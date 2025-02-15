5 Milwaukee Packout Accessories For Your Longer Tools

The purpose of Milwaukee's Packout storage system is to aid in organization and compartmentalization. Rather than having a bunch of tools scattered all over the place or getting tangled up in a nondescript toolbox, Packout's various storage boxes and mounts, all with the line's signature connecting points, allow you to mount tools to walls and boxes and generally keep everything where you can find it.

All that said, the majority of Packout products are small to medium-sized, meant to accommodate hand-operated power tools before anything else. This can be a bit of a problem if you're trying to store longer items, such as above-average-sized hand tools or long implements like levels and ladders. Luckily, there are various Packout accessories on the market that have been made to address this particular hiccup. There are several mounts and hooks available from Milwaukee via Home Depot, though thanks to the popularity of the Packout system, there are also various third-party products available from sites like Etsy for more specific purposes. For more information on how we selected these products, check the bottom of the page for our methodology.

