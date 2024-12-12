6 Useful Third-Party Add-Ons For Your Milwaukee Packout
The Milwaukee Packout has paved the way for other tool companies to create their own modular storage systems, but even with the vast competition, it has still been able to stay on top. In fact, consumers have started getting clever by using the Packout system to organize their camping gear and even making a Packout motorcycle luggage mod. With the rise of Packout utilization, it's no wonder that smaller businesses are starting to get in on the action.
Milwaukee has many Packout accessories to help users customize their storage, whether rolling it across the job site or hanging things up in their home garage. At the same time, third-party companies have stepped up to bring unique options that Milwaukee hasn't created yet. Keep in mind that many of these items are 3D printed. However, if you can 3D print power tool accessories, why not Packout add-ons too? Based on usefulness, affordability, and some consumer reviews, here are six third-party add-ons for your Milwaukee Packout system. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of the article.
Low Profile Center Cups Sets
The Milwaukee Packout 11-Compartment Low-Profile Small Parts Organizer has several places to organize little pieces, from nuts and bolts to loose drill bits. However, the center piece that counts as a single compartment can go to waste if you don't have the right items to fit in there. At $11 before shipping, the JakeOfALL Low Profile Center Cups Sets is an inexpensive solution that can turn that small space into multiple compartments, depending on your needs.
When ordering, you can customize the product based on color (red or black) and compartment options. These three options allow you to choose anywhere from three to five extra bins. However, they only fit in part of that center space, leaving an extra compartment near the handle for other small items. JakeOfALL is a company and YouTube channel dedicated to designing Milwaukee Packout accessories, though these products are in no way affiliated with or approved by Milwaukee Tools. It's also worth noting that the company's website doesn't include user reviews, but for $11 and a simple design, this can be an easy way to add just a little more utility to your Packout.
Magnetic Bar Mount
When working with tools, it's handy to have a way to easily retrieve them without having to dig through your toolbox or have them sprawled out on the ground. On Amazon for the list price of $34.99, the Bpopo is selling a Magnetic Bar Mount for Packout that can help ease this process. This bar fits all Milwaukee Packout boxes that have aluminum rails along the side.
The kit comes with heavy-duty clamps to attach the magnet bar to the rails with either a hand-turn quick release or an Allen bolt. This means there is no need to drill into your Packout toolbox. Furthermore, the magnet itself has a rubber surface, so your tools won't slide or scratch, but it's still strong enough to hold an impressive amount of weight. It also utilizes the whole width of the toolbox because it lines up from the two aluminum rails.
There aren't very many reviews of this product, but currently holds a five-star rating from the few have written on Amazon. The comments are all positive, stating that the product feels very well designed and that the magnet is strong, even while the toolbox is being rolled around. Reviewers also loved the price compared to similar products with lesser-grade materials.
Folding Side Storage Packout Mount
Milwaukee did well designing its Packout system to stack on top of each other, but there's not much in the way of going outwards. This means that there is vital space being wasted. Once again, the third-party company, Bpopo, has found a way to rectify that issue. Like other products from the brand, the Folding Side Storage Packout Mount is designed to clip onto any Packout toolbox with aluminum rails without having to drill holes into your toolbox. The metal plate is cut to fit any Packout 5-Compartment Small Parts Organizer and then be attached to folding brackets, allowing the organizer to stand up straight to get into or fold down for side storage.
In the reviews, some people did complain that their organizer didn't fit properly on the metal, and they had to drill new holes to secure it. However, Bpopo sells the mounting plate separately, and it has better reviews regarding the fit. The images from some reviewers are also promising — in fact, one person was able to attach four mounts on their Packout setup and store it away neatly. It's still a fairly new product, so it will take time to know how well the folding brackets hold up, but overall, the innovation and space-saving ability work in its favor. You can find this folding mount on Amazon for $59.99 for both the aluminum and carbon steel material type choices.
