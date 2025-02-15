5 Milwaukee Packout Accessories For Your Longer Tools
The purpose of Milwaukee's Packout storage system is to aid in organization and compartmentalization. Rather than having a bunch of tools scattered all over the place or getting tangled up in a nondescript toolbox, Packout's various storage boxes and mounts, all with the line's signature connecting points, allow you to mount tools to walls and boxes and generally keep everything where you can find it.
All that said, the majority of Packout products are small to medium-sized, meant to accommodate hand-operated power tools before anything else. This can be a bit of a problem if you're trying to store longer items, such as above-average-sized hand tools or long implements like levels and ladders. Luckily, there are various Packout accessories on the market that have been made to address this particular hiccup. There are several mounts and hooks available from Milwaukee via Home Depot, though thanks to the popularity of the Packout system, there are also various third-party products available from sites like Etsy for more specific purposes. For more information on how we selected these products, check the bottom of the page for our methodology.
Reconfigure your drawers with the Left/Right Divider
The insides of the various Packout storage chests are fairly roomy, more than long enough to fit some longer hand tools like hammers or pry bars. Of course, it wouldn't exactly be economical to buy a whole chest for a couple of tools, which is why Milwaukee makes dividers for its chests to divvy up space. The problem with these dividers is that they sit vertically, which is too limiting for longer tools. If you need to divvy up space without muscling out your long tools, there's a third-party solution: the Left/Right Divider.
This thick aluminum divider is precisely sized to fit horizontally in a typical Packout tool chest, crossing over the inserts where a divider would normally go vertically. They come sized for 2-drawer, 3-drawer, and 4-drawer Packout chests and are built fairly tough to stand up against longer, thicker tools. By placing one of these inserts into your Packout chest, you can divide space for different purposes while still leaving enough room to stash a couple of long tools.
The Left/Right Packout Divider is available on Etsy starting at $12.99. Users have given it a perfect five-star rating, thanks in large part to its sturdy aluminum composition and being thicker than the usual dividers sold by Milwaukee.
Hang heavy items with the Packout Wide Hook
All of the products in the Packout line come with the signature connector points, allowing chests, mounts, hand-carts, and more to sturdily link together. This is great for storing lots of tools and components in a variety of ways, but what are you supposed to do if you have something that won't fit inside a tool chest and doesn't have a connector point? If you can't hold something with the proprietary point, just add a traditional one with a Packout Wide Hook.
Of the various hooks Milwaukee makes specifically for Packout products, the Wide Hook has the longest, widest grip point for holding up equally large objects. The back of the hook has a Packout connector point, which you can secure to a stack or a wall panel with the dial on the front. Once it's on there, the reinforced, rubber-covered hook will securely hold up large objects like ladders, cable bundles, and even other Packout containers like bags and backpacks.
You can get a Packout Wide Hook at Home Depot for $19.98. These hooks have a 4.5 out of 5 user rating, with users agreeing that they're strong and well-fitting, making them great for outside-the-box organization.
The Packout Long Handle Holder has built-in clamps
Most long tools have at least a couple of equal points that you can use to suspend them from a hook if you need to. What are you supposed to do with long tools that don't have equal points, though, like a mop or certain longer power tools? If, for whatever reason, you have a tool that you can't hang from its head on a hook, perhaps you could suspend it by its handle instead via the Packout Long Handle Holder.
This specialized offshoot of the other Packout hook mounts is designed for tools with long, slim handles. Like the hooks, it can clamp onto a Packout connector point with the dial on the front to secure it. The difference is that it has a pair of quick-access tool clamps near the top and bottom. Just slot a long tool in, and the clamps will hold it fast to the wall. The clamps are made of anti-slip rubber, so no worries about the tool falling out.
The Packout Long Handle Holder is available at Home Depot for $22.98. It's a relatively obscure item without many user reviews, but the majority of those who have tried it like it. Two users noted that it's great for tools like brooms and pry bars.
Use a Packout Dual Level Holder to mount long levels to the side
If you're engaged in some really intensive, detail-oriented work for something like architecture or engineering, you've probably got some tools like levels, straight edges, and framing squares to lug around. These tools are particularly massive, even by long tool standards, so they're definitely not going to fit in a Packout chest. If you've already got a Packout stack going, though, there's a third-party helper in the form of the Dual Level Holder.
This simple bracket is designed to mount securely onto a Packout stack, giving you a nifty little barred shelf in which to stack long measuring equipment like levels and edges. There are separate models for mounting to the left or right side of your Packout stack, and the mounts come with the necessary screws to securely attach it.
The Dual Level Holder is available on Etsy for $35.99, where it has a cumulative five for five rating. Some users have expressed concerns about the lack of a snug fit when storing levels, but overall, reception is very positive.
Add a Double Pipe Bender Holder to your Packout stack
If you're doing extensive plumbing work, you may have some tools that aren't exactly included in the typical hardware paradigm. For instance, do you have a long-handled pipe bender? If you do, then that almost definitely won't fit in your Packout chests or on your stack. This is problematic if you need to bring your pipe bender with you, but with some third-party support, you can add a specialized mount.
The Double Pipe Bender Holder is a pair of specially shaped brackets that mount onto the rails of a Packout stack. One bracket goes at the bottom to hold up a pipe bender, while another sits a few notches above to keep the tool steady while in motion. The brackets are made of PETG plastic, so they're resilient while still being flexible and temperature-resistant.
This third-party Packout accessory is available on Etsy for $29.99, where it has a user rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Users like how easy the brackets are to install on a Packout stack, as well as how willing the seller is to make custom adjustments to fit their tools.
These products are ready to go
When you want an accessory you can trust to handle a job, you generally want it as quickly as possible. This is why, in order to select the preceding products, we selected from either first-party Milwaukee Packout products at Home Depot or third-party Packout-compatible products at Etsy, all of which are readily available for purchase. All of the selected products have at least a four out of five user rating on their respective sites.