Who Owns Mac Tools & Where Are Its Products Made?
Looking over the numerous tool brands currently on the market, the bulk of them are quite versatile. The likes of DeWalt and Milwaukee have built their reputations on having the power and hand tools to tackle virtually any job. Meanwhile, others boast dense catalogues that shift the focus onto one discipline.
Mac Tools is one such brand, having focused on specifically automotive labor tools and gadgets throughout its history. As a result, it has earned its place among the brands that mechanics and auto shop owners love to have around – even if they haven't delved much into the company itself. Mac Tools started with its founding all the way back in 1938, when it was known as the Mechanics Tool and Forge Company. Mac Tools was acquired by Stanley Black and Decker in 1980, and it has remained under that parent company's umbrella for over four decades. Today, the company makes its products in a variety of locations.
Mac Tools' products are made in multiple locations
As a brand born in the United States, it's no surprise that Mac Tools endures as one of the few tool brands that still make tools in the US, with manufacturing plants in Dallas, Texas and Georgetown, Ohio. If you're curious if your product was made at one of the US plants, just check the Mac Tools website. There, you can utilize the "Made in America" filter to show you only items manufactured in the US.
With that said, Mac Tools is a worldwide brand, despite its history in the country and its parent company, Stanley Black and Decker, having a physical presence in 20 states. They've crossed oceans to reach hardware store shelves, with some tools being made in the likes of China and Japan. If you're curious about where your Mac Tools were made, it's not uncommon for the country of origin to be stamped somewhere on the tool itself or for the packaging to list the country of origin.
Mac Tools sells its wares around the world, too
In becoming a massive name in the automotive tool world, Mac Tools has undergone significant expansion and began franchising locations in 2011. There are currently over 700 Mac Tools franchise locations in operation in the United States alone. With that said, much like its manufacturing, Mac Tools' franchise expansion hasn't been limited to the US.
In addition to locations in Canada, Mac Tools has a heavy presence in Japan, which makes sense considering the brand has been a manufacturing fixture there for some time. Meanwhile, in Europe — the home of tool brands that rival Makita and other American staples — Mac Tools has expanded into the likes of England and Northern Ireland. This brings the franchise total to around 1,000. Considering how widespread Mac Tools products have become since franchising began in 2011, it stands to reason that it will become more common in other regions sooner rather than later.
Mac Tools is already an automotive favorite, but it's not resting on its laurels. The brand — and the folks behind it at Stanley Black and Decker — will likely continue to grow the label in terms of manufacturing and distribution well into the future.