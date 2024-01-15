6 Power Tool Accessories You Can 3D Print At Home

3D printers have unfortunately yet to reach the stage of full-on "Star Trek" replicators; they can't make complicated machinery from scratch, merely individual plastic parts, which aren't really safe to use for heavy-duty power tools anyway. But while you can't make a full rotary tool or soldering iron by just loading up a recipe in your 3D printer and letting it bake, you can make some helpful doodads to aid your home handiwork pursuits.

Using a 3D printer and the right model files, you can create a variety of small-scale accessories for your workshop, including small and circumstantial tools, storage options, little labor savers, and more. Not only is this a cool thing to do in general, but it saves you the trip to the hardware store to look for some hyper-specific accessory and the money to pay for it. It just takes a bit of plastic filament, a few simple components, and some elbow grease.