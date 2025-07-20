Who Owns Mac Tools & Where Are Its Products Made?

Looking over the numerous tool brands currently on the market, the bulk of them are quite versatile. The likes of DeWalt and Milwaukee have built their reputations on having the power and hand tools to tackle virtually any job. Meanwhile, others boast dense catalogues that shift the focus onto one discipline.

Mac Tools is one such brand, having focused on specifically automotive labor tools and gadgets throughout its history. As a result, it has earned its place among the brands that mechanics and auto shop owners love to have around – even if they haven't delved much into the company itself. Mac Tools started with its founding all the way back in 1938, when it was known as the Mechanics Tool and Forge Company. Mac Tools was acquired by Stanley Black and Decker in 1980, and it has remained under that parent company's umbrella for over four decades. Today, the company makes its products in a variety of locations.