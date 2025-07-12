13 Of The Best European Tools Brands That Rival Makita

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Discovering and owning tools from a European brand is something of a status symbol. I can't tell you how many times during my time as an automotive technician I saw a Wera screwdriver or a Knipex pliers set and immediately started grilling the owner on how they found the tools, or how much more expensive they were than the more familiar brands we're used to seeing here in the United States. European brands also have more interesting backstories, which makes sense when you consider that the U.K. has a head start at, well, existing over the U.S.

The brand we've chosen to use as a measuring stick for these European brands is Makita. Makita was founded in 1915, and in its long history the brand has grown from an electric motor sales and repair company to a global brand with manufacturing plants in eight countries. Makita's woodworking tools in particular compare well with many of the European rivals we'll be looking at.

While all of the brands on our list are manufactured overseas, they're all available stateside. We've included links to the brands' Amazon storefronts where applicable, and distributor links when Amazon isn't an option. And, if you're doing some comparison shopping, Makita products are available at most tool retailers and via the brand's Amazon store.