Where Are Makita's Power Tools Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?

Makita's power tools are currently manufactured in plants located in eight different countries: Japan, China, Romania, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the United States, and Germany.

The company has branch offices in 21 cities in Japan and 129 sales offices, but it's the Okazaki Mother Plant that has been the single biggest source of domestic manufacturing for the company since it was established in 1970. In fact, it continues to be Makita's biggest plant in Japan, despite the fact that it now only accounts for roughly 10% of the company's global product manufacturing. Its production focus has largely shifted toward advanced robotics, precision manufacturing, research, and development. So, while only a small portion of Makita's tools are physically made and assembled in Okazaki, it's safe to say that a large portion of Makita's designs and proprietary technologies were conceived here.

That said, the majority of Makita's products that are built today (approximately 60%) are made in the Jiangsu Mother Plant in China, which has been in operation since 1995. This facility is primarily focused on efficient mass production of parts, so you'll likely find that a large portion of Makita's products are made here and that even those that are assembled at other plants include components that were first prepared in this facility.

The other ~30% of production takes place in the other countries listed above. The facility in Hamburg, Germany, specializes in making outdoor power equipment, but most of the other facilities aren't targeted at a specific type of product. Those in the U.S., U.K., Brazil, Thailand, and Romania are all dedicated to general production for local markets. This helps Makita minimize its transportation and import costs.