Ounce 2-Pack Tumbler
On their own, Milwaukee Packout tumblers make for high-quality and durable vessels to house beverages. However, opting into the Milwaukee Packout Red 20-Ounce 2-Pack Tumbler is a surprisingly economical way to double up on these advantages.
As of this writing, you can find the duo tumbler set at The Home Depot for $59.76. That may seem like a lot, but compare it to other high-quality tumblers such as the 20-ounce Yeti Tumbler, which goes for $35 on its own or over $70 if you were to get two. What truly sets these tumblers apart from the competition is their compatibility with other Packout products. The bottom of each tumbler is designed to twist and lock onto other Packout products. As you move about your day you can secure them on to your Packout tool box, giving you quick and easy access to hydration when needed. This, combined with their secure magnetic sliding lid and durable construction, gives them an advantage over other tumblers in terms of portability and longevity.
For the most part, this is a well-liked set. It currently sports a 4.5 out of five-star review rating average on Home Depot's website from more than 1,000 buyers. Outside of a handful of complaints regarding the lid security, it's largely been seen as a reliable and durable product that's easy to clean.
Customizable Work Top
A work table or desk is essential for various industries and DIY projects, but they're not always the most practical. Depending on your work or living situation, having something compact gives you more travel and storage options. Milwaukee again has another stellar solution up its sleeves with the Packout Customizable Work Top, a sturdy platform that will add a nifty quality to your setup.
Like other Packout products, this is designed to attach to the top of storage bins and carts within the lineup. It measures in at around 2 feet in width, making it easy to store and travel with compared to traditional work tables. And whereas most traditional workbench tops can run into the hundreds of dollars, you can get a Packout Work Top for only $56 at Home Depot. And whereas more expensive options from brands such as Gladiator 28-inch Hardwood Top and Husky Solid Wood Work Surface are little more than sturdy planks of wood, the Packout product is constructed from marine grade wood and polymer construction, allowing it to be both smooth and enhanced damage resistance. Additionally, the wood top can even be lifted to give you extra storage space for tools and accessories.
More than 300 Home Depot buyers have rated this 4.7 stars on average, indicating that this is a worthy buy for many. Customers have found various uses for the work top, from attaching vises and cutting wood to working on laptops and even using it as part of a portable kitchen.
Screwdriver Rack
Chances are you don't own only one screwdriver, but rather have a set of them that come in various shapes and sizes, more so if you work with them professionally. Keeping track of them is the first step to ensuring that whatever task you partake in with them runs smoothly, so it only makes sense to invest in something that will help keep them organized. The Milwaukee Packout Screwdriver Rack is a compact item that contains a surprising amount of storage space.
This isn't the only modular system screwdriver rack you'll find out there, as others such as the Ryobi Link Screwdriver Holder are also available. However, not only is Milwaukee's $14.98 product less expensive option than the nearly $17 Ryobi option, but it also comes with far more screwdriver slots by a wide margin with 34 compared to Ryobi's six. The slots themselves support a diverse array of screwdrivers, with both rounded and slanted slots included and a 20-pound weight limit. At under 9.5 inches in width and 4 inches in length, it's still compact enough to fit on your Packout wall plates without eating up too much space.
User reception has largely been good, albeit with some recurring suggestions to improve the design. It sports a 4.1-star rating average on Home Depot's website, with buyers loving its sturdiness and strength while criticizing the lack of spacing between each screwdriver when the rack is full and the disproportionate amount of smaller slots over larger ones.
Methodology
As this list was mainly designed to highlight tools that presented some sort of value, it was especially important that we compared and contrasted them with similar products within their category. In a perfect scenario, a product will come in at a lower-than-average price while sporting a quality or two that gives them a boost when compared to competitors. What made this particularly tricky were that many Packout products, even those under $100, were typically among the higher end of their respective categories and may not have enough features to make the average consumer choose them over a cheaper alternative.
This where the opinions of others came in handy. While we could gain a good understanding of each item's worth from their images, specs, and descriptions, getting to read the experience actual buyers had with each product was far more valuable. We ensured that our picks sported high overall ratings from customers, with nothing here boasting anything under a 4.1-star average rating. For further context behind these aggregated scores, we examined the user reviews individually to help us get a well-rounded idea of each Packout product's specific pros and cons.