Packout Tool Holder
Amazon Handmade is a corner of the popular company where artisans and creators can easily sell their handmade items. This includes products that were designed with a 3D printer to help keep your Milwaukee Packout workspace tidy. The Packout Tool Holder is a simple design that hooks onto the aluminum rails on the side of your toolbox. It comes with two slots for belt clips and a circular slot for metal hooks, so you can hang up to three items depending on their size. It's also incredibly affordable at only $10.
This little product currently holds a 4.3 out of 5 rating from close to 40 reviews on Amazon. One buyer mentioned that they've been disappointed by 3D printed items in the past due to weak construction, but that this tool holder proved to be very sturdy and solid. The biggest complaint was that the plastic holding area between a tool belt clip and the tool itself was a bit thick. One person had to sand it down to fit their tool. It also comes with Robertson screws to secure the item instead of standard Phillips or hex screws. Robertson screws have a square insert, which isn't the most common. That said, others were impressed by how much weight the holder could sustain.
Personalized Feet Mounting Mini Crate
Many times, third-party sellers can have some unique products for add-ons that you won't find from the official manufacturer. One of those places where you can find fun items is Etsy, and there are several to choose from on the online marketplace. The Personalized Feet Mounting Mini Crate is a popular option with a 4.5 out of five-star rating from 52 buyers — the shop has over 250 reviews altogether. The crate is a simple design that can secure itself onto the top of your Packout and hold anything from small parts to a drink.
The starting price for this item is $15.99 — it's for one crate, and you can choose between red or black. If you want it personalized, it's $20. The personalized feature is white text on the side of the crate in the same font as the Milwaukee logo. You also have the choice to buy packs that come out cheaper than buying them one at a time.
There are numerous good reviews on this little 3D-printed crate. The most common ones are about how cool it looks and the size. Additionally, many were happy with the turnaround time to make the items, saying it's nearly as quick as Amazon. However, some did mention that there were some defects, but the company does state that there may be occasional imperfections, and they try their best to minimize them. They also offer returns if you're not happy with it.
M18 Oscillating Packout Insert
Milwaukee Packout is all about storage to keep your tools safely organized. However, it can get a bit concerning if your power tools are banging together while on the move. Custom Tool Kits on Etsy sells inserts for your Packout 5-Compartment Small Parts Organizer that can keep your tools in place. The M18 Oscillating Packout Insert is one example of many that they 3D print.
This specific insert is listed for $58.24 before shipping and comes in a variety of different colors. The insert is printed in two halves and then secured together. This is due to machine limitations. Reviewers say, it's a solid piece that fits securely in the organizer. It can hold one oscillating tool, a 5.0 Ah battery, and spare multi-tool accessories.
This insert has a full five-star rating from 13 reviewers. They all said it fit perfectly and was exactly what was advertised. Furthermore, the shop has a five-star rating from over 850 people. However, a downside mentioned in the reviews is the turnaround time, as it took some people as long as four weeks to get the item. That said, the seller is based in British Columbia, Canada. On the other hand, they've also had nearly 5,000 sales on their Etsy site, so the product may be worth waiting for.
How we chose these third-party Milwaukee Packout add-ons
Several of these products did not come with reviews or have so few reviews that the overall scoring isn't entirely useful. However, that's not uncommon with these kinds of aftermarket, 3D-printed products. That said, we tried to ensure that anything we chose would be beneficial and came from a trustworthy company, and that any negative reviews weren't widespread or disastrous. For example, JakeOfALL has a simple website design, but the owner is also a YouTuber with a notable following who explains how he makes the products and how to use them.
We also made sure that any add-ons were appropriately priced. Milwaukee is an expensive tool brand because of its name and its innovative tool system, but it doesn't make sense to spend an arm and a leg on a third-party accessories. Each of the items in this list is under $60, making them all relatively affordable for what they are. However, we do encourage you to always do your own research on third-party products you're interested in to make sure you're spending your money on items that best fit your needs.