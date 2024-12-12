6 Useful Third-Party Add-Ons For Your Milwaukee Packout

Many times, third-party sellers can have some unique products for add-ons that you won't find from the official manufacturer. One of those places where you can find fun items is Etsy, and there are several to choose from on the online marketplace. The Personalized Feet Mounting Mini Crate is a popular option with a 4.5 out of five-star rating from 52 buyers — the shop has over 250 reviews altogether. The crate is a simple design that can secure itself onto the top of your Packout and hold anything from small parts to a drink.

The starting price for this item is $15.99 — it's for one crate, and you can choose between red or black. If you want it personalized, it's $20. The personalized feature is white text on the side of the crate in the same font as the Milwaukee logo. You also have the choice to buy packs that come out cheaper than buying them one at a time.

There are numerous good reviews on this little 3D-printed crate. The most common ones are about how cool it looks and the size. Additionally, many were happy with the turnaround time to make the items, saying it's nearly as quick as Amazon. However, some did mention that there were some defects, but the company does state that there may be occasional imperfections, and they try their best to minimize them. They also offer returns if you're not happy with it.

